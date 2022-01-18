openbase logo
speedline-core

by Paul Irish
1.4.3 (see all)

Calculate the speed index from devtools performance trace

Documentation
Readme

speedline-core

This is the core module for speedline, without any CLI dependencies. See speedline for the CLI.

Install

$ npm install speedline

Usage

const speedline = require('speedline-core');

speedline('./timeline').then(results => {
  console.log('Speed Index value:', results.speedIndex);
});

API

speedline(timeline [, opts])

  • (string | object[]) timeline
  • (object) opts

Returns a (Promise) resolving with an object containing:

  • beginning (number) - Recording start timestamp
  • end (number) - Recording end timestamp
  • speedIndex (number) - speed index value.
  • perceptualSpeedIndex (number) - perceptual speed index value.
  • first (number) - duration before the first visual change in ms.
  • complete (number) - duration before the last visual change in ms.
  • duration (number) - timeline recording duration in ms.
  • frames (Frame[]) - array of all the frames extracted from the timeline.

timeline parameter:

  • string - the parameter represents the location of the of file containing the timeline.
  • array - the parameter represents the traceEvents content of the timeline file.

opts parameter:

  • timeOrigin: Provides the baseline timeStamp, typically navigationStart. Must be a monotonic clock timestamp that matches the trace. E.g. speedline('trace.json', {timeOrigin: 103205446186})
  • fastMode: If the elapsed time and difference in similarity between two screenshots are small, fastMode will skip decoding and evaluating the frames between them.
  • include: Specifies which speed indexes to compute, can be one of all|speedIndex|perceptualSpeedIndex, defaults to all.

Frame

Object representing a single screenshot.

  • frame.getHistogram(): (number[][]) - returns the frame histogram. Note that light pixels informations are removed from the histogram, for better speed index calculation accuracy.
  • frame.getTimeStamp(): (number) - return the frame timestamp.
  • frame.getImage(): (Buffer) - return the frame content.
  • frame.getProgress(): (number) - return the frame visual progress.
  • frame.getPerceptualProgress(): (number) - return the frame perceptual visual progress.

License

MIT © Pierre-Marie Dartus

