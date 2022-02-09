openbase logo
spi

spica

by falsandtru
0.0.509 (see all)

Supervisor, Coroutine, Channel, select, AtomicPromise, Cancellation, Cache, InvList, IxList, and some utils.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

72

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(Apache-2.0 AND MPL-2.0)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Spica

CI

Install

$ npm i spica

APIs

  • global
  • Supervisor
  • Coroutine, Coaggregator, Copropagator, Colistener, cofetch
  • Channel
  • select
  • Observer
  • AtomicPromise
  • Cancellation
  • Cache
  • HList
  • InvList
  • IxList
  • Heap
  • DataMap
  • MultiMap
  • AttrMap
  • Maybe, Just, Nothing
  • Either, Left, Right
  • Sequence
  • bundle, aggregate
  • curry
  • uncurry
  • flip
  • tuple
  • tick
  • throttle, debounce
  • uuid
  • sqid
  • assign
  • clone
  • extend
  • concat

Browsers

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Edge (Chromium edition only)

Dependencies

  • unassert (in compiling source code)

