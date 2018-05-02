:racing_car::boom: ............ :red_car::taxi::blue_car::police_car::fire_engine::minibus::truck::bus::articulated_lorry::tractor:
Collect performance metrics for your library/application.
Speed Racer is a performance runner, like a test runner, but for performance 🏎️. It runs scripts (races) in Chrome (headlessly if possible) and produces detailed traces and reports on scripting, rendering and painting.
See what's new in :package: 0.2.0 or what's being cooked for :package: 0.3.0
npm install -g speedracer
Speed Racer needs Google Chrome to run your files. It will run it headlessly if it finds a proper intallation of Canary (Mac OS X only for now).
Speed Racer comes with two commands right now:
run: collect performance metrics and save them.
display: display a summary of generated reports.
A race can be seen as a unit test. It contains a piece of code that will be profiled by Speed Racer. Under the hood, it uses Chrome DevTools protocol to drive Chrome and collect traces.
Races can import
es6 /
commonjs modules and use most of
es6 features, depending on your version of Google Chrome: es6 support
Here is an example of a file containing a race:
import race from 'speedracer'
race('my first race', () => {
// ... stuff to profile
})
You can define as many races as you want per file, Speed Racer will collect and run them sequentially.
You can also define asynchronous races like so:
import race from 'speedracer'
race('my first async race', () =>
new Promise(resolve => {
// ... stuff to profile
resolve()
}))
Then you need to collect metrics!
For each race, Speed Racer will produce two artifacts:
Those artifacts will be saved in the
.speedracer directory by default.
To run races, type
speedracer run perf/*.js or simply
speedracer perf/*.js. Note that it will run all
.js files in the
perf directory by default, so you can omit
perf/*.js if you are using this directory.
For more details, type
speedracer run --help.
You can browse examples here.
Once the artifacts have been created, you can quickly display a summary report for each run. Type
speedracer display to see all the reports or
speedracer display .speedracer/a-file-name/* to see the reports of a specific file.
For more details, type
speedracer display --help.
Speed Racer is still a baby so it does not provide advanced analysis yet, just a basic summary. But it has several goals:
If you want to use Speed Racer for one of this use cases, you can leverage it and analyze the traces and reports it produces. I would be glad to receive your feedback and ideas on the subject!
Traces are
json files with the
.trace.gz extension. They are basically huge arrays of events produced by Google Chrome. Those events give tons of informations about the overall performance of race. Here is the detail format.
Traces can be pretty big, so they are saved
gziped.
You can analyze them the way you want or load them in the Timeline/Performance tab of Chrome like so:
# first you need to locate and decompress the trace
$ cd .speedracer
$ ls
text-fixtures-multiple
$ cd text-fixtures-multiple
$ ls
render-60-frames.speedracer
render-60-frames.trace.gz
search-10e4-first-primes-very-long.speedracer
search-10e4-first-primes-very-long.trace.gz
$ gunzip render-60-frames.trace.gz
Reports are
json files with the
.speedracer extension. They provide a performance summary for a given race.
Here is the format:
{
"meta": {
"title": "render 60 frames",
"group": "test-fixtures-multiple",
"id": "render-60-frames"
},
"profiling": {
"categories": {
"scripting": 13.217000007629395,
"rendering": 11.370999991893768,
"painting": 9.248999938368797
},
"events": {
"Animation Frame Fired": 7.994999974966049,
"Composite Layers": 7.0119999796152115,
"Update Layer Tree": 6.503000020980835,
"JS Frame": 5.1060000360012054,
"Recalculate Style": 4.867999970912933,
"Paint": 2.236999958753586,
"Run Microtasks": 0.11599999666213989
},
"functions": {
"FireAnimationFrame": 7.994999974966049,
"CompositeLayers": 7.0119999796152115,
"UpdateLayerTree": 6.503000020980835,
"UpdateLayoutTree": 4.867999970912933,
"f:render@24": 2.32600000500679,
"Paint": 2.236999958753586,
"f:requestAnimationFrame@": 2.1010000109672546,
"f:ws.onmessage@24": 0.1940000057220459,
"f:finishRace@24": 0.15600000321865082,
"f:@": 0.1300000101327896,
"RunMicrotasks": 0.11599999666213989,
"f:Promise@": 0.10099999606609344,
"f:startRace@24": 0.09800000488758087
}
},
"rendering": {
"firstPaint": 0.00805,
"fps": {
"mean": 60.98,
"variance": 3.9,
"sd": 1.97,
"lo": 56.92,
"hi": 63.47
}
}
}
You can display, analyze or compare them depending on your needs.
:racing_car::boom: ............ :red_car::taxi::blue_car::police_car::fire_engine::minibus::truck::bus::articulated_lorry::tractor: