A command-line tool for spellchecking files, built on top of
retext and
remark.
You can help contributors to your open-source software project catch spelling mistakes in documentation by running Spellchecker CLI as a pre-commit or pre-push Git hook or as part of your continuous integration process.
If you want to use Spellchecker CLI as a command-line tool on your own computer, you can install it globally:
$ npm install --global spellchecker-cli
If you want to run Spellchecker CLI in a Git hook or in a CI environment, it's better to add it as a development dependency of your application:
$ npm install --save-dev spellchecker-cli
Run Spellchecker CLI using the command
spellchecker. This command takes the following options:
-f, --files <file|glob> <file|glob>... A list of files or globs to spellcheck.
-l, --language <language> The language of the files. The default language is en-US. The following
languages are supported: en-AU, en-CA, en-GB, en-US, en-ZA, vi.
-d, --dictionaries <file> <file>... Files to combine into a personal dictionary.
--generate-dictionary Write a personal dictionary that contains all found misspellings to
dictionary.txt.
--no-gitignore Don't respect ignore files (.gitignore, .ignore, etc.).
-i, --ignore <regex> <regex>... Spelling mistakes that match any of these regexes (after being wrapped with ^
and $) will be ignored.
-p, --plugins <name> <name>... A list of retext plugins to use. The default is "spell indefinite-article
repeated-words syntax-mentions syntax-urls". The following plugins are
supported: spell, indefinite-article, repeated-words, syntax-mentions,
syntax-urls, frontmatter.
--no-suggestions Do not print suggested replacements for misspelled words. This option will
improve Spellchecker's runtime when many errors are detected.
-q, --quiet Do not output anything for files that contain no spelling mistakes.
--frontmatter-keys <key> <key>... A list of frontmatter keys whose values should be spellchecked. By default,
no values are spellchecked. Only valid when the `frontmatter` plugin is used.
--reports <file> <file>... A list of report files to generate. The type of report is based on the
extension of the file. (Supported: .junit.xml and .json)
--config <path> A path to a config file.
-h, --help Print this help screen.
If you've installed Spellchecker CLI globally, you can simply run
spellchecker to invoke the tool. If you used the
--save-dev flag, run
./node_modules/.bin/spellchecker from the root directory of your project (or just
spellchecker inside an NPM script).
Spellchecker CLI can also read configuration from a JSON or YAML file. By default, it will try to read
.spellcheckerrc.yaml,
.spellcheckerrc.yml,
.spellcheckerrc.json, or
.spellcheckerrc.jsonc in the root directory of your project. You can also specify a different path using the
--config command line argument.
You can specify any command line option in a config file. Just make sure to use camelcase option names in the config file, e.g.
frontmatterKeys instead of
frontmatter-keys.
Command line arguments will override any configuration read from a file.
Spellchecker CLI uses
globby, which is based on
glob, to parse globs. The tool passes the provided list of globs directly to
globby. This means that you can, for instance, use
! to negate a glob:
$ spellchecker --files '**/*.md' '!test/**/*.md' 'test/README.md'
See the
node-glob documentation for a full description of glob syntax.
The following
retext plugins are supported:
retext-spell: check spelling
retext-indefinite-article: check that "a" and "an" are used correctly
retext-repeated-words: check
for for repeated words
retext-syntax-mentions: ignore GitHub mentions (e.g. @tbroadley) when spellchecking
retext-syntax-urls: ignore URL-like values (e.g.
README.md,
https://example.com) when spellchecking
The following
remark plugins are supported:
remark-frontmatter: parse frontmatter for spellchecking (see Frontmatter)
When using the
--plugins command-line option, make sure to remove
retext- or
remark- from the beginning of the plugin name. For example, to use only
retext-spell and
retext-indefinite-article, run:
$ spellchecker --files <glob> --plugins spell indefinite-article
Each line in a personal dictionary is treated as a regular expression. You could use this feature to ignore words with a common form but too many possible instances to be included in a personal dictionary. For instance, you could use the regular expression
[0-9a-f]{7} to match Git short SHAs.
These regular expressions are case-sensitive. If you want to ignore both the capitalized and uncapitalized version of a word, you should include both versions in the dictionary.
Each regex will be wrapped with
^ and
$ before mistakes are tested against it. For example, if "ize" is included in the dictionary, "optimize" and other words that contain "ize" will not be ignored. To match "optimize", you could use the regular expression
[A-Za-z]+ize.
A personal dictionary should either be a plaintext file or a JavaScript file with the extension
.js that exports an array of strings or regular expressions. For example, the following is a valid dictionary file:
// dictionary.js
module.exports = ['foo', /^bazz?/];
Note that it isn't possible to ignore multi-word sections of a document using this feature, but only single words or groups of words that you don't want spell-checked.
This option is useful for adding Spellchecker CLI to an existing open-source software project with a lot of documentation. Instead of fixing every spelling mistake in one pull request, contributors can gradually remove misspellings from the generated dictionary. It's also helpful to be able to generate a personal dictionary then remove the actual misspellings from the dictionary, leaving behind only project-specific terms.
Each word passed to
spellchecker through the
--ignore flag will be treated as if it were part of a personal dictionary. These words will be converted into regexes wrapped with
^ and
$. During spellchecking, words that match one of these regexes will be ignored.
spellchecker --files README.md --ignore "ize"
In this case, only the literal word "ize" will be ignored, not words that contain it, like "optimize". To match optimize, you could use the regular expression
[A-Za-z]+ize.
Note that it isn't possible to ignore multi-word sections of a document using this feature, but only single words or groups of words that you don't want spell-checked.
By default
spellchecker-cli does not spell-check files that are ignored by
.gitignore files. This decreases the amount of files that need to be processed overall, but occasionally this is undesired. To disable this behavior, include the
--no-ignore flag.
Spellchecker CLI performs some preprocessing on Markdown files (i.e. files with the extension
.md or
.markdown, ignoring capitalization):
inline code and tables
:octocat: aren't spellchecked
Spellchecker CLI can parse Markdown frontmatter when the
frontmatter plugin is used. The
--frontmatter-keys option can be used to specify a list of top-level keys to extract from the frontmatter. Other top-level keys will be ignored. This is useful for spellchecking only certain parts of the frontmatter. Both YAML and TOML formats are supported using the
frontmatter plugin, so the Markdown files you are checking may have a mix of files that use either.
If you want to exclude whole blocks in a Markdown file from spellchecking, this could be achieved by using the HTML inline comments
<!-- spellchecker-disable --> and
<!-- spellchecker-enable -->. Everything between these comments will be removed before proceeding with the spellcheck.
Reports can be generated showing all the issues found in a way that can be read by automation tools or CI/CD systems.
For example, Jenkins and Gitlab CI/CD use JUnit reports, and this allows the creation of those reports, so that the output may be read in the User Interface of those tools. This allows for proper CI/CD integration before deploying static site documentation.
The report type is determined by how the file ends. If the extension ends with
.json for example, then it will generate a JSON report.
List of Report types:
.json
junit.xml (Note, the whole file name may be
junit.xml as well)
Run
yarn install to install dependencies. Then, run
npx ts-node index.ts to run Spellchecker CLI. You can also run
yarn spellchecker to run Spellcheck CLI against its own documentation,
yarn lint to lint the JavaScript source files, and
yarn test to run the test suite.