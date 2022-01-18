This is the core module for speedline, without any CLI dependencies. See speedline for the CLI.

Install

$ npm install speedline

Usage

const speedline = require ( 'speedline-core' ); speedline( './timeline' ).then( results => { console .log( 'Speed Index value:' , results.speedIndex); });

API

(string | object[]) timeline

(object) opts

Returns a (Promise) resolving with an object containing:

beginning (number) - Recording start timestamp

end (number) - Recording end timestamp

speedIndex (number) - speed index value.

perceptualSpeedIndex (number) - perceptual speed index value.

first (number) - duration before the first visual change in ms.

complete (number) - duration before the last visual change in ms.

duration (number) - timeline recording duration in ms.

frames (Frame[]) - array of all the frames extracted from the timeline.

timeline parameter:

string - the parameter represents the location of the of file containing the timeline.

- the parameter represents the location of the of file containing the timeline. array - the parameter represents the traceEvents content of the timeline file.

opts parameter:

timeOrigin : Provides the baseline timeStamp, typically navigationStart. Must be a monotonic clock timestamp that matches the trace. E.g. speedline('trace.json', {timeOrigin: 103205446186})

: Provides the baseline timeStamp, typically navigationStart. Must be a monotonic clock timestamp that matches the trace. E.g. fastMode : If the elapsed time and difference in similarity between two screenshots are small, fastMode will skip decoding and evaluating the frames between them.

: If the elapsed time and difference in similarity between two screenshots are small, fastMode will skip decoding and evaluating the frames between them. include : Specifies which speed indexes to compute, can be one of all|speedIndex|perceptualSpeedIndex , defaults to all .

Frame

Object representing a single screenshot.

frame.getHistogram() : (number[][]) - returns the frame histogram. Note that light pixels informations are removed from the histogram, for better speed index calculation accuracy.

frame.getTimeStamp() : (number) - return the frame timestamp.

frame.getImage() : (Buffer) - return the frame content.

frame.getProgress() : (number) - return the frame visual progress.

frame.getPerceptualProgress() : (number) - return the frame perceptual visual progress.

License

MIT © Pierre-Marie Dartus