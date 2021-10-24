Break up a stream and reassemble it so that each line is a chunk. split2 is inspired by @dominictarr split module, and it is totally API compatible with it. However, it is based on Node.js core Transform .

matcher may be a String , or a RegExp . Example, read every line in a file ...

fs.createReadStream(file) .pipe(split2()) .on( 'data' , function ( line ) { })

split takes the same arguments as string.split except it defaults to '/\r?

/', and the optional limit paremeter is ignored. String#split

split takes an optional options object on it's third argument, which is directly passed as a Transform option.

Additionally, the .maxLength and .skipOverflow options are implemented, which set limits on the internal buffer size and the stream's behavior when the limit is exceeded. There is no limit unless maxLength is set. When the internal buffer size exceeds maxLength , the stream emits an error by default. You may also set skipOverflow to true to suppress the error and instead skip past any lines that cause the internal buffer to exceed maxLength .

Calling .destroy will make the stream emit close . Use this to perform cleanup logic

var splitFile = function ( filename ) { var file = fs.createReadStream(filename) return file .pipe(split2()) .on( 'close' , function ( ) { file.destroy() }) } var stream = splitFile( 'my-file.txt' ) stream.destroy()

NDJ - Newline Delimited Json

split2 accepts a function which transforms each line.

fs.createReadStream(file) .pipe(split2( JSON .parse)) .on( 'data' , function ( obj ) { }) .on( "error" , function ( error ) => { })

However, in @dominictarr split the mapper is wrapped in a try-catch, while here it is not: if your parsing logic can throw, wrap it yourself. Otherwise, you can also use the stream error handling when mapper function throw.

