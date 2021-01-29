SplitMe is a universal splitter built with Stencil. It can be embedded in projects using any framework or even plain HTML.
See a Live Demo.
Add the
SplitMe script tag to your
index.html:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/split-me/dist/split-me.js"></script>
Add
SplitMe to your project:
npm install --save split-me
Import
SplitMe in your
index.js:
import { defineCustomElements as defineSplitMe } from 'split-me/loader';
defineSplitMe(window);
Use the
split-me tag anywhere you like. Set the number of slots in the splitter through the
n attribute. Set the order the inner elements through the
slot attribute:
<split-me n="2">
<div slot="0" class="fill red"></div>
<div slot="1" class="fill green"></div>
</split-me>
<style>
.fill {
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
}
</style>
Splitters can be arbitrarily nested into each other to achieve any layout.
<split-me n="3" sizes="0.3, 0.3, 0.4" min-sizes="0.2, 0.0, 0.0">
<div slot="0" class="fill red"></div>
<div slot="1" class="fill green"></div>
<split-me slot="2" n="2" d="vertical" fixed>
<div slot="0" class="fill blue"></div>
<div slot="1" class="fill magenta"></div>
</split-me>
</split-me>
|Property
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
d
d
|The direction of the splitter.
"horizontal" \| "vertical"
fixed
fixed
|Prevent the splitter from being resized.
boolean
maxSizes
max-sizes
|The maximum sizes of the slots. Same format as
sizes
number[] \| string
minSizes
min-sizes
|The minimum sizes of the slots. Same format as
sizes
number[] \| string
n
n
|The number of slots in the splitter.
number
sizes
sizes
|The initial sizes of the slots. Acceptable formats are:
sizes="0.33, 0.67" or
sizes="50%, 25%, 25%"
number[] \| string
throttle
throttle
|The minimum time (in ms) between resize events while dragging.
number
|Event
|Detail
|Description
slotResized
|IResizeEvent
|Emitted every time dragging causes the slots to resize
interface IResizeEvent {
sizes: number[]; // [0.25, 0.75]
divider: number; // internal divider index
originalEvent: MouseEvent | TouchEvent; // event that triggered resize
}
function handle(event) {
// extrapolate details
const { sizes, divider, originalEvent } = event.detail;
const sourceElement = event.target;
console.log(sourceElement, originalEvent);
console.dir({ divider, sizes });
// store state
localStorage.setItem('split-sizes', sizes);
}
const el = document.querySelector('split-me');
// loads sizes, but only if they have not been set yet.
el.sizes = el.sizes || localStorage.getItem('split-sizes');
// listen on changes
el.addEventListener('slotResized', handle);
SplitMe exposes a few CSS variables that can be overridden in order to adjust the styling of the dividers (gutters) to your liking.
This is the list of variables and their default values:
:host {
--divider-length: 100%; /* Length of the divider along the principal axis */
--divider-thickness: 0.15rem; /* Thickness of the divider */
--divider-color: #eeeeee; /* Background color of the divider */
--divider-shadow: 0 0 0.3rem black; /* Shadow of the divider */
--divider-image-h: none; /* Background image of the divider when d="horizontal" */
--divider-image-v: none; /* Background image of the divider when d="vertical" */
--divider-background-repeat: no-repeat; /* Repeat rule of the background image */
--divider-background-position: center; /* Position of the background image */
--phantom-divider-thickness: 2rem; /* Thickness of the phantom divider used to grab mouse events */
}
Any of these variables can be overridden when using
SplitMe in your app.
For example, to make the dividers thicker and change their color to yellow:
<split-me n="2">
<div slot="0" class="fill red"></div>
<div slot="1" class="fill green"></div>
</split-me>
<style>
:root split-me {
--divider-thickness: 0.75rem;
--divider-color: yellow;
}
</style>