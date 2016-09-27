Automatic icon and splash screen resizing for any Cordova based applications including PhoneGap. It uses an icon.png and a splash.png to automatically resize and copy it for all the platforms your project supports (currently works with iOS, Android and Windows Phone 8).

Consider using the base icon and splash images in the model folder, so that images are not cropped and resized incorrectly.

Installation

npm install splashicon-generator -g

Usage

Create an icon.png and a splash.png file in a 'model' folder under the root folder of your cordova project and run:

splashicon-generator

You can change the default folder for the base images using the argument imagespath . Consider the following example:

splashicon-generator --imagespath= "project/assets"

This will look for an icon.png and a splash.png in the project/assets folder under the root folder of your cordova project.

Model

Use the Photoshop templates provided in the model folder to generate the PNG files.

Icon

Should be a 1024x1024px with a 5% margin.

Splash

Your splash must be 2732x2732px as it now is the largest resolution (used by iPad Pro 12.9"), and the artwork should fit a center square (1200x1200px). This Photoshop splash screen template provides the recommended size and guidelines of the artwork’s safe zone.

Platform specific assets

You can provide a platform-specific icon by creating a subfolder with the name of the platform.

model icon.png // Default icon used for all platforms if not overriden. splash.png // Default splash used for all platforms if not overriden. android icon.png // Override the default icon for the 'android' platform. So you can use an icon with alpha, as apple doens't allow.



Requirements

ImageMagick

Install on a Mac:

brew install imagemagick

On linux:

$ sudo apt- get install imagemagick

On windows, see http://www.imagemagick.org/script/binary-releases.php#windows. Also, on the version 7.0.0+ you will have to check the 'Install legacy utilities' option (which is not enabled by default).

Configuring icons for Cordova project

Include in your config.xml file:

< platform name = "android" > < icon density = "ldpi" src = "res/icons/android/icon-36-ldpi.png" /> < icon density = "mdpi" src = "res/icons/android/icon-48-mdpi.png" /> < icon density = "hdpi" src = "res/icons/android/icon-72-hdpi.png" /> < icon density = "xhdpi" src = "res/icons/android/icon-96-xhdpi.png" /> < icon density = "xxhdpi" src = "res/icons/android/icon-144-xxhdpi.png" /> < icon density = "xxxhdpi" src = "res/icons/android/icon-192-xxxhdpi.png" /> </ platform > < platform name = "ios" > < icon height = "29" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-small.png" width = "29" /> < icon height = "58" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-small-2x.png" width = "58" /> < icon height = "87" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-small-3x.png" width = "87" /> < icon height = "40" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-40.png" width = "40" /> < icon height = "80" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-40-2x.png" width = "80" /> < icon height = "120" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-40-3x.png" width = "120" /> < icon height = "50" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-50.png" width = "50" /> < icon height = "100" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-50-2x.png" width = "100" /> < icon height = "57" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-57.png" width = "57" /> < icon height = "114" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-57-2x.png" width = "114" /> < icon height = "60" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-60.png" width = "60" /> < icon height = "120" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-60-2x.png" width = "120" /> < icon height = "180" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-60-3x.png" width = "180" /> < icon height = "72" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-72.png" width = "72" /> < icon height = "144" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-72-2x.png" width = "144" /> < icon height = "76" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-76.png" width = "76" /> < icon height = "152" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-76-2x.png" width = "152" /> < icon height = "167" src = "res/icons/ios/icon-83.5-2x.png" width = "167" /> </ platform > < platform name = "windows" > < icon height = "150" src = "res/icons/windows/Square150x150Logo.scale-100.png" width = "150" /> < icon height = "360" src = "res/icons/windows/Square150x150Logo.scale-240.png" width = "360" /> < icon height = "30" src = "res/icons/windows/Square30x30Logo.scale-100.png" width = "30" /> < icon height = "" src = "res/icons/windows/Square310x310Logo.scale-100.png" width = "" /> < icon height = "106" src = "res/icons/windows/Square44x44Logo.scale-240.png" width = "106" /> < icon height = "70" src = "res/icons/windows/Square70x70Logo.scale-100.png" width = "70" /> < icon height = "170" src = "res/icons/windows/Square71x71Logo.scale-240.png" width = "170" /> < icon height = "50" src = "res/icons/windows/StoreLogo.scale-100.png" width = "50" /> < icon height = "120" src = "res/icons/windows/StoreLogo.scale-240.png" width = "120" /> < icon height = "150" src = "res/icons/windows/Wide310x150Logo.scale-100.png" width = "310" /> < icon height = "360" src = "res/icons/windows/Wide310x150Logo.scale-240.png" width = "744" /> </ platform > < platform name = "wp8" > < icon height = "99" src = "res/icons/wp8/ApplicationIcon.png" width = "99" /> < icon height = "159" src = "res/icons/wp8/Background.png" width = "159" /> </ platform >

Configuring splash for Cordova project

Include in your config.xml file:

< preference name = "SplashScreen" value = "screen" /> < platform name = "android" > < splash density = "land-hdpi" src = "res/screens/android/screen-hdpi-landscape.png" /> < splash density = "land-ldpi" src = "res/screens/android/screen-ldpi-landscape.png" /> < splash density = "land-mdpi" src = "res/screens/android/screen-mdpi-landscape.png" /> < splash density = "land-xhdpi" src = "res/screens/android/screen-xhdpi-landscape.png" /> < splash density = "land-xxhdpi" src = "res/screens/android/screen-xxhdpi-landscape.png" /> < splash density = "land-xxxhdpi" src = "res/screens/android/screen-xxxhdpi-landscape.png" /> < splash density = "port-hdpi" src = "res/screens/android/screen-hdpi-portrait.png" /> < splash density = "port-ldpi" src = "res/screens/android/screen-ldpi-portrait.png" /> < splash density = "port-mdpi" src = "res/screens/android/screen-mdpi-portrait.png" /> < splash density = "port-xhdpi" src = "res/screens/android/screen-xhdpi-portrait.png" /> < splash density = "port-xxhdpi" src = "res/screens/android/screen-xxhdpi-portrait.png" /> < splash density = "port-xxxhdpi" src = "res/screens/android/screen-xxxhdpi-portrait.png" /> </ platform > < platform name = "ios" > < splash width = "640" height = "1136" src = "res/screens/ios/screen-iphone-568h-2x.png" /> < splash width = "320" height = "480" src = "res/screens/ios/screen-iphone-portrait.png" /> < splash width = "640" height = "960" src = "res/screens/ios/screen-iphone-portrait-2x.png" /> < splash width = "750" height = "1334" src = "res/screens/ios/screen-iphone-portrait-667h.png" /> < splash width = "1242" height = "2208" src = "res/screens/ios/screen-iphone-portrait-736h.png" /> < splash width = "2208" height = "1242" src = "res/screens/ios/screen-iphone-landscape-736h.png" /> < splash width = "768" height = "1024" src = "res/screens/ios/screen-ipad-portrait.png" /> < splash width = "1536" height = "2048" src = "res/screens/ios/screen-ipad-portrait-2x.png" /> < splash width = "1024" height = "768" src = "res/screens/ios/screen-ipad-landscape.png" /> < splash width = "2048" height = "1536" src = "res/screens/ios/screen-ipad-landscape-2x.png" /> < splash width = "2732" height = "2048" src = "res/screens/ios/screen-ipad-landscape-ipadpro.png" /> < splash width = "2048" height = "2732" src = "res/screens/ios/screen-ipad-portrait-ipadpro.png" /> </ platform > < platform name = "windows" > < splash width = "620" height = "300" src = "res/screens/windows/SplashScreen.scale-100.png" /> < splash width = "1152" height = "1920" src = "res/screens/windows/SplashScreen.scale-240.png" /> < splash width = "1152" height = "1920" src = "res/screens/windows/SplashScreenPhone.scale-240.png" /> </ platform > < platform name = "wp8" > < splash width = "768" height = "1280" src = "res/screens/wp8/SplashScreenImage.jpg" /> < splash width = "720" height = "1280" src = "res/screens/wp8/SplashScreenImage.screen-720p.jpg" /> < splash width = "480" height = "800" src = "res/screens/wp8/SplashScreenImage.screen-WVGA.jpg" /> < splash width = "768" height = "1280" src = "res/screens/wp8/SplashScreenImage.screen-WXGA.jpg" /> </ platform >

Notes:

With new versions of the Cordova you may want to use the config <preference name="SplashMaintainAspectRatio" value="true" /> to avoid distorted images on android. More info on cordova-plugin-splashscreen.

Configuring splash and icon for PhoneGap project

You can use the same configuration of an cordova project just adjusting the xml elements as their documentation says:

http://docs.phonegap.com/phonegap-build/configuring/icons-and-splash/

Generate custom assets

You can use this package under node to specify custom assets. I personally use this for adding a custom Icon for Push on android. That needs to be an icon with transparency. I use it with gulp like this:

var splashiconGenerator = require ( "splashicon-generator" ); gulp.task( 'generate-splashicon' , function ( done ) { splashiconGenerator.generate() .then( function ( ) { var options = { ICON_FILE : path.join( 'model' , 'pushicon.png' ), SPLASH_FILE : '' , ICON_PLATFORMS : [{ name : 'android-push-icon' , iconsPath : 'res/icons/android/' , isAdded : true , icons : [ { name : 'push-icon-36-ldpi.png' , size : 36 , density : 'ldpi' }, { name : 'push-icon-48-mdpi.png' , size : 48 , density : 'mdpi' }, { name : 'push-icon-72-hdpi.png' , size : 72 , density : 'hdpi' }, { name : 'push-icon-96-xhdpi.png' , size : 96 , density : 'xhdpi' }, { name : 'push-icon-144-xxhdpi.png' , size : 144 , density : 'xxhdpi' }, { name : 'push-icon-192-xxxhdpi.png' , size : 192 , density : 'xxxhdpi' } ] }] }; splashiconGenerator.generate(options).then( function ( ) { done(); }); }); });

Then just add it to the config.xml :

< platform name = "android" > < icon density = "ldpi" src = "res/icons/android/push-icon-36-ldpi.png" /> < icon density = "mdpi" src = "res/icons/android/push-icon-48-mdpi.png" /> < icon density = "hdpi" src = "res/icons/android/push-icon-72-hdpi.png" /> < icon density = "xhdpi" src = "res/icons/android/push-icon-96-xhdpi.png" /> < icon density = "xxhdpi" src = "res/icons/android/push-icon-144-xxhdpi.png" /> < icon density = "xxxhdpi" src = "res/icons/android/push-icon-192-xxxhdpi.png" /> </ platform >

References

License

MIT