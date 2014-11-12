This plugin will split your entry bundle into any number of arbitrarily defined smaller bundles.
Configuration of the plugin is simple. You instantiate the plugin with a single option:
buckets which should be an
array of objects, each containing the keys
name and
regex. Any modules which are in your entry chunk which match the
bucket's regex (first matching bucket is used), are then moved to a new chunk with the given name.
Creating a 'catch-all' bucket is not necessary: anything which doesn't match one of the defined buckets will be left in the original chunk.
var SplitByNamePlugin = require('split-by-name-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
entry: {
app: 'app.js'
},
output: {
path: __dirname + '/public',
filename: "[name]-[chunkhash].js",
chunkFilename: "[name]-[chunkhash].js"
},
plugins: [
new SplitByNamePlugin({
buckets: [{
name: 'vendor',
regex: /vendor\//
}, {
name: 'views',
regex: /views\//
}]
})
]
};
An an example structure of modules included in the entry chunk:
/lib
/views
/list.js
/grid.js
/url.js
/vendor
/jquery.js
/backbone.js
/views
/home.js
/banner.js
/app.js
The output would be three files:
app-[hash].js, containing:
app.js
lib/url.js
vendor-[hash].js, containing:
vendor/jquery.js
vendor/backbone.js
views-[hash].js, containing:
lib/views/list.js
lib/views/grid.js
views/home.js
views/banner.js