Split (matcher)

Break up a stream and reassemble it so that each line is a chunk. matcher may be a String , or a RegExp

Example, read every line in a file ...

fs.createReadStream(file) .pipe(split()) .on( 'data' , function ( line ) { })

split takes the same arguments as string.split except it defaults to '/\r?

/' instead of ',', and the optional limit parameter is ignored. String#split

split takes an optional options object on its third argument.

split(matcher, mapper, options)

Valid options:

maxLength - The maximum buffer length without seeing a newline or matcher , if a single line exceeds this, the split stream will emit an error.

split( JSON .parse, null , { maxLength : 2 })

trailing - By default the last buffer not delimited by a newline or matcher will be emitted. To prevent this set options.trailing to false .

split( JSON .parse, null , { trailing : false })

keep matched splitter

As with String#split , if you split by a regular expression with a matching group, the matches will be retained in the collection.

stdin .pipe(split(/(\r?

)/)) ... //lines + separators.

NDJ - Newline Delimited Json

split accepts a function which transforms each line.

fs.createReadStream(file) .pipe(split( JSON .parse)) .on( 'data' , function ( obj ) { }) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { })

License

MIT