openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sphericalmercator

by mapbox
1.0.5 (see all)

Spherical Mercator math in Javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

231

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This module is now under the @mapbox namespace: install @mapbox/sphericalmercator instead

Readme

Build Status

sphericalmercator provides projection math for converting between mercator meters, screen pixels (of 256x256 or configurable-size tiles), and latitude/longitude.

Compatible with nodejs packages and in-browser.

Installation

npm install @mapbox/sphericalmercator

API

Some datatypes are assumed to be arrays: ll is [lon, lat], xy and px are [x, y].

// By default, precomputes up to z30
var merc = new SphericalMercator({
    size: 256,
    antimeridian: true
});

px(ll, zoom)

Convert lon, lat to screen pixel x, y from 0, 0 origin, at a certain zoom level. The inverse of ll

If antimeridian: true is passed on initialization of the SphericalMercator object, this method will support converting longitude values up to 360°.

ll(px, zoom)

Convert screen pixel value to lon, lat, at a certain zoom level. The inverse of px

bbox(x, y, zoom, tms_style, srs)

Convert tile xyz value to bbox of the form [w, s, e, n]

  • x {Number} x (longitude) number.
  • y {Number} y (latitude) number.
  • zoom {Number} zoom.
  • tms_style {Boolean} whether to compute using tms-style. (optional, default false)
  • srs {String} projection for resulting bbox (WGS84|900913). (optional, default WGS84)

Returns bbox array of values in form [w, s, e, n].

xyz(bbox, zoom, tms_style, srs)

Convert bbox to xyz bounds

  • bbox {Number} bbox in the form [w, s, e, n].
  • zoom {Number} zoom.
  • tms_style {Boolean} whether to compute using tms-style. (optional, default false)
  • srs {String} projection of input bbox (WGS84|900913). (optional, default WGS84)

Returns {Object} XYZ bounds containing minX, maxX, minY, maxY properties.

convert(bbox, to)

Convert bbox from 900913 to WGS84 or vice versa

  • bbox {Number} bbox in the form [w, s, e, n].
  • to {String} projection of resulting bbox (WGS84|900913). (optional, default WGS84)

Returns bbox array of values in form [w, s, e, n].

forward(ll)

Convert lon, lat values to mercator x, y

inverse(xy)

Convert mercator x, y values to lon, lat

See Also

  • mercantile provides similar utilities for projection and tile math in Python

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial