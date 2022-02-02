





Given an image, extract predominant & palette colors.

Install

$ npm install splashy --save

Usage

From URL

( async () => { const splashy = require ( 'splashy' ) const got = require ( 'got' ) const url = 'https://kikobeats.com/images/avatar.jpg' const { body } = await got(url, { responseType : 'buffer' }) const palette = await splashy(body) console .log(palette) })()

From Buffer

( async () => { const splashy = require ( 'splashy' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const filepath = path.resolve(__dirname, 'avatar.jpg' ) const buffer = await fs.readFile(filepath) const palette = await splashy(buffer) console .log(palette) })()

API

input

Required

Type: ImageSource

The raw content for detecting the color information.

