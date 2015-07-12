An SMS message splitter with support for both GSM and Unicode written in JavaScript. GSM support is limited to GSM 03.38 with the extension table (see the Wikipedia article); no support for natural language shift tables exists at this time.
npm install split-sms
var splitter = require('split-sms');
var info = splitter.split('JavaScript is fun!');
In the example above,
info will be:
{
"characterSet": "GSM",
"parts": [
{
"content": "JavaScript is fun!",
"length": 18,
"bytes": 18
}
],
"bytes": 18,
"length": 18,
"remainingInPart": 142
}
Unicode example:
splitter.split('Snowman shows off! ☃');
{
"characterSet": "Unicode",
"parts": [
{
"content": "Snowman shows off! ☃",
"length": 20,
"bytes": 40
}
],
"bytes": 40,
"length": 20,
"remainingInPart": 50
}
You can use Bower to install split-sms components:
$ bower install split-sms --save
You can also use RawGit to link directly to specific versions of the built scripts. For example, the following URLs are for version 0.1.7:
|Type
|URL
|Source
|https://github.com/Codesleuth/split-sms/blob/0.1.7/dist/split-sms.min.js
|RawGit dev
|https://rawgit.com/Codesleuth/split-sms/0.1.7/dist/split-sms.min.js
|RawGit CDN
|https://cdn.rawgit.com/Codesleuth/split-sms/0.1.7/dist/split-sms.min.js
Alternatively, pull out the scripts in the
dist/ directory and consume them.
To generate a browser consumable script yourself, clone the repo and run the following commands:
$ npm install
$ npm run build
This will generate the browser-compatible scripts in
dist/ and export
splitter to the
global so you can then consume it in the browser as follows:
<html>
<head>
<script src="split-sms.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<script>
var info = window.splitter.split('Hello!');
document.write(JSON.stringify(info));
</script>
</body>
See the demo site for an example.