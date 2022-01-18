openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spe

speedline

by Paul Irish
1.4.3 (see all)

Calculate the speed index from devtools performance trace

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53.3K

GitHub Stars

752

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

speedline Build Status NPM speedline package

speedline screenshot

Background

The Navigation Timing API provides useful data that can be used to measure the performance of a website. Unfortunately this API has never been good at capturing the actual user experience.

The Speed Index, introduced by WebpageTest.org, aims to solve this issue. It measures how fast the page content is visually displayed. The current implementation is based on the Visual Progress from Video Capture calculation method described on the Speed Index page. The visual progress is calculated by comparing the distance between the histogram of the current frame and the final frame.

Speedline also calculates the perceptual speed index, based on the same principal as the original speed index, but it computes the visual progression between frames using the SSIM instead of the histogram distance.

Install the CLI

$ npm install -g speedline

Usage

Note: You should enable the screenshot options before recording the timeline.

$ speedline --help

  Usage
    $ speedline <timeline> [options]

  Options
    --pretty  Pretty print the output
    --fast    Skip parsing frames between similar ones
                Disclaimer: may result in different metrics due to skipped frames

  Examples
    $ speedline ./timeline.json

By default the CLI will output the same output as visual metrics. You can use the --pretty option if you want to have the histogram.

The speedline-core module

See readme of speedline-core.

License

MIT © Pierre-Marie Dartus

Dev

The repo is split into CLI and core. The core dependencies are duplicated in both package.json files. It is what it is.

To install: 

yarn && yarn install-all

Releasing

Releasing both CLI and core:

yarn version # and bump appropriately
# update the version in core/package.json
git commit --amend --all # to amend into the tagged commit
npm publish
cd core && npm publish
git push

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial