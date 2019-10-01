A tiny node module to detect spiders/crawlers quickly and comes with optional middleware for ExpressJS

It might be useful when you have a single page app but want to deliver static pages for spiders.

Install

npm install spider-detector

Direct Example

const detector = require ( 'spider-detector' ) detector.isSpider( 'baiduspider' )

ExpressJS example

const detector = require ( 'spider-detector' ) const express = require ( 'express' ) const app = express() app.use(detector.middleware()) app.get( '/*' , function ( req, res ) { if (req.isSpider()) { } else { } })

Why? There are already modules out there

Well, I wanted one which does not use readFileSync and comes with optional middleware. Furthermore some hackers do not classify Googlebot as a spider anymore which poses a problem sometimes, see next question.

What about Googlebot?