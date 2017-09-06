Break up a stream and reassemble it so that each line is a chunk. matcher may be a
String, or a
RegExp
Example, read every line in a file ...
fs.createReadStream(file)
.pipe(split())
.on('data', function (line) {
//each chunk now is a separate line!
})
split takes the same arguments as
string.split except it defaults to '/\r?\n/' instead of ',', and the optional
limit parameter is ignored.
String#split
split takes an optional options object on its third argument.
split(matcher, mapper, options)
Valid options:
matcher,
if a single line exceeds this, the split stream will emit an error.
split(JSON.parse, null, { maxLength: 2})
matcher will be emitted. To prevent this set
options.trailing to
false.
split(JSON.parse, null, { trailing: false })
As with
String#split, if you split by a regular expression with a matching group,
the matches will be retained in the collection.
stdin
.pipe(split(/(\r?\n)/))
... //lines + separators.
split accepts a function which transforms each line.
fs.createReadStream(file)
.pipe(split(JSON.parse))
.on('data', function (obj) {
//each chunk now is a a js object
})
.on('error', function (err) {
//syntax errors will land here
//note, this ends the stream.
})
MIT