spi

spin

by TJ Holowaychuk
0.0.1 (see all)

A spinning activity indicator

Downloads/wk

11.4K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

10yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

spin.js

An animated CSS3 loading spinner with VML fallback for IE.

  • No images, no external CSS
  • No dependencies
  • Highly configurable
  • Resolution independent
  • Uses VML as fallback in old IEs
  • Uses @keyframe animations, falling back to setTimeout()
  • Works in all major browsers, including IE6
  • Small footprint (~1.9K gzipped)
  • MIT License

Usage

new Spinner({color:'#fff', lines: 12}).spin(target);

For an interactive demo and a list of all supported options please refer to the project's homepage.

