sphericalmercator provides projection math for converting between
mercator meters, screen pixels (of 256x256 or configurable-size tiles), and
latitude/longitude.
Compatible with nodejs packages and in-browser.
npm install @mapbox/sphericalmercator
Some datatypes are assumed to be arrays:
ll is
[lon, lat],
xy and
px are
[x, y].
// By default, precomputes up to z30
var merc = new SphericalMercator({
size: 256,
antimeridian: true
});
px(ll, zoom)
Convert lon, lat to screen pixel x, y from 0, 0 origin, at a certain zoom level.
The inverse of
ll
If
antimeridian: true is passed on initialization of the
SphericalMercator object, this method will support converting longitude values up to 360°.
ll(px, zoom)
Convert screen pixel value to lon, lat, at a certain zoom level. The inverse
of
px
bbox(x, y, zoom, tms_style, srs)
Convert tile xyz value to bbox of the form
[w, s, e, n]
x {Number} x (longitude) number.
y {Number} y (latitude) number.
zoom {Number} zoom.
tms_style {Boolean} whether to compute using tms-style. (optional, default false)
srs {String} projection for resulting bbox (WGS84|900913). (optional, default WGS84)
Returns bbox array of values in form
[w, s, e, n].
xyz(bbox, zoom, tms_style, srs)
Convert bbox to xyz bounds
bbox {Number} bbox in the form
[w, s, e, n].
zoom {Number} zoom.
tms_style {Boolean} whether to compute using tms-style. (optional, default false)
srs {String} projection of input bbox (WGS84|900913). (optional, default WGS84)
Returns {Object} XYZ bounds containing minX, maxX, minY, maxY properties.
convert(bbox, to)
Convert bbox from 900913 to WGS84 or vice versa
bbox {Number} bbox in the form
[w, s, e, n].
to {String} projection of resulting bbox (WGS84|900913). (optional, default WGS84)
Returns bbox array of values in form
[w, s, e, n].
forward(ll)
Convert lon, lat values to mercator x, y
inverse(xy)
Convert mercator x, y values to lon, lat