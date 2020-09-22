Webpack loader to create TypeScript declarations for CSS Modules.
Emits TypeScript declaration files matching your CSS Modules in the same location as your source files, e.g.
src/Component.css will generate
src/Component.css.d.ts.
There are currently a lot of solutions to this problem. However, this package differs in the following ways:
Encourages generated TypeScript declarations to be checked into source control, which allows
webpack and
tsc commands to be run in parallel in CI.
Ensures committed TypeScript declarations are in sync with the code that generated them via the
verify mode.
Place
css-modules-typescript-loader directly after
css-loader in your webpack config.
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
'css-modules-typescript-loader',
{
loader: 'css-loader',
options: {
modules: true
}
}
]
}
]
}
};
Since the TypeScript declarations are generated by
webpack, they may potentially be out of date by the time you run
tsc. To ensure your types are up to date, you can run the loader in
verify mode, which is particularly useful in CI.
For example:
{
loader: 'css-modules-typescript-loader',
options: {
mode: process.env.CI ? 'verify' : 'emit'
}
}
Instead of emitting new TypeScript declarations, this will throw an error if a generated declaration doesn't match the committed one. This allows
tsc and
webpack to run in parallel in CI, if desired.
This workflow is similar to using the Prettier
--list-different option.
This package borrows heavily from typings-for-css-modules-loader.
MIT.