sphere-node-sdk

by commercetools
3.2.2 (see all)

Officially supported Node.js SDK library for working with the SPHERE.IO HTTP API, with OAuth2 support.

324

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

⛔ [Deprecated]

This repo has been deprecated and the code migrated to this repo.

For migration, please follow this guide.

commercetools logo

Node.js SDK

NPM

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status

commercetools is a cloud-based commerce platform.

Officially supported Node.js SDK library for working with the commercetools platform HTTP API, with OAuth2 support.

Getting Started

Install the module with npm install sphere-node-sdk

Documentation

Check out the JSDoc.

The module exposes some libraries which can be either used alone or together

  • SphereClient - a high-level (promise-based) client to connect to the SPHERE.IO HTTP APIs
  • Rest - a low-level (callback-based) client to connect to the SPHERE.IO HTTP APIs
  • *Sync - a collection of utils to build update actions

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

