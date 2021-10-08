9 awesome typescript-aware lightweight spinners built as react.js components.
View demo with examples of react.js component usage.
$ npm install spinners-react
or add it directly to HTML page
import { SpinnerCircular } from 'spinners-react';
<SpinnerCircular />
<SpinnerCircular enabled={false} />
|Component
|Example
|Component
|Example
|Component
|Example
SpinnerCircular
SpinnerCircularFixed
SpinnerCircularSplit
SpinnerRound
SpinnerRoundOutlined
SpinnerRoundFilled
SpinnerDotted
SpinnerInfinity
SpinnerDiamond
The following optional properties are available. All extra props will be passed to the component's root SVG element.
|Property
|Default value
|Type
|Description
|size
50
|number or string
|Set the size as number of pixels or any valid CSS string (e.g.
size="100%").
|thickness
100
|number
|Set lines width as a percentage of default thickness.
|сolor
'#38ad48'
|string
|Set the color. Can be set to any valid CSS string (hex, rgb, rgba).
|secondaryColor
'rgba(0,0,0,0.44)'
|string
|Set the secondary color. Can be set to any valid CSS string (hex, rgb, rgba).
|speed
100
|number
|Set the animation speed as a percentage of default speed.
|enabled
true
|boolean
|Show/Hide the spinner.
|still
false
|boolean
|Disable/Enable spinner animation.
|style
|undefined
|object
|Pass CSS styles to the root SVG element
While the library works with SSR, the spinner's animation CSS will be attached to the head only on the
hydrate phase, which means the spinners will start animating only after the page is fully loaded. To work around this, include the needed css in your bundle.css manually:
/* App.css */
/* to load animation for a specific spinner */
@import "~spinners-react/lib/SpinnerCircular.css";
/* to load animations for all spinners at once */
@import "~spinners-react/lib/index.css";
The library is thin and do not rely on any style library / runtime to be used. To reduce the bundle size even more load only the used components. If you're using ES6 modules and a bundler that supports tree-shaking you can safely use named imports:
import { SpinnerCircular } from 'spinners-react';
It that's not the case you're able to use path imports to avoid pulling in unused spinners:
// ESM
import { SpinnerCircular } from 'spinners-react/lib/esm/SpinnerCircular';
// or CJS
const { SpinnerCircular } = require('spinners-react/lib/cjs/SpinnerCircular');
// or UMD
const { SpinnerCircular } = require('spinners-react/lib/cjs/SpinnerCircular');
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<!-- to load a specific spinner -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/spinners-react/lib/umd/SpinnerCircular.min.js"></script>
<!-- to load all spinners at once -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/spinners-react/lib/umd/index.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="root"></div>
<script>
ReactDOM.render(
React.createElement(SpinnersReact.SpinnerCircular),
document.getElementById('root')
);
</script>
</body>
</html>
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions*
* - Legacy EdgeHTML Edge (i.e. 42-44) is also supported except for
SpinnerRound and
SpinnerRoundOutlined.
Let us know if you found a bug!
Have a quick question or need some help? Please do not hesitate to contact us via email at info@adexin.com.
This component is developed by consulting agency Adexin.
Spinners React is released under MIT license. You are free to use, modify and distribute this software, as long as the copyright header is left intact.