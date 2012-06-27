spin.js
An animated CSS3 loading spinner with VML fallback for IE.
- No images, no external CSS
- No dependencies
- Highly configurable
- Resolution independent
- Uses VML as fallback in old IEs
- Uses @keyframe animations, falling back to setTimeout()
- Works in all major browsers, including IE6
- Small footprint (~1.9K gzipped)
- MIT License
Usage
new Spinner({color:'#fff', lines: 12}).spin(target);
For an interactive demo and a list of all supported options please refer to the project's homepage.