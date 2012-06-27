An animated CSS3 loading spinner with VML fallback for IE.

No images, no external CSS

No dependencies

Highly configurable

Resolution independent

Uses VML as fallback in old IEs

Uses @keyframe animations, falling back to setTimeout()

Works in all major browsers, including IE6

Small footprint (~1.9K gzipped)

MIT License

Usage

new Spinner({ color : '#fff' , lines : 12 }).spin(target);

For an interactive demo and a list of all supported options please refer to the project's homepage.