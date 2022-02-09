Spica
Supervisor, Coroutine, Channel, select, AtomicPromise, Cancellation, Cache, InvList, IxList, and some utils.
Install
$ npm i spica
APIs
- global
- Supervisor
- Coroutine, Coaggregator, Copropagator, Colistener, cofetch
- Channel
- select
- Observer
- AtomicPromise
- Cancellation
- Cache
- HList
- InvList
- IxList
- Heap
- DataMap
- MultiMap
- AttrMap
- Maybe, Just, Nothing
- Either, Left, Right
- Sequence
- bundle, aggregate
- curry
- uncurry
- flip
- tuple
- tick
- throttle, debounce
- uuid
- sqid
- assign
- clone
- extend
- concat
Browsers
- Chrome
- Firefox
- Edge (Chromium edition only)
Dependencies
- unassert (in compiling source code)