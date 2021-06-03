This library provides classes and functions for the computation of geometric data on the surface of the Earth.
This library ports a small but useful subset of classes from the Google Maps Javascript API version 3, to use as a separate module or in node. I also try to have readable code, so that you can understand what calculations are being made.
import * as geometry from 'spherical-geometry-js';
Or import individual modules
import { computeArea } from 'spherical-geometry-js';
import computeArea from 'spherical-geometry-js/compute-area';
Notes:
LatLngs. See
convertLatLng for more details.
The full API of the library is described in the typings file.
Classes and libraries ported from the Google Maps Javascript API:
This module tries to maintain full API compatibility with Google Maps so it can be used as a drop-in replacement.
For convenience,
LatLng includes some extra methods.
const latlng = new LatLng(123, 56);
// Alias getters for longitude and latitude
latlng.x === latlng.lng();
latlng.y === latlng.lat();
latlng[0] === latlng.lng();
latlng[1] === latlng.lat();
import { equalLatLngs } from 'spherical-geometry-js';
equalLatLngs(latlng1, latlng2) === latlng1.equals(latlng2);
LatLng
import { LatLng, convertLatLng } from 'spherical-geometry-js';
convertLatLng({ lat: 123, lng: 56 }).equals(new LatLng(123, 56));
convertLatLng([56, 123]).equals(new LatLng(123, 56));
convertLatLng({ x: 56, y: 123 }).equals(new LatLng(123, 56));
Helper function that tries to convert and object into a
LatLng. Tries a few
different methods:
If
instanceof LatLng, clone the object and return it.
If it has
lat and
lng properties...
2a. if the properties are functions (like Google
LatLngs), use the
lat()
and
lng() values as latitude and longitude.
2b. otherwise get
lat and
lng, parse them as floats and use them.
If it has
lat and
long properties, parse them as floats use them.
If it has
lat and
lon properties, parse them as floats use them.
If it has
latitude and
longitude properties, parse them as floats use
them.
If it has number values for
0 and
1 (aka an array of two numbers), use
1 as latitude and
0 as longitude.
If it has
x and
y properties, try using
y as latitude and
x and
longitude.