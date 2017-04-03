A node.js microservices framework designs for scalability, simple to write and easy to maintain
Keep a microservice clean as much as posible and let Spinal do the mess part
We design
Spinal to help developers focus on the main objective of that microservice without to worry about other related systems like caching, queue, worker, load balancing. Spinal Nodes do the main task, anything else are left to a broker. Results are rapid development, more quality of microservice and easy to maintain in long term.
npm install spinal
Want some nigthly development trunk
npm install jitta/spinal#development
Spinal needs a broker to handle all call requests between namespace or nodes. Here is the code how to start a simple broker
var Broker = require('spinal').Broker;
var broker = new Broker();
broker.start(function(){
console.log('Spinal:Broker listening...' + this.port)
});
This code will start a broker at default port
:7557 if you want a broker to listening on other port
broker.start(7777, function(){
console.log('Spinal:Broker listening on port 7777');
});
To add more broker features like queue system and caching system. You need to start a broker with a redis option.
var Broker = require('spinal').Broker;
var broker = new Broker({redis: 6379});
After we got a broker running, here is how to create a Spinal node and connect it to the broker that we have just started.
var Spinal = require('spinal').Node;
var spinal = new Spinal('spinal://127.0.0.1:7557', {
namespace: 'english'
});
spinal.provide('hello', function(data, res){
res.send('Hi ' + data.name);
});
spinal.start();
Now start another node to call the method
var Spinal = require('spinal').Node;
var spinal = new Spinal('spinal://127.0.0.1:7557', {
namespace: 'thai'
});
spinal.provide('hello', function(data, res){
res.send('Sawasdee ' + data.name);
});
spinal.call('english.hello', {name: 'hunt'}, function(err, result){
console.log(result); // Hi hunt
});
spinal.start();
Do not forget to
start() when you want to call some method. Use
call() and put
namespace.method_name
spinal.provide('name', function(data, res){
// send a result
res.send('A string');
res.send(12345);
res.send(true);
res.send({a: 1, b: 2});
// send an error
res.error('Error message');
res.error(new Error('Error message'));
// and support nodejs style callback
res(null , {a: 1, b:2})
res(new Error('Something wrong!'))
});
var spinal = new Spinal('spinal://127.0.0.1:7557', {
namespace: 'english', // assign node namespace
// OPTIONAL (in case run nodes and a broker on differrent machine)
// Specific host and port that we want this node to listen
// and want a broker to connect back to this node
hostname: '192.168.1.77',
port: 8888
});
To enable queue system we need a broker that start with redis.
// create a worker to process a job
// spinalA namespace is `newsletter`
spinalA.worker('send', function(data, res){
email.send(data.email, function(){
res.send('ok');
});
})
// create a job
spinalB.job('newsletter.send', {email: 'some@one.com'})
.priority('high') // set priority: low, normal, medium, high, critical
.removeOnComplete(false) // if this is set to true, completed jobs (not failed) will be remove from Redis
.attempts(2) // use 2 times to process a job if it fail. try one more time
.ttl(10000) // timeout in 10s
.delay(5000) // before start delay for 5s
.backoff(10000) // after fail retry again in 10s
.onComplete(function(result) { console.log(result) }) // callback when job is done
.onFailed(function(err) { console.log(err) }) // callback when job failed
.save(function(err, job_id){ // don't forget to call save()
console.log('Created ' + job_id);
});
Normally broker will set default timeout and return error to node if it's exceed 10 seconds but we can adjust it.
spinal.call('video.conversion',
{file: 'jitta.mp4'} // first argument need to be set
{timeout: 60000}, // set timeout option here!
function (err, result){
// if exceed timeout option will get an error
err.message === 'timeout error message'
}
)
Broker will cache result from the last method call if
cache_id present
in the options argument. It'll be hit cache after
provide cached data.
Note: All calls can use cache feature even a call inside the same namespace. To enable cache system we need a broker that start with redis.
spinal.provide('query', function(arg, res){
db.query('...', function(err, result)){
if(err) return res.error(err)
// cache for 1day with cache_id == sector+market
res.cache(3600, arg.sector + '-' + arg.market)
res.send(result)
})
})
spinal.call('stock.query',
{sector: 'Technology', market: 'US'},
{cache_id: 'technology-us'},
function (err, result, options){
options.from_cache === true // if it hit a cache
}
)
Automatically generate
cache_id from an arguments by set the
cache_id to
true
spinal.provide('query', function(arg, res){
db.query(arg, function(err, result)){
if(err) return res.error(err)
// cache for 1day with cache_id == hashing(data)
res.cache(3600, true)
res.send(result)
})
})
spinal.call('stock.query',
{sector: 'Technology', market: 'US', jitta_score: {$gt: 8}}, {cache_id: true},
function (err, result, options){
options.from_cache === true // if it hit a cache
}
)
Sometime we want to make fixtures for all test case or stub a return result.
Spinal has a solution for this by capture all
call and replay in your test env
with
spinal.nock.rec() and
spinal.nock.start()
var spinal = new Spinal('spinal://127.0.0.1:7557', {namespace: 'english'} );
spinal.nock('/path/to/fixtures') // target path that want to save fixtures
spinal.nock.rec() // enable record system
// and do normally like we do
spinal.start(function(){
spinal.call('email.send', {email: 'a@b.com'}, function(err, result){
// then `err` and `result` will be save in the fixtures directory
// with filename `email.send?email=a@b.com.json`
})
})
Now it's time to replay the data that we saved.
var spinal = new Spinal('spinal://127.0.0.1:7557', {namespace: 'english'} );
spinal.nock('/path/to/fixtures') // send path to directory that we saved fixtures
spinal.nock.start() // then start nocking
spinal.nock.start({strict:false}) // or {strict:false} to by pass not exists fixture
spinal.start(function(){
spinal.call('email.send', {email: 'a@b.com'}, function(err, result){
// `err` and `result` result will come from fixtures
})
})
If we need to stop recording or nocking by
spinal.nock.stop()
Spinal comes with an internal dashboard to let us see what going on between
all microservices like numbers of nodes, methods, memory consumed, time usage
from each method, and load. This feature is provided via a broker so we need to
start a broker with more
restapi option.
var Broker = require('../').Broker;
var broker = new Broker({redis: 6379, restapi: 7577});
broker.start()
Then access
localhost:7577 with your browser you will see it. Not just
a dashboard will start only. You will get queue dashboard (provide by
Kue) and some rest API in JSON format
/metrics - some useful metrics
/nodes - all nodes data
/methods - all methods
/queue/worker - number of workers
/queue/count - jobs count
You can access
spinal command as a global by
npm install -g spinal in case
you might want to start broker easier
spinal broker or
spinal broker -d for
localhost devlopment enviroment. Incase you want to test a simple method
spinal call stock.query {sector:'Technology'}
Usage: spinal [options] [command]
Commands:
console run javascript console with spinal enviroment
call [options] <method> [data] call spinal method
job [options] <name> [data] create a job
broker [options] start a broker service
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number