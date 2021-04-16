npm install speedlify-score
Include
speedlify-score.js and
speedlify-score.css in your page (preferably concatenated in via a build script).
Use
<speedlify-score> in your markup.
Required attributes:
speedlify-url: Required. The URL to your Speedlify instance.
hash: Preferred but technically optional. A hash representing the active URL.
/api/urls.json file. Full instructions available at this blog post.
url: Optional. Not used if
hash is supplied. This is the raw URL of the page you’d like to see the score for. Defaults to the current page.
<!-- Preferred -->
<speedlify-score speedlify-url="https://www.speedlify.dev/" hash="bbfa43c1">
<!-- Slower method, but doesn’t require hash -->
<speedlify-score speedlify-url="https://www.speedlify.dev/" url="https://www.11ty.dev/">
score is implicit and default.
score.
requests
weight
rank
rank-change (difference between old and new rank)
v1.0.0: First release
v2.0.0: Changes default render behavior (only shows Lighthouse scores by default, summary and weight are not). Adds feature to use attributes to customize output if you want to opt-in to more.