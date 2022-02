Specialized Promise Extensions

batch, page, sequence - promise methods for the following patterns:

Installing

npm i spex

Usage

For any Promises/A+ library: Promise, Bluebird, When, Q, RSVP, etc.

const promise = require ( 'bluebird' ); const spex = require ( 'spex' )(promise);

For ES6 Promise:

const spex = require ( 'spex' )( Promise );

See also: client-side usage.

API

Module

Methods batch page sequence stream read



Testing

Clone the repository (or download, if you prefer):

$ git clone https:

Install the library's DEV dependencies:

npm install

To run all tests:

npm test

To run all tests with coverage:

npm run coverage

License

Copyright © 2020 Vitaly Tomilov; Released under the MIT license.