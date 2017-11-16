Spikenail is an open-source Node.js ES7 framework which allows you to build GraphQL API with little or no coding.
Full support of ES7 features
Native GraphQL support
Real-Time: GraphQL Subscriptions
Relay compatible API
Easy to define access control of any complexity: nested relations, scopes, custom dynamic roles
Advanced schema definition: virtual fields, custom resolvers
Validations
Flexibility: easy to adjust or override every part of a framework
Creating Trello-like API: https://medium.com/@igor3489_46897/creating-advanced-graphql-api-quickly-using-spikenail-80ce6fd675ab
npm install -g generator-spikenail
yo spikenail
An ability to build the API just by configuring is the main idea of Spikenail. This configuration might include relations, access control, validations and everything else we need.
At the same time, we should provide enough flexibility by allowing to adjust or override every action Spikenail does. From this point of view, Spikenail provides an architecture and a default implementation of it.
The configuration mentioned above stored in models.
Example of the model
models/Item.js:
import { MongoDBModel } from 'spikenail';
class Item extends MongoDBModel {
/**
* Example of a custom method
*/
customMethod() {
// Access an underlying mongoose model
return this.model.find({ 'category': 'test' }).limit(10);
}
}
export default new Item({
name: 'item',
properties: {
id: {
type: 'id'
},
name: {
type: String
},
description: {
type: String
},
position: {
type: Number
},
token: {
type: String
},
virtualField: {
virtual: true,
// Ensure dependent fields to be queried from the database
dependsOn: ['position'],
type: String
},
userId: {
type: 'id'
},
// Relations
subItems: {
relation: 'hasMany',
ref: 'subItem',
foreignKey: 'itemId'
},
user: {
relation: 'belongsTo',
ref: 'user',
foreignKey: 'userId'
}
},
// Custom resolvers
resolvers: {
description: async function(_, args) {
// It is possible to do some async actions here
let asyncActionResult = await someAsyncAction();
return asyncActionResult ? _.description : null;
},
virtualField: (_, args) => {
return 'justCustomModification' + _.position
}
},
validations: [{
field: 'name',
assert: 'required'
}, {
field: 'name',
assert: 'maxLength',
max: 100
}, {
field: 'description',
assert: 'required'
}],
acls: [{
allow: false,
properties: ['token'],
actions: '*'
}, {
allow: true,
properties: ['token'],
actions: ['create']
}]
});
In Spikenail every CRUD action is a set of middlewares. These middlewares are not the request middlewares and they exists separately.
Some of default middlewares are:
The whole chain can be changed in any way.
For example, you can override "Before action" middleware in a following way:
models/Item.js
async beforeCreate(result, next, opts, input, ctx) {
let checkResult = await someAsyncCall();
if (checkResult) {
return next();
}
result.errors = [{
message: 'Custom error',
code: '40321'
}];
}
Configuration files are stored under
config folder
Currently, only MongoDB is supported.
It is recommended to store all configurations using environment variables
Example of
config/sources.js
export default {
'default': {
adapter: 'mongo',
connectionString: process.env.SPIKENAIL_MONGO_CONNECTION_STRING
}
}
node(id: ID!): Node
https://facebook.github.io/relay/docs/graphql-object-identification.html#content
Example:
{
node(id: "some-id") {
id,
... on Article {
title,
text
}
}
}
Root field
viewer: viewer
type viewer implements Node {
id: ID!
user: User,
allXs(): viewer_XConnection
}
For
Article model:
query {
viewer {
allArticles() {
edges {
node {
id,
title,
text
}
}
}
}
}
Query a specific item by unique field:
query {
getArticle(id: "article-id-1") {
id, title, text
}
}
Example:
{
getArticle(id: "some-id") {
id
userId
user {
id
name
}
tags(first: 10, after: "opaqueCursor") {
edges {
node {
id
name
itemsCount
}
}
pageInfo {
hasNextPage
hasPreviousPage
endCursor
startCursor
}
}
}
}
See relay documentation for more details: https://facebook.github.io/relay/graphql/connections.htm
Example:
query {
viewer {
allBoards(filter: { where: { name: { regexp: "^Public" } }, order: "id DESC" }) {
edges {
node {
id
userId
name
}
}
}
}
}
mutation createX(input: CreatexInput): CreatexPayload
Example:
mutation {
createItem(input: { name: "New item", clientMutationId: "123" }) {
item {
id
name
}
clientMutationId
errors {
message
code
}
}
}
mutation updateX(input: UpdatexInput): UpdatexPayload
Example:
mutation {
updateItem(input: { name: "New item name", clientMutationId: "123" }) {
item {
id
name
}
clientMutationId
errors {
message
code
}
}
}
mutation removeX(input: RemovexInput): RemovexPayload
Example:
mutation {
removeItem(input: { id: "Ym9hcmQ6NTkyYmZjOTA2ZjM5Zjc5MGNmNGI5Yjhh" }) {
removedId
errors {
code
message
}
}
}
First of all, you need to install a needed PubSub adapter:
npm install --save spikenail-pubsub-redis
Then, create a
config/pubsub.js file to enable subscriptions:
export default {
pubsub: {
adapter: 'redis'
}
}
When the server is started, you can go to the http://localhost:5000/graphiql to open in-browser IDE which supports GraphQL subscriptions.
Default WebSocket endpoint is ws://localhost:8000/graphql
It’s not possible to provide custom headers when creating WebSocket connection in browser.
You to pass
auth_token as query parameter, e.g. ws://localhost:8000/graphql?auth_token=igor-secret-token
Examples:
Subscribe to all Items:
subscription {
subscribeToItem {
mutation
node {
id
name
user {
id
name
}
nesteditems {
edges {
node {
id
name
}
}
}
}
previousValues {
id
}
}
}
Subscribe to only particular item changes:
subscription {
subscribeToItem(filter: { where: { id: "Ym9hcmQ6NTkyYmZjOTA2ZjM5Zjc5MGNmNGI5Yjg4" } }) {
mutation
node {
id
name
user {
id
name
}
nesteditems {
edges {
node {
id
name
}
}
}
}
}
}
Subscribe to all Books in specified Category:
subscription {
subscribeToBook(filter: { where: { categoryId: "Ym9hcmQ6NTkyYmZjOTA2ZjM5Zjc5MGNmNGI5Yjg4" } }) {
mutation
node {
id
title
author {
id
name
}
}
}
}
You can use model generator in order to simplify model creation:
yo spikenail:model board
This will create models/Board.js file with only id field:
import { MongoDBModel } from 'spikenail';
class Board extends MongoDBModel {}
export default new Board({
name: 'Board',
properties: {
id: {
type: 'id'
}
}
});
models/Book.js
properties: {
authors: {
relation: 'hasMany',
ref: 'author',
foreignKey: 'bookId'
}
}
authors definition could be simplified:
authors: {
relation: 'hasMany'
}
In this case framework will try to guess other parameters.
getCondition: function(_) {
let names = _.map(i => i.name);
return { otherModelField: { '$in': names } }
}
list: {
relation: 'belongsTo'
ref: 'list',
foreignKey: 'listId'
}
Simplified definition:
list: {
relation: 'belongsTo'
}
Underlying model is a mongoose model. You can access it through
this.model
providerOptions: {
collection: 'customName'
}
Spikenail has built-in middleware for the authentication.
It looks for
tokens array stored in
User model in a following format:
[{
token: "user-random-token"
}, {
token: "user-random-token-2"
}]
The current user will be placed in context and accessible through
ctx.currentUser
ACL rules are specified under the
acls property of the model schema. Rules are processed by framework one by one in a natural order.
There is no any access restrictions by default.
Take a look at a below example:
acls: [{
allow: false,
roles: ['*'],
actions: ['*']
}, {
allow: true,
roles: ['*'],
actions: ['*'],
scope: function() {
return { isPublic: true }
}
}
The first rule here is disable everything for everyone:
{
allow: false,
roles: ['*'],
actions: ['*']
}
The second rule allows everything if
isPublic property of a item equals
true.
Rules notation could be simplified and above rules might be written as:
acls: [{
allow: false
}, {
allow: true
scope: function() {
return { isPublic: true }
}
}
Each rule must have the
allow property defined.
allow is a boolean value
that indicates if a rule allows something or disallows.
Example:
allow: true
properties is an array of properties of a model that rule should apply to.
Omit or use * sign to apply to all rules.
Specify what actions rule should be applied to. There are 4 types of actions:
Omit this property or use * sign to apply to all actions.
Example:
actions: ['create', 'update']
Scope is a MongoDB condition. Rule will be applied only to those documents that match the scope.
Example
{ isPublic: true }
The rule will be applied only to documents that have
isPublic property equals
true.
Scope can be defined as a function. In this case you have an access to the context variable:
scope: function(ctx) {
return { isPublic: true }
}
roles is an array of roles that rule should apply to.
Example
roles: ['anonymous', 'member']
Roles might be static or dynamic.
Static roles are roles that not depend on a particular document or a data set. They are calculated once per a request for a current user.
Built-in static roles are:
Override the
getStaticRoles function of the model.
Dynamic roles are calculated for each particular document.
For example, role
owner means that
currentUser.id === fetchedDocument.id
Built-in dynamic roles are:
Dynamic roles are defined using
roles object of the model schema.
For example, we have
members array where sharing information stored in a following format:
[{
userId: 123
role: 'member'
}, {
userId: 456,
role: 'observer'
}]
Then we can define a role
member in the model schema:
roles: {
member: {
cond: function(ctx) {
return { 'members': { '$elemMatch': { 'userId': ctx.currentUser.id, role: 'member' } } }
}
}
}
And use it in the roles property of ACL rule:
roles: ['member']
In some cases we want to apply rule only if another model satisfies some condition. We can use the checkRelation property for that.
Example:
Article.js model has defined belongsTo relation
blog: {
relation: 'belongsTo'
}
We want allow for
user to read an article only if he can read the blog it belongs to:
acls: [{
allow: false
}, {
allow: true,
roles: ['user'],
actions: ['read'],
checkRelation: {
name: 'blog',
action: 'read'
}
}]
If checkRelation condition is not satisfied, the rule will not be applied at all.
It means that
allow: true will not become
allow: false and vice versa. Rule will be filtered out.
Usually the data that we receive from users needs to be validated. It is easy to do with Spikenail.
For example, we want
name to be required property and its length to not exceed 50 characters.
This could be done in following way:
models/Item.js
validations: [{
field: 'name',
assert: 'required'
}, {
field: 'name',
assert: 'maxLength',
max: 50
}]
SQL databases support
Simple endpoint (non-relay)
MIT © Igor Lesnenko