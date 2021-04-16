openbase logo
by Zach Leatherman
2.0.2

A web component that shows Lighthouse scores via Speedlify.

Readme

speedlify-score Web Component

Demo

Usage

Installation

npm install speedlify-score

Include Sources

Include speedlify-score.js and speedlify-score.css in your page (preferably concatenated in via a build script).

Use Markup

Use <speedlify-score> in your markup.

Required attributes:

  • speedlify-url: Required. The URL to your Speedlify instance.
  • hash: Preferred but technically optional. A hash representing the active URL.
  • url: Optional. Not used if hash is supplied. This is the raw URL of the page you’d like to see the score for. Defaults to the current page.

Examples

<!-- Preferred -->
<speedlify-score speedlify-url="https://www.speedlify.dev/" hash="bbfa43c1">

<!-- Slower method, but doesn’t require hash -->
<speedlify-score speedlify-url="https://www.speedlify.dev/" url="https://www.11ty.dev/">

Use Attributes to customize output

  • If no attributes are used, it score is implicit and default.
  • If some attributes are in play, you must explicitly add score.
  • requests
  • weight
  • rank
  • rank-change (difference between old and new rank)

Changelog

  • v1.0.0: First release
  • v2.0.0: Changes default render behavior (only shows Lighthouse scores by default, summary and weight are not). Adds feature to use attributes to customize output if you want to opt-in to more.

