split-graphemes

by nota
0.5.0 (see all)

Divide character strings into graphemes.

Downloads/wk

974

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

split-graphemes

Divide ligature letters such as Thai, Khmer letters and complex emoji into array of graphemes. You can simply use this library instead of Array.from to get graphemes.

Installation

$ npm install split-graphemes

Examples

Emoji

// An emoji '👨‍👩‍👦‍👦' consists of 4 people face emoji joined by Zero Width Joiners (ZWJ).
const chars = Array.from('👨‍👩‍👦‍👦') // ['👨', ZWJ, '👩', ZWJ, '👦', ZWJ, '👦']

// It is interpreted exactly as one character!
const chars = splitGraphemes('👨‍👩‍👦‍👦') // ['👨‍👩‍👦‍👦']

Khmer characters

Array.from('ប៉ុស្ដិ៍') // ['ប', '៉', 'ុ', 'ស', '្', 'ដ', 'ិ', '៍']

splitGraphemes('ប៉ុស្ដិ៍') // ['ប៉ុ', 'ស្ដិ៍']

Japanese NFD

splitGraphemes('ごん゙に゙ぢば') // ['ご', 'ん゙', 'に゙', 'ぢ', 'ば']
splitGraphemes('パピプペポ') // ['パ', 'ピ', 'プ', 'ペ', 'ポ']

English

splitGraphemes('Hello') // ['H', 'e', 'l', 'l', 'o']

Supported ligature characters

The list of characters is at here.

