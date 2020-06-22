This repo has been deprecated and the code migrated to this repo.
For migration, please follow this guide.
commercetools is a cloud-based commerce platform.
Officially supported Node.js SDK library for working with the commercetools™ platform HTTP API, with OAuth2 support.
Install the module with
npm install sphere-node-sdk
Check out the JSDoc.
The module exposes some libraries which can be either used alone or together
SphereClient - a high-level (promise-based) client to connect to the SPHERE.IO HTTP APIs
Rest - a low-level (callback-based) client to connect to the SPHERE.IO HTTP APIs
*Sync - a collection of utils to build update actions
Licensed under the MIT license.