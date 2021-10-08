Spinners React

9 awesome typescript-aware lightweight spinners built as react.js components.

Demo

View demo with examples of react.js component usage.

Getting started

Installation

npm install spinners-react

or add it directly to HTML page

Usage

import { SpinnerCircular } from 'spinners-react' ; < SpinnerCircular />

Hide spinner

< SpinnerCircular enabled = {false} />

List of components

Component Example Component Example Component Example SpinnerCircular SpinnerCircularFixed SpinnerCircularSplit SpinnerRound SpinnerRoundOutlined SpinnerRoundFilled SpinnerDotted SpinnerInfinity SpinnerDiamond

Properties

The following optional properties are available. All extra props will be passed to the component's root SVG element.

Property Default value Type Description size 50 number or string Set the size as number of pixels or any valid CSS string (e.g. size="100%" ). thickness 100 number Set lines width as a percentage of default thickness. сolor '#38ad48' string Set the color. Can be set to any valid CSS string (hex, rgb, rgba). secondaryColor 'rgba(0,0,0,0.44)' string Set the secondary color. Can be set to any valid CSS string (hex, rgb, rgba). speed 100 number Set the animation speed as a percentage of default speed. enabled true boolean Show/Hide the spinner. still false boolean Disable/Enable spinner animation. style undefined object Pass CSS styles to the root SVG element

Server Side Rendering

While the library works with SSR, the spinner's animation CSS will be attached to the head only on the hydrate phase, which means the spinners will start animating only after the page is fully loaded. To work around this, include the needed css in your bundle.css manually:

@ import "~spinners-react/lib/SpinnerCircular.css" ; @ import "~spinners-react/lib/index.css" ;

Minimizing Bundle Size

The library is thin and do not rely on any style library / runtime to be used. To reduce the bundle size even more load only the used components. If you're using ES6 modules and a bundler that supports tree-shaking you can safely use named imports:

import { SpinnerCircular } from 'spinners-react' ;

It that's not the case you're able to use path imports to avoid pulling in unused spinners:

import { SpinnerCircular } from 'spinners-react/lib/esm/SpinnerCircular' ; const { SpinnerCircular } = require ( 'spinners-react/lib/cjs/SpinnerCircular' ); const { SpinnerCircular } = require ( 'spinners-react/lib/cjs/SpinnerCircular' );

UMD bundle usage

< html > < head > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react@16/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/spinners-react/lib/umd/SpinnerCircular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/spinners-react/lib/umd/index.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = "root" > </ div > < script > ReactDOM.render( React.createElement(SpinnersReact.SpinnerCircular), document .getElementById( 'root' ) ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Browsers support



Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera

Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions*

* - Legacy EdgeHTML Edge (i.e. 42-44) is also supported except for SpinnerRound and SpinnerRoundOutlined .

Issues and Bugs

Let us know if you found a bug!

Spinners for other frameworks

Have a quick question or need some help? Please do not hesitate to contact us via email at info@adexin.com.

Credits

This component is developed by consulting agency Adexin.

License

Spinners React is released under MIT license. You are free to use, modify and distribute this software, as long as the copyright header is left intact.