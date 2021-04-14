speedtest.net API / CLI tool

Installation

npm install --save speedtest-net

Command-Line Tool

$ npm install --global speedtest-net $ speedtest-net

Usage

The whole speed test runs automatically, but a lot of events are available to get more info than you need.

The test comes in two versions. The main one is for use by code, and then there's a command line utility.

Code use example:

const speedTest = require ( 'speedtest-net' ); ( async ( ) => { try { console .log( await speedTest()); } catch (err) { console .log(err.message); } finally { process.exit( 0 ); } })();

CLI options

Usage: speedtest-net [-h|--help] [--accept-license] [--server-id <id>] [--source-ip <ip>]

-h , --help : Help

, : Help --accept-license : Accept the Ookla EULA, TOS and Privacy policy. The terms only need to be accepted once.

: Accept the Ookla EULA, TOS and Privacy policy. The terms only need to be accepted once. --accept-gdpr : Accept the Ookla GDPR terms. The terms only need to be accepted once.

: Accept the Ookla GDPR terms. The terms only need to be accepted once. --server-id <id> : Test using a specific server by Ookla server ID

: Test using a specific server by Ookla server ID --source-ip <ip> : Test a specific network interface identified by local IP

Module use options

You can pass an optional options object.

The options include:

serverId : string ID of the server to restrict the tests against.

: ID of the server to restrict the tests against. sourceIp : string IP of the network interface to bind

: IP of the network interface to bind progress : function Function to handle progress events

: Function to handle progress events binary : string Binary executable path of the Ookla speedtest CLI

: Binary executable path of the Ookla speedtest CLI binaryVersion : string Default '1.0.0' Binary executable version

: Default Binary executable version host : string Server host to connect to

: Server host to connect to verbosity : number Log level for { type: log } progress events

: Log level for progress events acceptLicense : boolean Set to true to accept the Ookla EULA, TOS and Privacy policy. This must be done (at least) once on the system. If you have not accepted the Ookla license terms, you can view the links to their agreements by running the speedtest-net CLI without the --accept-license option.

: Set to to accept the Ookla EULA, TOS and Privacy policy. This must be done (at least) once on the system. If you have not accepted the Ookla license terms, you can view the links to their agreements by running the speedtest-net CLI without the option. acceptGdpr : boolean Set to true to accept the Ookla GDPR terms. This must be done (at least) once on the system. If you have not accepted the Ookla GDPR terms you can read their disclaimer by running the speedtest-net CLI without the --accept-license option.

: Set to to accept the Ookla GDPR terms. This must be done (at least) once on the system. If you have not accepted the Ookla GDPR terms you can read their disclaimer by running the speedtest-net CLI without the option. cancel : function A cancellation function created with speedTest.makeCancel() to cancel the test (See Canceling Tests).

Progress Events

Each progress event has a type property which will be one of:

'config'

'log'

'testStart'

'ping'

'download'

'upload'

Each event contains a progress property at the root which indicates the overall progress of the test as a fraction (0 to 1).

The ping , download and upload events also contain a progress property inside the content data object (with the same name as the event name) which indicates the progress of the current test.

All events except config contain a timestamp property which will be a Date object.

Config event

This event is only sent when the verbosity is 2 or greater. It contains a bunch of information about the test:

{ type : 'config' , progress : 0 , suite : { global : { engine : { threadCount : 4 , testDurationSeconds : 15 , packetSizeBytes : 32000000 , isUploadFirst : false }, dynamic : { stableStop : { isEnabled : true }, download : { isScalingEnabled : true , maxThreadCount : 32 } } }, testStage : { latency : { pingCount : 5 }, upload : { isServerUploadEnabled : true , isClientPrimaryMeasureMethod : false } } }, app : { traceLevel : 2 , ispName : 'Slower Web Inc' , licenseKey : '408003aeea741916-C93ad77cb653213a5-a3d0efbb2e3723d4' , saveTestResultUrl : 'https://results.speedtest.net/reports' , resultFormat : 'json' , license : { message : 'You may only use this Speedtest software and information generated

from it for personal, non-commercial use, through a command line

interface on a personal computer. Your use of this software is subject

to the End User License Agreement, Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at

these URLs:



\thttps://www.speedtest.net/about/eula

\thttps://www.speedtest.net/about/terms

\thttps://www.speedtest.net/about/privacy' , version : 'a754f1d8862e34fda3a580af273344e3b7b892fb5a8eb755f1f639aaf8b30bdf' } }, servers : [ { id : '1234' , host_functional : '1' , host : 'speedtest.someserver.net:8080' , name : 'Awesome test server' , country : 'United States' , sponsor : 'United people of the world' }, { id : '1235' , host_functional : '1' , host : 'supertestserver.net:8080' , name : 'Cruddy test server' , country : 'United States' , sponsor : 'Some company' } ] }

Log event

These are various log messages. Only sent when verbosity is 1 or greater. Higher verbosity leads to more messages. That's all I know.

Each log is associated with a log level. Levels include info and warning and may include others.

{ type : 'log' , progress : 0.7391304347826086 , timestamp : [ Date ], message : 'Starting stage 3 of type 4' , level : 'info' }

Test start Event

This contains information about the test to be run.

{ type : 'testStart' , progress : 0 , timestamp : [ Date ], isp : 'Slower Web Inc' , interface : { internalIp : '10.1.1.10' , name : '' , macAddr : '00:FE:C1:12:4A:ZX' , isVpn : false , externalIp : '104.1.1.17' }, server : { id : 1234 , host_functional : '1' , name : 'Awesome test server' , location : 'New York, NY' , country : 'United States' , host : 'speedtest.someserver.net:8080' , port : 8080 , ip : '192.1.1.3' } }

Ping event

Sent when the test is in the ping phase. Jitter and latency are in milliseconds.

{ type : 'ping' , progress : 0.034782608695652174 , timestamp : [ Date ], ping : { jitter : 1.297 , latency : 12.363 , progress : 0.4 } }

Download event

Sent when the test is in the download phase. Bandwidth is in bytes per second.

{ type : 'download' , progress : 0.205523 , timestamp : [ Date ], download : { bandwidth : 116904636 , bytes : 334816510 , elapsed : 2727 , progress : 0.18180193333333333 } }

Upload event

Sent when the test is in the upload phase. Bandwidth is in bytes per second.

{ type : 'upload' , progress : 0.8351304347826086 , timestamp : [ Date ], upload : { bandwidth : 3625125 , bytes : 19799551 , elapsed : 5520 , progress : 0.368 } }

Return value

The speedTest function returns a promise that resolves to an object with the following shape:

{ timestamp : [ Date ], ping : { jitter : 1.022 , latency : 12.363 }, download : { bandwidth : 87757724 , bytes : 959666451 , elapsed : 10804 }, upload : { bandwidth : 3701179 , bytes : 35468808 , elapsed : 9703 }, packetLoss : 8.837209302325581 , isp : 'Slower Web Inc' , interface : { internalIp : '10.1.1.10' , name : '' , macAddr : '00:FE:C1:12:4A:ZX' , isVpn : false , externalIp : '104.1.1.17' }, server : { id : 1234 , host_functional : '1' , name : 'Awesome test server' , location : 'New York, NY' , country : 'United States' , host : 'speedtest.someserver.net:8080' , port : 8080 , ip : '192.1.1.3' }, result : { id : 'd5ac8c40-3d69-39ac-cfc1-3b349df780e9' , url : 'https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/d5ac8c40-3d69-39ac-cfc1-3b349df780e9' } }

Canceling Tests

You can cancel tests by creating a test canceler with makeCancel() . Then pass this canceler to the test. Now, when the canceler is called, the test will be terminated. The promise will reject with an error.

If the canceler is called before the test is started, the test will abort before starting.

Canceler functions are not meant to be reused.

const speedTest = require ( 'speedtest-net' ); ( async ( ) => { try { const cancel = speedTest.makeCancel(); setTimeout(cancel, 1000 ); console .log( await speedTest({ cancel })); } catch (err) { console .log(err.message); } finally { process.exit( 0 ); } })();

Considerations

This uses the official Ookla command line client so the results should be the same as the speedtest.net tests you can run in the browser.

When running the speed test for the first time you may get an error indicating you need to accept the Ookla license terms. For the CLI you can pass the --accept-license option. For the module, you can pass the { acceptLicense: true } option. If you're located in Europe you might need to accept the additional GDPR terms, this can be done by passing --accept-gdpr for the CLI and the { acceptGdpr: true } option when used as a module.

When running the test for the first time, and a CLI binary is not yet available, the client will be automatically downloaded from the Ookla server and unpacked. The file will then be marked as executable. This step may fail if the calling process does not have sufficient permissions. To get around this, you can pass either a custom binary option (module only), or manually mark the file as executable. The latter option is not recommended since this can break if you need to run npm install or yarn .

License

MIT