spinners-react-peer-deps-fix

by adexin
1.0.5

Lightweight SVG/CSS spinners for React

Readme

Spinners React

npm License Build Status Coverage Status gzip size

9 awesome typescript-aware lightweight spinners built as react.js components.

Demo

View demo with examples of react.js component usage.

Getting started

Installation

$ npm install spinners-react

or add it directly to HTML page

Usage

import { SpinnerCircular } from 'spinners-react';

<SpinnerCircular />

Hide spinner

<SpinnerCircular enabled={false} />

List of components

ComponentExampleComponentExampleComponentExample
SpinnerCircularSpinnerCircularFixedSpinnerCircularSplit
SpinnerRoundSpinnerRoundOutlinedSpinnerRoundFilled
SpinnerDottedSpinnerInfinitySpinnerDiamond

Properties

The following optional properties are available. All extra props will be passed to the component's root SVG element.

PropertyDefault valueTypeDescription
size50number or stringSet the size as number of pixels or any valid CSS string (e.g. size="100%").
thickness100numberSet lines width as a percentage of default thickness.
сolor'#38ad48'stringSet the color. Can be set to any valid CSS string (hex, rgb, rgba).
secondaryColor'rgba(0,0,0,0.44)'stringSet the secondary color. Can be set to any valid CSS string (hex, rgb, rgba).
speed100numberSet the animation speed as a percentage of default speed.
enabledtruebooleanShow/Hide the spinner.
stillfalsebooleanDisable/Enable spinner animation.
styleundefinedobjectPass CSS styles to the root SVG element

Server Side Rendering

While the library works with SSR, the spinner's animation CSS will be attached to the head only on the hydrate phase, which means the spinners will start animating only after the page is fully loaded. To work around this, include the needed css in your bundle.css manually:

/* App.css */

/* to load animation for a specific spinner */
@import "~spinners-react/lib/SpinnerCircular.css";

/* to load animations for all spinners at once */
@import "~spinners-react/lib/index.css";

Minimizing Bundle Size

The library is thin and do not rely on any style library / runtime to be used. To reduce the bundle size even more load only the used components. If you're using ES6 modules and a bundler that supports tree-shaking you can safely use named imports:

import { SpinnerCircular } from 'spinners-react';

It that's not the case you're able to use path imports to avoid pulling in unused spinners:

// ESM
import { SpinnerCircular } from 'spinners-react/lib/esm/SpinnerCircular';
// or CJS
const { SpinnerCircular } = require('spinners-react/lib/cjs/SpinnerCircular');
// or UMD
const { SpinnerCircular } = require('spinners-react/lib/cjs/SpinnerCircular');

UMD bundle usage

<!doctype html>
<html>
  <head>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
    <!-- to load a specific spinner -->
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/spinners-react/lib/umd/SpinnerCircular.min.js"></script>
    <!-- to load all spinners at once -->
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/spinners-react/lib/umd/index.min.js"></script>
  </head>

  <body>
    <div id="root"></div>
    <script>
      ReactDOM.render(
        React.createElement(SpinnersReact.SpinnerCircular),
        document.getElementById('root')
      );
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

Browsers support

Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera		IE / Edge
Edge
last 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions*

* - Legacy EdgeHTML Edge (i.e. 42-44) is also supported except for SpinnerRound and SpinnerRoundOutlined.

Issues and Bugs

Let us know if you found a bug!

Spinners for other frameworks

Support and Contact

Have a quick question or need some help? Please do not hesitate to contact us via email at info@adexin.com.

Credits

This component is developed by consulting agency Adexin.

License

Spinners React is released under MIT license. You are free to use, modify and distribute this software, as long as the copyright header is left intact.

