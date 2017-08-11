A splash screen is required from end-user's perspective while developing SPA based application, cause that static resources usually concatenated into only one file in production release which might cost few seconds in loading phase.

A splash screen is great to be loaded parallel with the application part. Once the application part loaded, destroy splash-screen and display the application.

Install

bower

bower install --save splash-screen

npm

npm install splash-screen

Usage

Import CSS

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "node_modules/splash-screen/dist/splash-screen.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "node_modules/splash-screen/dist/splash-screen-[theme].min.css" >

Typescript

import { enable, destroy } from 'splash-screen' ; enable( 'tailing' ); destroy();

import { enable, destroy } from 'splash-screen/dist/splash-screen-[theme]' ; enable(); destroy();

ES2015

Same as above

CommonJS

const {enable, destroy} = require ( 'splash-screen' ); enable( 'tailing' ); destroy();

const {enable, destroy} = require ( 'splash-screen/dist/splash-screen-[theme]' ); enable(); destroy();

Script

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/splash-screen/dist/splash-screen.min.css" > < script src = "node_modules/splash-screen/dist/splash-screen.min.js" > </ script > < script > const splash = window [ 'splash-screen' ]; splash.enable( 'tailing' ); splash.destroy(); </ script >

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/splash-screen/dist/splash-screen-[theme].min.css" > < script src = "node_modules/splash-screen/dist/splash-screen-[theme].min.js" > </ script > < script > const theme = window [ 'splash-screen-[theme]' ]; theme.enable(); theme.destroy(); </ script >

Themes

Multiple themes can be used while enable splash. Available themes: tailing , windcatcher , audio-wave , spinner-section , spinner-section-far , circular .

You would like to see real demo: splash-screen

LICENSE

MIT License