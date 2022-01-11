Get stunning wallpapers from Unsplash

Splash CLI is an Unsplash client powered by NodeJS. You can use it as an Unsplash terminal client, for example you can:

Change wallpaper on your desktop

Like or download photos.

Create new collections

Edit collections

~Upload photos~ (See #47)

💾 Installation

To install splash-cli you must use a node package manager such as yarn or npm.

$ npm install --global splash-cli $ yarn global add splash-cli

A list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) can be found here

🐾 Usage

Splash is easy and quick to use, just run splash to get started.

Get beautiful wallpapers from unsplash. Usage [v3.4.15] $ splash [command] [flags] Commands settings <get|set|restore> GET/SET/RESTORE SETTINGS alias <get|set|remove> GET/SET COLLECTION ALIASES collection <get|delete> MANAGE COLLECTIONS dir <clean|get|count> MANAGE THE DOWNLOAD DIRECTORY user <login|logout|get|...> MANAGE USER LOGIN/LOGOUT - GET USER INFOS - ------------------------------------------------------------------------ HINT: use `[command] help` for the list of all options Options - h --help THIS MESSAGE - v --version v3. 4.14 - -scale <auto |fill| fit |stretch| center> SET WALLPAPER SCALE - -screen <all |main| monitor number> SET AS WALLPAPER ON SELECTED MONITOR - s --save [optional_path] DOWNLOAD WITHOUT SETTING AS WALLPAPER - -set <path> SET GIVEN PHOTO AS WALLPAPER - i --info SHOW EXIF - q --quiet NO OUTPUT Image Manipulation - -rotate <degrees> ROTATE THE IMAGE BY GIVEN DEGREES - -grayscale MAKES THE IMAGE BW - -flip FLIP THE PHOTO ON THE "Y" AXIS - -colorspace <srgb |rgb| cmyk |lab| b-w> CHANGE IMAGE "COLORSPACE" Source Filters - c --curated RANDOM CURATED PHOTO - u --user <username> RANDOM PHOTO FROM PROVIDED USER - -day GET THE PHOTO OF THE DAY - -id <id or url> PHOTO BY ID - -collection <id or alias > RANDOM PHOTO FROM PROVIDED COLLECTION Search Filters - f --featured LIMIT TO ONLY FEATURED PHOTOS - -query <query> RANDOM FROM QUERY - -orientation <landscape |portrait| squarish> SET WALLPAPER ORIENTATION ( DEFAULT: 'landscape' )

Suggested Collections

Editorial ( 317099 ) - A collection of beautiful photos, curated by the Unsplash Team.

Wallpapers ( 1065976 ) - Free stunning HD wallpapers for your mobile and desktop screens.

Textures & Patterns (3330445) - Find your next perfect texture or pattern in high-quality.

Contributors

List of awesome people that have helped to keep this project alive:

How can I contribute?

Hi thank you for the interest! Here you can find all what you need to know about and here you can find some things that I'd like to improve.

