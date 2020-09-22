Webpack loader to create TypeScript declarations for CSS Modules.

Emits TypeScript declaration files matching your CSS Modules in the same location as your source files, e.g. src/Component.css will generate src/Component.css.d.ts .

There are currently a lot of solutions to this problem. However, this package differs in the following ways:

Encourages generated TypeScript declarations to be checked into source control, which allows webpack and tsc commands to be run in parallel in CI.

Ensures committed TypeScript declarations are in sync with the code that generated them via the verify mode.

Usage

Place css-modules-typescript-loader directly after css-loader in your webpack config.

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , use : [ 'css-modules-typescript-loader' , { loader : 'css-loader' , options : { modules : true } } ] } ] } };

Verify Mode

Since the TypeScript declarations are generated by webpack , they may potentially be out of date by the time you run tsc . To ensure your types are up to date, you can run the loader in verify mode, which is particularly useful in CI.

For example:

{ loader : 'css-modules-typescript-loader' , options : { mode : process.env.CI ? 'verify' : 'emit' } }

Instead of emitting new TypeScript declarations, this will throw an error if a generated declaration doesn't match the committed one. This allows tsc and webpack to run in parallel in CI, if desired.

This workflow is similar to using the Prettier --list-different option.

With Thanks

This package borrows heavily from typings-for-css-modules-loader.

License

MIT.