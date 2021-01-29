openbase logo
split-me

by Alessandro Genova
1.3.0

Universal web component to create resizable split layouts

Readme

SplitMe - Universal Splitter

SplitMe is a universal splitter built with Stencil. It can be embedded in projects using any framework or even plain HTML.

See a Live Demo.

demo

Table of Contents

Setup

Option 1 (HTML)

Add the SplitMe script tag to your index.html:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/split-me/dist/split-me.js"></script>

Option 2 (React / Angular / Vue)

Add SplitMe to your project:

npm install --save split-me

Import SplitMe in your index.js:

import { defineCustomElements as defineSplitMe } from 'split-me/loader';

defineSplitMe(window);

Basic Usage

Use the split-me tag anywhere you like. Set the number of slots in the splitter through the n attribute. Set the order the inner elements through the slot attribute:

<split-me n="2">
  <div slot="0" class="fill red"></div>
  <div slot="1" class="fill green"></div>
</split-me>

<style>
  .fill {
    height: 100%;
    width: 100%;
  }
</style>

Splitters can be arbitrarily nested into each other to achieve any layout.

<split-me n="3" sizes="0.3, 0.3, 0.4" min-sizes="0.2, 0.0, 0.0">
  <div slot="0" class="fill red"></div>
  <div slot="1" class="fill green"></div>
  <split-me slot="2" n="2" d="vertical" fixed>
    <div slot="0" class="fill blue"></div>
    <div slot="1" class="fill magenta"></div>
  </split-me>
</split-me>

Advanced Usage

Properties

PropertyAttributeDescriptionType
ddThe direction of the splitter."horizontal" \| "vertical"
fixedfixedPrevent the splitter from being resized.boolean
maxSizesmax-sizesThe maximum sizes of the slots. Same format as sizesnumber[] \| string
minSizesmin-sizesThe minimum sizes of the slots. Same format as sizesnumber[] \| string
nnThe number of slots in the splitter.number
sizessizesThe initial sizes of the slots. Acceptable formats are: sizes="0.33, 0.67" or sizes="50%, 25%, 25%"number[] \| string
throttlethrottleThe minimum time (in ms) between resize events while dragging.number

Events

EventDetailDescription
slotResizedIResizeEventEmitted every time dragging causes the slots to resize
interface IResizeEvent {
  sizes: number[]; // [0.25, 0.75]
  divider: number; // internal divider index
  originalEvent: MouseEvent | TouchEvent; // event that triggered resize
}

Saving State

function handle(event) {
  // extrapolate details
  const { sizes, divider, originalEvent } = event.detail;
  const sourceElement = event.target;

  console.log(sourceElement, originalEvent);
  console.dir({ divider, sizes });

  // store state
  localStorage.setItem('split-sizes', sizes);
}

const el = document.querySelector('split-me');

// loads sizes, but only if they have not been set yet.
el.sizes = el.sizes || localStorage.getItem('split-sizes');

// listen on changes
el.addEventListener('slotResized', handle);

Styling

SplitMe exposes a few CSS variables that can be overridden in order to adjust the styling of the dividers (gutters) to your liking.

This is the list of variables and their default values:

:host {
  --divider-length: 100%; /* Length of the divider along the principal axis */
  --divider-thickness: 0.15rem; /* Thickness of the divider */
  --divider-color: #eeeeee; /* Background color of the divider */
  --divider-shadow: 0 0 0.3rem black; /* Shadow of the divider */
  --divider-image-h: none; /* Background image of the divider when d="horizontal" */
  --divider-image-v: none; /* Background image of the divider when d="vertical" */
  --divider-background-repeat: no-repeat; /* Repeat rule of the background image */
  --divider-background-position: center; /* Position of the background image */
  --phantom-divider-thickness: 2rem; /* Thickness of the phantom divider used to grab mouse events */
}

Any of these variables can be overridden when using SplitMe in your app. For example, to make the dividers thicker and change their color to yellow:

<split-me n="2">
  <div slot="0" class="fill red"></div>
  <div slot="1" class="fill green"></div>
</split-me>

<style>
  :root split-me {
    --divider-thickness: 0.75rem;
    --divider-color: yellow;
  }
</style>

TODO

  • Prevent resizing
  • Specify initial sizes
  • Specify minimum and maximum sizes
  • Customizable splitter style

