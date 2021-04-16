speedlify-score Web Component

Demo

Usage

Installation

npm install speedlify-score

Include Sources

Include speedlify-score.js and speedlify-score.css in your page (preferably concatenated in via a build script).

Use Markup

Use <speedlify-score> in your markup.

Required attributes:

speedlify-url : Required . The URL to your Speedlify instance.

: . The URL to your Speedlify instance. hash : Preferred but technically optional. A hash representing the active URL. Look this up via your Speedlify instance’s /api/urls.json file. Full instructions available at this blog post.

: but technically optional. A hash representing the active URL. url : Optional. Not used if hash is supplied. This is the raw URL of the page you’d like to see the score for. Defaults to the current page.

Examples

< speedlify-score speedlify-url = "https://www.speedlify.dev/" hash = "bbfa43c1" >

< speedlify-score speedlify-url = "https://www.speedlify.dev/" url = "https://www.11ty.dev/" >

Use Attributes to customize output

If no attributes are used, it score is implicit and default.

is implicit and default. If some attributes are in play, you must explicitly add score .

. requests

weight

rank

rank-change (difference between old and new rank)

Changelog