Divide ligature letters such as Thai, Khmer letters and complex emoji into array of graphemes. You can simply use this library instead of Array.from to get graphemes.

Installation

npm install split-graphemes

Examples

Emoji

const chars = Array .from( '👨‍👩‍👦‍👦' )

const chars = splitGraphemes( '👨‍👩‍👦‍👦' )

Khmer characters

Array .from( 'ប៉ុស្ដិ៍' )

splitGraphemes( 'ប៉ុស្ដិ៍' )

Japanese NFD

splitGraphemes( 'ごん゙に゙ぢば' ) splitGraphemes( 'パピプペポ' )

English

splitGraphemes( 'Hello' )

Supported ligature characters

The list of characters is at here.