SplitMe - Universal Splitter

SplitMe is a universal splitter built with Stencil. It can be embedded in projects using any framework or even plain HTML.

See a Live Demo.

Table of Contents

Setup

Option 1 (HTML)

Add the SplitMe script tag to your index.html :

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/split-me/dist/split-me.js" > </ script >

Option 2 (React / Angular / Vue)

Add SplitMe to your project:

npm install --save split-me

Import SplitMe in your index.js :

import { defineCustomElements as defineSplitMe } from 'split-me/loader' ; defineSplitMe( window );

Basic Usage

Use the split-me tag anywhere you like. Set the number of slots in the splitter through the n attribute. Set the order the inner elements through the slot attribute:

< split-me n = "2" > < div slot = "0" class = "fill red" > </ div > < div slot = "1" class = "fill green" > </ div > </ split-me > < style > .fill { height : 100% ; width : 100% ; } </ style >

Splitters can be arbitrarily nested into each other to achieve any layout.

< split-me n = "3" sizes = "0.3, 0.3, 0.4" min-sizes = "0.2, 0.0, 0.0" > < div slot = "0" class = "fill red" > </ div > < div slot = "1" class = "fill green" > </ div > < split-me slot = "2" n = "2" d = "vertical" fixed > < div slot = "0" class = "fill blue" > </ div > < div slot = "1" class = "fill magenta" > </ div > </ split-me > </ split-me >

Advanced Usage

Properties

Property Attribute Description Type d d The direction of the splitter. "horizontal" \| "vertical" fixed fixed Prevent the splitter from being resized. boolean maxSizes max-sizes The maximum sizes of the slots. Same format as sizes number[] \| string minSizes min-sizes The minimum sizes of the slots. Same format as sizes number[] \| string n n The number of slots in the splitter. number sizes sizes The initial sizes of the slots. Acceptable formats are: sizes="0.33, 0.67" or sizes="50%, 25%, 25%" number[] \| string throttle throttle The minimum time (in ms) between resize events while dragging. number

Events

Event Detail Description slotResized IResizeEvent Emitted every time dragging causes the slots to resize

interface IResizeEvent { sizes: number []; divider: number ; originalEvent: MouseEvent | TouchEvent; }

Saving State

function handle ( event ) { const { sizes, divider, originalEvent } = event.detail; const sourceElement = event.target; console .log(sourceElement, originalEvent); console .dir({ divider, sizes }); localStorage.setItem( 'split-sizes' , sizes); } const el = document .querySelector( 'split-me' ); el.sizes = el.sizes || localStorage.getItem( 'split-sizes' ); el.addEventListener( 'slotResized' , handle);

Styling

SplitMe exposes a few CSS variables that can be overridden in order to adjust the styling of the dividers (gutters) to your liking.

This is the list of variables and their default values:

:host { --divider-length : 100% ; --divider-thickness : 0.15rem ; --divider-color : #eeeeee ; --divider-shadow : 0 0 0.3rem black; --divider-image-h : none; --divider-image-v : none; --divider-background-repeat : no-repeat; --divider-background-position : center; --phantom-divider-thickness : 2rem ; }

Any of these variables can be overridden when using SplitMe in your app. For example, to make the dividers thicker and change their color to yellow:

< split-me n = "2" > < div slot = "0" class = "fill red" > </ div > < div slot = "1" class = "fill green" > </ div > </ split-me > < style > :root split-me { --divider-thickness : 0.75rem ; --divider-color : yellow; } </ style >

TODO