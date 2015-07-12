An SMS message splitter with support for both GSM and Unicode written in JavaScript. GSM support is limited to GSM 03.38 with the extension table (see the Wikipedia article); no support for natural language shift tables exists at this time.

Getting Started

Install via npm: npm install split-sms Include in your project: var splitter = require('split-sms'); Start splitting messages! var info = splitter.split('JavaScript is fun!');

In the example above, info will be:

{ "characterSet" : "GSM" , "parts" : [ { "content" : "JavaScript is fun!" , "length" : 18 , "bytes" : 18 } ], "bytes" : 18 , "length" : 18 , "remainingInPart" : 142 }

Unicode example:

splitter.split( 'Snowman shows off! ☃' );

{ "characterSet" : "Unicode" , "parts" : [ { "content" : "Snowman shows off! ☃" , "length" : 20 , "bytes" : 40 } ], "bytes" : 40 , "length" : 20 , "remainingInPart" : 50 }

In The Browser

You can use Bower to install split-sms components:

$ bower install split-sms --save

You can also use RawGit to link directly to specific versions of the built scripts. For example, the following URLs are for version 0.1.7:

Type URL Source https://github.com/Codesleuth/split-sms/blob/0.1.7/dist/split-sms.min.js RawGit dev https://rawgit.com/Codesleuth/split-sms/0.1.7/dist/split-sms.min.js RawGit CDN https://cdn.rawgit.com/Codesleuth/split-sms/0.1.7/dist/split-sms.min.js

Alternatively, pull out the scripts in the dist/ directory and consume them.

To generate a browser consumable script yourself, clone the repo and run the following commands:

$ npm install $ npm run build

This will generate the browser-compatible scripts in dist/ and export splitter to the global so you can then consume it in the browser as follows:

< html > < head > < script src = "split-sms.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script > var info = window .splitter.split( 'Hello!' ); document .write( JSON .stringify(info)); </ script > </ body >

See the demo site for an example.