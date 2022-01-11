openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

splash-cli

by splash-cli
3.4.15 (see all)

A simple, command line tool to download Unsplash wallpapers. It’s not intended to be anything particularly fancy — it just works.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

477

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

36

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js File Saving

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

Splash CLI - Beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash in your terminal 🖼️🛠️ | Product Hunt Embed

splash-cli

npm Version GithubWorkflow Website Buy usa tree

stars_spark

Get stunning wallpapers from Unsplash

Splash CLI is an Unsplash client powered by NodeJS. You can use it as an Unsplash terminal client, for example you can:

  • Change wallpaper on your desktop

  • Like or download photos.

  • Create new collections

  • Edit collections

  • ~Upload photos~ (See #47)

Terminal Setup

👀 Looking for maintainers! 👀

💾 Installation

To install splash-cli you must use a node package manager such as yarn or npm.

    # With NPM
    $ npm install --global splash-cli

    # With Yarn
    $ yarn global add splash-cli

FAQs

A list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) can be found here

- What is Splash CLI?

Splash CLI is an Unsplash client powered by NodeJS.

You can use it to:

  • Change wallpaper on your desktop.
  • Create new collections (soon)
  • Like or download photos.
  • Download photos by ID.
  • Pick random photo from an user or a collection.

- Why did you make it?

When I wrote Splash CLI it was just for fun, I never tought that someone could find this tool so useful/funny 😅

🐾 Usage

Splash is easy and quick to use, just run splash to get started.

  Get beautiful wallpapers from unsplash.

  Usage [v3.4.15]

        $ splash [command] [flags]

  Commands
        settings <get|set|restore>      GET/SET/RESTORE SETTINGS
        alias <get|set|remove>          GET/SET COLLECTION ALIASES
        collection <get|delete>         MANAGE COLLECTIONS
        dir <clean|get|count>           MANAGE THE DOWNLOAD DIRECTORY
        user <login|logout|get|...>     MANAGE USER LOGIN/LOGOUT - GET USER INFOS
        -------------------------------------------------------------------------
        HINT: use `[command] help` for the list of all options

  Options
        -h --help                       THIS MESSAGE
        -v --version                    v3.4.14

        --scale <auto|fill|fit|stretch|center>  SET WALLPAPER SCALE
        --screen <all|main|monitor number>      SET AS WALLPAPER ON SELECTED MONITOR

        -s --save [optional_path]       DOWNLOAD WITHOUT SETTING AS WALLPAPER
        --set <path>                    SET GIVEN PHOTO AS WALLPAPER

        -i --info                       SHOW EXIF
        -q --quiet                      NO OUTPUT

  Image Manipulation
        --rotate <degrees>              ROTATE THE IMAGE BY GIVEN DEGREES
        --grayscale                     MAKES THE IMAGE BW
        --flip                           FLIP THE PHOTO ON THE "Y" AXIS
        --colorspace <srgb|rgb|cmyk|lab|b-w> CHANGE IMAGE "COLORSPACE"

  Source Filters
        -c --curated                    RANDOM CURATED PHOTO
        -u --user <username>            RANDOM PHOTO FROM PROVIDED USER

        --day                           GET THE PHOTO OF THE DAY
        --id <id or url>                PHOTO BY ID
        --collection <id or alias>      RANDOM PHOTO FROM PROVIDED COLLECTION


  Search Filters
        -f --featured                   LIMIT TO ONLY FEATURED PHOTOS
        --query <query>                 RANDOM FROM QUERY
        --orientation <landscape|portrait|squarish> SET WALLPAPER ORIENTATION (DEFAULT: 'landscape')

Suggested Collections

  • Editorial (317099) - A collection of beautiful photos, curated by the Unsplash Team.

  • Wallpapers (1065976) - Free stunning HD wallpapers for your mobile and desktop screens.

  • Textures & Patterns (3330445) - Find your next perfect texture or pattern in high-quality.

Contributors

List of awesome people that have helped to keep this project alive:

How can I contribute?

Hi thank you for the interest! Here you can find all what you need to know about and here you can find some things that I'd like to improve.

👾 Related Stuff

This package is Treeware. If you're enjoying it, then we ask that you buy the world a tree to thank us for our work. By contributing to the Treeware forest you’ll be creating employment for local families and restoring wildlife habitats.

Made with love by Federico Vitale in :it:

Twitter - Official Website - Instagram

Stargazers over time

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Federico VitaleRome, Italy1 Rating0 Reviews
22 - FrontEnd Engineer / Currently into Rust/Functional Programming
September 22, 2020
Easy to Use

Alternatives

yc
ytdl-coreYouTube video downloader in javascript.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
98K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
ymd
youtube-mp3-downloaderExtract music from YouTube videos
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
469
jbf
js-base64-filenode loading, converting and saving of local and remote files as base64 images or files. Perfect for image data uri use!
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
138
df
download-fileGeneric file download utility
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9K
ba6
ba64A tiny npm module for saving Base64 encoded images that are part of data URLs to your file system.
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
727
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial