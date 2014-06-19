Splits a convex polygon by a plane into two parts (or optionally clips the polygon against a single plane) using the Sutherland-Hodgman algorithm. Works in arbitrary dimensions, both in the server and the browser
npm install split-polygon
var splitPolygon = require("split-polygon")
var poly = [[1,2], [3,4], [0,0]]
var parts = splitPolygon(poly, [0, 1, 3])
console.log(parts.positive)
console.log(parts.negative)
splitPolygon(poly, plane)
Splits the convex polygon
poly against plane into two parts, one above the plane and the other below it. The equation for the plane is determined by:
function planeDistance(x) {
return plane[0] * x[0] + plane[1] * x[1] + ... + plane[n-1] * x[n-1] + plane[n]
}
Points above the plane are those where
planeDistance(x) >= 0 and below are those with
planeDistance(x) <= 0
poly is a convex polygon
plane is the plane
Returns An object with two properties:
positive is the portion of the polygon above the plane
negative is the portion of the polygon below the plane
splitPolygon.positive(poly, plane)
Same result as splitPolygon, except only returns the positive part. This saves a bit of memory if you only need one side.
splitPolygon.negative(poly, plane)
Ditto, except returns only the negative part.
(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License