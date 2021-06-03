Spherical Geometry Library ·

This library provides classes and functions for the computation of geometric data on the surface of the Earth.

This library ports a small but useful subset of classes from the Google Maps Javascript API version 3, to use as a separate module or in node. I also try to have readable code, so that you can understand what calculations are being made.

How to use

import * as geometry from 'spherical-geometry-js' ;

Or import individual modules

import { computeArea } from 'spherical-geometry-js' ; import computeArea from 'spherical-geometry-js/compute-area' ;

Notes:

The API is nearly identical to the Google Maps Javascript API.

Functions automatically convert coordinate objects into LatLng s. See convertLatLng for more details.

s. See for more details. All computed lengths are returned in meters.

API

The full API of the library is described in the typings file.

Classes and libraries ported from the Google Maps Javascript API:

This module tries to maintain full API compatibility with Google Maps so it can be used as a drop-in replacement.

For convenience, LatLng includes some extra methods.

const latlng = new LatLng( 123 , 56 ); latlng.x === latlng.lng(); latlng.y === latlng.lat(); latlng[ 0 ] === latlng.lng(); latlng[ 1 ] === latlng.lat();

import { equalLatLngs } from 'spherical-geometry-js' ; equalLatLngs(latlng1, latlng2) === latlng1.equals(latlng2);

convertLatLng(like) ⇒ LatLng

import { LatLng, convertLatLng } from 'spherical-geometry-js' ; convertLatLng({ lat : 123 , lng : 56 }).equals( new LatLng( 123 , 56 )); convertLatLng([ 56 , 123 ]).equals( new LatLng( 123 , 56 )); convertLatLng({ x : 56 , y : 123 }).equals( new LatLng( 123 , 56 ));

Helper function that tries to convert and object into a LatLng . Tries a few different methods: