Given an image, extract predominant & palette colors.
$ npm install splashy --save
(async () => {
const splashy = require('splashy')
const got = require('got')
const url = 'https://kikobeats.com/images/avatar.jpg'
const { body } = await got(url, { responseType: 'buffer' })
const palette = await splashy(body)
console.log(palette)
// => [ '#941c1c', '#841c16', '#aa695e', '#ca866c', '#6c5444', '#cca4a4' ]
})()
(async () => {
const splashy = require('splashy')
const path = require('path')
const fs = require('fs')
const filepath = path.resolve(__dirname, 'avatar.jpg')
const buffer = await fs.readFile(filepath)
const palette = await splashy(buffer)
console.log(palette)
// => [ '#941c1c', '#841c16', '#aa695e', '#ca866c', '#6c5444', '#cca4a4' ]
})()
Required
Type: ImageSource
The raw content for detecting the color information.
