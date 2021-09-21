Split and merge file in multiple parts. Splittable with number of parts or maximum bytes per part
This section contains information on how to use the split-file module in your code.
You can install and save an entry to your package.json with the following command:
npm i --save split-file
All methods return a Promise (bluebird) which results in some respose if some.
splitFile(file, dest?) => Promise<string[]>
Consumes:
Produces:
Example:
const splitFile = require('split-file');
splitFile.splitFile(__dirname + '/testfile.bin', 3)
.then((names) => {
console.log(names);
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log('Error: ', err);
});
splitFileBySize(file, maxSize, dest?) => Promise<string[]>
Consumes:
Produces:
Example:
const splitFile = require('split-file');
splitFile.splitFileBySize(__dirname + '/testfile.bin', 457000)
.then((names) => {
console.log(names);
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log('Error: ', err);
});
mergeFiles(names, outputFile) => Promise<>
Consumes:
Produces:
Example:
const splitFile = require('split-file');
splitFile.mergeFiles(names, __dirname + '/testfile-output.bin')
.then(() => {
console.log('Done!');
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log('Error: ', err);
});
To use the module from the commandline you can install this package in your global context:
npm i -g split-file
Some situations you need admin rights (sudo or windows run as admin)
The CLI tool works like you use it in your own package.
Usage: split-file -s input.bin 5
split-file -x input.bin 457000
split-file -m output.bin part1 part2 ...
-s <input> <num_parts>
Split the input file in the number of parts given.
-x <input> <max_size>
Split the input file into multiple parts with file size maximum of max_size bytes
-m <output> <part> <part> ...
Merge the given parts into the output file.
License is MIT, see LICENSE