spl

split

by Dominic Tarr
1.0.1 (see all)

split a Text Stream into a Line Stream

Downloads/wk

6.8M

GitHub Stars

342

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Split (matcher)

build status

Break up a stream and reassemble it so that each line is a chunk. matcher may be a String, or a RegExp

Example, read every line in a file ...

  fs.createReadStream(file)
    .pipe(split())
    .on('data', function (line) {
      //each chunk now is a separate line!
    })

split takes the same arguments as string.split except it defaults to '/\r?\n/' instead of ',', and the optional limit parameter is ignored. String#split

split takes an optional options object on its third argument.

  split(matcher, mapper, options)

Valid options:

  • maxLength - The maximum buffer length without seeing a newline or matcher, if a single line exceeds this, the split stream will emit an error.
  split(JSON.parse, null, { maxLength: 2})
  • trailing - By default the last buffer not delimited by a newline or matcher will be emitted. To prevent this set options.trailing to false.
  split(JSON.parse, null, { trailing: false })

keep matched splitter

As with String#split, if you split by a regular expression with a matching group, the matches will be retained in the collection.

stdin
.pipe(split(/(\r?\n)/))
... //lines + separators.

NDJ - Newline Delimited Json

split accepts a function which transforms each line.

fs.createReadStream(file)
  .pipe(split(JSON.parse))
  .on('data', function (obj) {
    //each chunk now is a a js object
  })
  .on('error', function (err) {
    //syntax errors will land here
    //note, this ends the stream.
  })

License

MIT

