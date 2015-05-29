Spinners

A Sass mixin to generate pure CSS3 loading indicators. Uses a single rotating element and a partial border. Fully customizable. Works with plain Sass or Compass.

Spinners Demo & Documentation

New with v1.2.0

Spinners can be installed via NPM, including support for eyeglass

New with v1.1.0

Spinners does not require Compass anymore (but will be installed as a Compass extension if you already have Compass installed)

Spinners can now have a background

##Install

Download

To use Spinners straightaway without any package manager, the only file you'll need is stylesheets/_spinners.scss . Place this in the appropriate sass folder of your project, import it into your main .scss file or -module you deem fit, and you're good to go:

@ import "spinners" ;

Bower

To install in your current project using bower run:

$ bower install

NPM

When installed via NPM, spinners can be used with eyeglass. To install spinners with NPM run:

$ npm install

Ruby Gem / Compass Extension

To install the Compass extension as a Ruby Gem:

gem install spinners

and require it in your config.rb :

require 'spinners'

If you're using Grunt or Gulp with grunt-contrib-sass or grunt-contrib-compass without a config.rb file and have the Ruby Gem installed, you can add Spinners as a dependency to your configuration object:

With grunt-contrib-sass:

sass : { [...] options : { require : 'spinners' } }

With grunt-contrib-compass:

compass : { compile : { options: { [...] require: 'spinners' } } }

With gulp:

[...] .pipe (compass({ [...] require : 'spinners' })) [...]

Spinners is also on Sache.

##Usage

First, import Spinner into your main .scss file or -module (depending on your installation method the import path might need to be adjusted accordingly):

@ import "spinners" ;

Then declare a selector of your choice and call the mixin:

.my-loading-spinner { @include spinner(); }

In your html, you can use any markup element you want, a div , span , i , or what have you.

Spinners come set to display: inline-block and vertical-align: middle by default so you can put it inside buttons, alerts and the like and have it aligned. If the defaults don't work for you, declare your overrides after calling the mixin:

.my-spinner { @ include spinner(); vertical-align : top; margin-right : . 5em ; }

Customizing Spinners

Size, border-width, -style, -color, and the speed of the animation can be customized.

Adjusting Size

By default, Spinners are set to be 1em wide and high, so a spinner will size proportionally to its context. To customize its size, you may use any valid dimensional unit such as px , em , or rem :

.my-spinner { @include spinner( 1.25em ); }

Adjusting border (width, style and thickness)

For adjusting the border, you may use any valid shorthand css border declaration or individual border-{property} {value} (no colon!) pairs:

.my-spinner { @include spinner( 3px solid #ccc ); } .my-spinner { @include spinner(border-width 3px , border-style solid); }

Adjusting animation speed

To customize a spinner's animation speed, pass the number of seconds for one full rotation:

.my-spinner { @include spinner(. 6s ); }

Adjusting the Background

The background, i.e. the perceived non-rotating part of a spinner, is set to be transparent by default. To adjust the background, pass a color as background argument:

.my-spinner { @include spinner(background rgba(0, 0 , 0 , .2 )); }

All arguments are optional. When using mulitple customizations, pass your arguments comma-separated:

.my-spinner { @include spinner( 28px , 3px solid #555 , . 7s ); }

In case of invalid arguments compilation will not fail, but Spinners will output a warning and use its defaults.

Compatibility

Works in any modern browser and IE 10+. Spinners does not come with a fallback for IE < 10, so if you need one, roll your own!

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Franz Heidl

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.