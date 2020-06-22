This repo has been deprecated and the code migrated to this repo.

For migration, please follow this guide.

Node.js SDK

commercetools is a cloud-based commerce platform.

Officially supported Node.js SDK library for working with the commercetools™ platform HTTP API, with OAuth2 support.

Getting Started

Install the module with npm install sphere-node-sdk

Documentation

Check out the JSDoc.

The module exposes some libraries which can be either used alone or together

SphereClient - a high-level (promise-based) client to connect to the SPHERE.IO HTTP APIs

- a high-level (promise-based) client to connect to the SPHERE.IO HTTP APIs Rest - a low-level (callback-based) client to connect to the SPHERE.IO HTTP APIs

- a low-level (callback-based) client to connect to the SPHERE.IO HTTP APIs *Sync - a collection of utils to build update actions

License

Licensed under the MIT license.