Automatic icon and splash screen resizing for any Cordova based applications including PhoneGap. It uses an
icon.png and a
splash.png to automatically resize and copy it for all the platforms your project supports (currently works with iOS, Android and Windows Phone 8).
Consider using the base icon and splash images in the
model folder, so that images are not cropped and resized incorrectly.
$ npm install splashicon-generator -g
Create an
icon.png and a
splash.png file in a 'model' folder under the root folder of your cordova project and run:
$ splashicon-generator
You can change the default folder for the base images using the argument
imagespath. Consider the following example:
$ splashicon-generator --imagespath="project/assets"
This will look for an
icon.png and a
splash.png in the project/assets folder under the root folder of your cordova project.
Use the Photoshop templates provided in the model folder to generate the PNG files.
Should be a 1024x1024px with a 5% margin.
Your splash must be 2732x2732px as it now is the largest resolution (used by iPad Pro 12.9"), and the artwork should fit a center square (1200x1200px). This Photoshop splash screen template provides the recommended size and guidelines of the artwork’s safe zone.
You can provide a platform-specific icon by creating a subfolder with the name of the platform.
Install on a Mac:
$ brew install imagemagick
On linux:
$ sudo apt-get install imagemagick
On windows, see http://www.imagemagick.org/script/binary-releases.php#windows. Also, on the version 7.0.0+ you will have to check the 'Install legacy utilities' option (which is not enabled by default).
Include in your
config.xml file:
<platform name="android">
<icon density="ldpi" src="res/icons/android/icon-36-ldpi.png" />
<icon density="mdpi" src="res/icons/android/icon-48-mdpi.png" />
<icon density="hdpi" src="res/icons/android/icon-72-hdpi.png" />
<icon density="xhdpi" src="res/icons/android/icon-96-xhdpi.png" />
<icon density="xxhdpi" src="res/icons/android/icon-144-xxhdpi.png" />
<icon density="xxxhdpi" src="res/icons/android/icon-192-xxxhdpi.png" />
</platform>
<platform name="ios">
<icon height="29" src="res/icons/ios/icon-small.png" width="29" />
<icon height="58" src="res/icons/ios/icon-small-2x.png" width="58" />
<icon height="87" src="res/icons/ios/icon-small-3x.png" width="87" />
<icon height="40" src="res/icons/ios/icon-40.png" width="40" />
<icon height="80" src="res/icons/ios/icon-40-2x.png" width="80" />
<icon height="120" src="res/icons/ios/icon-40-3x.png" width="120" />
<icon height="50" src="res/icons/ios/icon-50.png" width="50" />
<icon height="100" src="res/icons/ios/icon-50-2x.png" width="100" />
<icon height="57" src="res/icons/ios/icon-57.png" width="57" />
<icon height="114" src="res/icons/ios/icon-57-2x.png" width="114" />
<icon height="60" src="res/icons/ios/icon-60.png" width="60" />
<icon height="120" src="res/icons/ios/icon-60-2x.png" width="120" />
<icon height="180" src="res/icons/ios/icon-60-3x.png" width="180" />
<icon height="72" src="res/icons/ios/icon-72.png" width="72" />
<icon height="144" src="res/icons/ios/icon-72-2x.png" width="144" />
<icon height="76" src="res/icons/ios/icon-76.png" width="76" />
<icon height="152" src="res/icons/ios/icon-76-2x.png" width="152" />
<icon height="167" src="res/icons/ios/icon-83.5-2x.png" width="167" />
</platform>
<platform name="windows">
<icon height="150" src="res/icons/windows/Square150x150Logo.scale-100.png" width="150" />
<icon height="360" src="res/icons/windows/Square150x150Logo.scale-240.png" width="360" />
<icon height="30" src="res/icons/windows/Square30x30Logo.scale-100.png" width="30" />
<icon height="" src="res/icons/windows/Square310x310Logo.scale-100.png" width="" />
<icon height="106" src="res/icons/windows/Square44x44Logo.scale-240.png" width="106" />
<icon height="70" src="res/icons/windows/Square70x70Logo.scale-100.png" width="70" />
<icon height="170" src="res/icons/windows/Square71x71Logo.scale-240.png" width="170" />
<icon height="50" src="res/icons/windows/StoreLogo.scale-100.png" width="50" />
<icon height="120" src="res/icons/windows/StoreLogo.scale-240.png" width="120" />
<icon height="150" src="res/icons/windows/Wide310x150Logo.scale-100.png" width="310" />
<icon height="360" src="res/icons/windows/Wide310x150Logo.scale-240.png" width="744" />
</platform>
<platform name="wp8">
<icon height="99" src="res/icons/wp8/ApplicationIcon.png" width="99" />
<icon height="159" src="res/icons/wp8/Background.png" width="159" />
</platform>
Include in your
config.xml file:
<preference name="SplashScreen" value="screen"/>
<platform name="android">
<splash density="land-hdpi" src="res/screens/android/screen-hdpi-landscape.png" />
<splash density="land-ldpi" src="res/screens/android/screen-ldpi-landscape.png" />
<splash density="land-mdpi" src="res/screens/android/screen-mdpi-landscape.png" />
<splash density="land-xhdpi" src="res/screens/android/screen-xhdpi-landscape.png" />
<splash density="land-xxhdpi" src="res/screens/android/screen-xxhdpi-landscape.png" />
<splash density="land-xxxhdpi" src="res/screens/android/screen-xxxhdpi-landscape.png" />
<splash density="port-hdpi" src="res/screens/android/screen-hdpi-portrait.png" />
<splash density="port-ldpi" src="res/screens/android/screen-ldpi-portrait.png" />
<splash density="port-mdpi" src="res/screens/android/screen-mdpi-portrait.png" />
<splash density="port-xhdpi" src="res/screens/android/screen-xhdpi-portrait.png" />
<splash density="port-xxhdpi" src="res/screens/android/screen-xxhdpi-portrait.png" />
<splash density="port-xxxhdpi" src="res/screens/android/screen-xxxhdpi-portrait.png" />
</platform>
<platform name="ios">
<splash width="640" height="1136" src="res/screens/ios/screen-iphone-568h-2x.png" />
<splash width="320" height="480" src="res/screens/ios/screen-iphone-portrait.png" />
<splash width="640" height="960" src="res/screens/ios/screen-iphone-portrait-2x.png" />
<splash width="750" height="1334" src="res/screens/ios/screen-iphone-portrait-667h.png" />
<splash width="1242" height="2208" src="res/screens/ios/screen-iphone-portrait-736h.png" />
<splash width="2208" height="1242" src="res/screens/ios/screen-iphone-landscape-736h.png" />
<splash width="768" height="1024" src="res/screens/ios/screen-ipad-portrait.png" />
<splash width="1536" height="2048" src="res/screens/ios/screen-ipad-portrait-2x.png" />
<splash width="1024" height="768" src="res/screens/ios/screen-ipad-landscape.png" />
<splash width="2048" height="1536" src="res/screens/ios/screen-ipad-landscape-2x.png" />
<splash width="2732" height="2048" src="res/screens/ios/screen-ipad-landscape-ipadpro.png" />
<splash width="2048" height="2732" src="res/screens/ios/screen-ipad-portrait-ipadpro.png" />
</platform>
<platform name="windows">
<splash width="620" height="300" src="res/screens/windows/SplashScreen.scale-100.png" />
<splash width="1152" height="1920" src="res/screens/windows/SplashScreen.scale-240.png" />
<splash width="1152" height="1920" src="res/screens/windows/SplashScreenPhone.scale-240.png" />
</platform>
<platform name="wp8">
<splash width="768" height="1280" src="res/screens/wp8/SplashScreenImage.jpg" />
<splash width="720" height="1280" src="res/screens/wp8/SplashScreenImage.screen-720p.jpg" />
<splash width="480" height="800" src="res/screens/wp8/SplashScreenImage.screen-WVGA.jpg" />
<splash width="768" height="1280" src="res/screens/wp8/SplashScreenImage.screen-WXGA.jpg" />
</platform>
Notes:
With new versions of the Cordova you may want to use the config
<preference name="SplashMaintainAspectRatio" value="true" /> to avoid distorted images on android.
More info on cordova-plugin-splashscreen.
You can use the same configuration of an cordova project just adjusting the xml elements as their documentation says:
http://docs.phonegap.com/phonegap-build/configuring/icons-and-splash/
You can use this package under node to specify custom assets. I personally use this for adding a custom Icon for Push on android. That needs to be an icon with transparency. I use it with gulp like this:
var splashiconGenerator = require("splashicon-generator");
gulp.task('generate-splashicon', function(done) {
// Generate all the default assets
splashiconGenerator.generate()
.then(function() {
// Configure the custom assets with their sizes
var options = {
ICON_FILE: path.join('model', 'pushicon.png'),
SPLASH_FILE: '', // ignore plash generation
ICON_PLATFORMS: [{
name: 'android-push-icon',
iconsPath: 'res/icons/android/',
isAdded: true,
icons: [
{ name: 'push-icon-36-ldpi.png', size: 36, density: 'ldpi' },
{ name: 'push-icon-48-mdpi.png', size: 48, density: 'mdpi' },
{ name: 'push-icon-72-hdpi.png', size: 72, density: 'hdpi' },
{ name: 'push-icon-96-xhdpi.png', size: 96, density: 'xhdpi' },
{ name: 'push-icon-144-xxhdpi.png', size: 144, density: 'xxhdpi' },
{ name: 'push-icon-192-xxxhdpi.png', size: 192, density: 'xxxhdpi' }
]
}]
};
// Generate only the custom assets specified in the `options` parameter
splashiconGenerator.generate(options).then(function() {
done();
});
});
});
Then just add it to the
config.xml:
<!-- pushicon -->
<platform name="android">
<icon density="ldpi" src="res/icons/android/push-icon-36-ldpi.png" />
<icon density="mdpi" src="res/icons/android/push-icon-48-mdpi.png" />
<icon density="hdpi" src="res/icons/android/push-icon-72-hdpi.png" />
<icon density="xhdpi" src="res/icons/android/push-icon-96-xhdpi.png" />
<icon density="xxhdpi" src="res/icons/android/push-icon-144-xxhdpi.png" />
<icon density="xxxhdpi" src="res/icons/android/push-icon-192-xxxhdpi.png" />
</platform>
MIT