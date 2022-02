Spider

The Next-Gen Programming Language for the Web.

Note: This project is no longer active.

Documentation

Installation

npm install -g spider-script

Usage

Execute a script:

spider / path / to /script.spider

Compile a script:

spider -c / path / to /script.spider

Join the Community

Website: http://spiderlang.org

IRC: #spiderlang on Freenode

IRC Logs: #spiderlang on BotBot

Q/A: spiderlang tag in StackOverflow

Google Group

Contributing

We need your help!

You can browse the contributing-getting-started tag to find good issues to get started with.

Fork the project Clone your forked repo: git clone git@github.com:githubuser/spider.git Create your feature/bugfix branch: git checkout -b new-operator Commit your changes to your new branch: git commit -am 'Add a new operator' Push to the branch: git push origin new-operator Create a new Pull Request!

Resources: