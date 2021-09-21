sphericalmercator provides projection math for converting between mercator meters, screen pixels (of 256x256 or configurable-size tiles), and latitude/longitude.

Compatible with nodejs packages and in-browser.

Installation

npm install @mapbox/sphericalmercator

API

Some datatypes are assumed to be arrays: ll is [lon, lat] , xy and px are [x, y] .

var merc = new SphericalMercator({ size : 256 , antimeridian : true });

Convert lon, lat to screen pixel x, y from 0, 0 origin, at a certain zoom level. The inverse of ll

If antimeridian: true is passed on initialization of the SphericalMercator object, this method will support converting longitude values up to 360°.

Convert screen pixel value to lon, lat, at a certain zoom level. The inverse of px

Convert tile xyz value to bbox of the form [w, s, e, n]

x {Number} x (longitude) number.

{Number} x (longitude) number. y {Number} y (latitude) number.

{Number} y (latitude) number. zoom {Number} zoom.

{Number} zoom. tms_style {Boolean} whether to compute using tms-style. (optional, default false)

{Boolean} whether to compute using tms-style. (optional, default false) srs {String} projection for resulting bbox (WGS84|900913). (optional, default WGS84)

Returns bbox array of values in form [w, s, e, n] .

Convert bbox to xyz bounds

bbox {Number} bbox in the form [w, s, e, n] .

{Number} bbox in the form . zoom {Number} zoom.

{Number} zoom. tms_style {Boolean} whether to compute using tms-style. (optional, default false)

{Boolean} whether to compute using tms-style. (optional, default false) srs {String} projection of input bbox (WGS84|900913). (optional, default WGS84)

Returns {Object} XYZ bounds containing minX, maxX, minY, maxY properties.

Convert bbox from 900913 to WGS84 or vice versa

bbox {Number} bbox in the form [w, s, e, n] .

{Number} bbox in the form . to {String} projection of resulting bbox (WGS84|900913). (optional, default WGS84)

Returns bbox array of values in form [w, s, e, n] .

Convert lon, lat values to mercator x, y

Convert mercator x, y values to lon, lat

