openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ss

splash-screen

by Howard.Zuo
4.0.1 (see all)

A simple splash screen

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

142

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

splash-screen

NPM version

A splash screen is required from end-user's perspective while developing SPA based application, cause that static resources usually concatenated into only one file in production release which might cost few seconds in loading phase.

A splash screen is great to be loaded parallel with the application part. Once the application part loaded, destroy splash-screen and display the application.

Install

bower

bower install --save splash-screen

npm

npm install splash-screen

Usage

Import CSS

<!-- all-in-one-css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="node_modules/splash-screen/dist/splash-screen.min.css">

<!-- specific-theme-css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="node_modules/splash-screen/dist/splash-screen-[theme].min.css">

Typescript

//import all-in-one-bundle
//import splash-screen/dist/splash-screen.min.css here if you are using webpack, or inject it in your html
import { enable, destroy } from 'splash-screen';

//enable with a specific theme.
//Possible themes are: 'tailing', 'audio-wave', 'windcatcher', 'spinner-section', 'spinner-section-far', 'circular'.
enable('tailing');

//destroy the splash
destroy();

//import specific bundle
//import splash-screen/dist/splash-screen-[theme].min.css here if you are using webpack, or inject it in your html
import { enable, destroy } from 'splash-screen/dist/splash-screen-[theme]';

//enable with no arg
enable();

//destroy the splash
destroy();

ES2015

Same as above

CommonJS

//import all-in-one-bundle
//import splash-screen/dist/splash-screen.min.css here if you are using webpack, or inject it in your html
const {enable, destroy} = require('splash-screen');

//enable with a specific theme.
//Possible themes are: 'tailing', 'audio-wave', 'windcatcher', 'spinner-section', 'spinner-section-far', 'circular'.
enable('tailing');

//destroy the splash
destroy();

//import specific bundle
//import splash-screen/dist/splash-screen-[theme].min.css here if you are using webpack, or inject it in your html
const {enable, destroy} = require('splash-screen/dist/splash-screen-[theme]');

//enable with no arg.
enable();

//destroy the splash
destroy();

Script

<!-- import all-in-one-bundle -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/splash-screen/dist/splash-screen.min.css">
<script src="node_modules/splash-screen/dist/splash-screen.min.js"></script>

<script>
    const splash = window['splash-screen'];

    //enable with a specific theme.
    //Possible themes are: 'tailing', 'audio-wave', 'windcatcher', 'spinner-section', 'spinner-section-far', 'circular'.
    splash.enable('tailing');

    //destroy the splash
    splash.destroy();
</script>

<!-- import specific bundle -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/splash-screen/dist/splash-screen-[theme].min.css">
<script src="node_modules/splash-screen/dist/splash-screen-[theme].min.js"></script>

<script>
    const theme = window['splash-screen-[theme]'];

    //enable with no arg.
    theme.enable();
    
    //destroy the splash
    theme.destroy();
</script>

Themes

Multiple themes can be used while enable splash. Available themes: tailing, windcatcher, audio-wave, spinner-section, spinner-section-far, circular.

You would like to see real demo: splash-screen

LICENSE

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial