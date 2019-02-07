An opinionated static build tool, powered by webpack
If you're building a website or client-side app – then 🌵 spike is probably for you. Spike aims to be simple, efficient, and a pleasure to use.
Spike certainly is not the only static site generator out there, but in our opinion, it's the most powerful and easiest to use.
Spike is from the same team that brought you Roots. The thinking behind moving past Roots is explained in this article. Please feel free to comment and contribute.
Spike is fairly strict in enforcing a default stack. However, the stack allows for quite a large amount of flexibility as all of the parsers are simply foundations that do nothing by default and accept plugins to transform code. Also spike's core compiler is Webpack, so you can customize your project with loaders and plugins. The inflexibility of the stack means faster compiles and better stability. We use...
app.js file
watch mode ⚡
npm install spike-core -S
Spike operates through a carefully crafted javascript interface. If you are looking to use spike through its command line interface, check out spike. This project is just the core javascript API.