A Sass mixin to generate pure CSS3 loading indicators. Uses a single rotating element and a partial border. Fully customizable. Works with plain Sass or Compass.
New with v1.2.0
New with v1.1.0
Spinners does not require Compass anymore (but will be installed as a Compass extension if you already have Compass installed)
Spinners can now have a background
##Install
To use Spinners straightaway without any package manager, the only file you'll need is
stylesheets/_spinners.scss. Place this in the appropriate
sass folder of your project, import it into your main .scss file or -module you deem fit, and you're good to go:
@import "spinners";
To install in your current project using bower run:
$ bower install --save-dev spinners
When installed via NPM, spinners can be used with eyeglass. To install spinners with NPM run:
$ npm install --save-dev spinners
To install the Compass extension as a Ruby Gem:
$ gem install spinners
and require it in your
config.rb:
require 'spinners'
If you're using Grunt or Gulp with grunt-contrib-sass or grunt-contrib-compass without a
config.rb file and have the Ruby Gem installed, you can add Spinners as a dependency to your configuration object:
With grunt-contrib-sass:
sass: {
[...]
options: {
require: 'spinners'
}
}
With grunt-contrib-compass:
compass: {
compile: {
options: {
[...]
require: 'spinners'
}
}
}
With gulp:
[...]
.pipe(compass({
[...]
require: 'spinners'
}))
[...]
Spinners is also on Sache.
##Usage
First, import Spinner into your main .scss file or -module (depending on your installation method the import path might need to be adjusted accordingly):
@import "spinners";
Then declare a selector of your choice and call the mixin:
.my-loading-spinner {
@include spinner();
}
In your html, you can use any markup element you want, a
div,
span,
i, or what have you.
Spinners come set to
display: inline-block and
vertical-align: middle by default so you can put it inside buttons, alerts and the like and have it aligned. If the defaults don't work for you, declare your overrides after calling the mixin:
.my-spinner {
@include spinner();
vertical-align: top;
margin-right: .5em;
}
Size, border-width, -style, -color, and the speed of the animation can be customized.
By default, Spinners are set to be
1em wide and high, so a spinner will size proportionally to its context. To customize its size, you may use any valid dimensional unit such as
px,
em, or
rem:
.my-spinner {
@include spinner(1.25em);
}
For adjusting the border, you may use any valid shorthand css border declaration or individual
border-{property} {value} (no colon!) pairs:
.my-spinner {
@include spinner(3px solid #ccc);
}
.my-spinner {
@include spinner(border-width 3px, border-style solid);
}
To customize a spinner's animation speed, pass the number of seconds for one full rotation:
.my-spinner {
@include spinner(.6s);
}
The background, i.e. the perceived non-rotating part of a spinner, is set to be transparent by default. To adjust the background, pass a color as background argument:
.my-spinner {
@include spinner(background rgba(0, 0, 0, .2));
}
All arguments are optional. When using mulitple customizations, pass your arguments comma-separated:
.my-spinner {
@include spinner(28px, 3px solid #555, .7s);
}
In case of invalid arguments compilation will not fail, but Spinners will output a warning and use its defaults.
Works in any modern browser and IE 10+. Spinners does not come with a fallback for IE < 10, so if you need one, roll your own!
Copyright (c) 2014 Franz Heidl
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.