SpeedCurve CLI

🍩 Official SpeedCurve CLI and Node.js API.

This package attempts to be a user-friendly wrapper around the SpeedCurve API. It currently supports:

Triggering deploys

Monitoring the status of deploys

Getting the status of performance budgets

Fetching synthetic test data

Listing sites in an account

JSON output for easy integration into build pipelines

Installation

The recommended installation method for the CLI is via npm:

npm install -g speedcurve

To use the Node.js API you should install it as a dependency of your project:

npm install --save speedcurve

Note that Node.js version 8 or higher is required.

Basic usage

The speedcurve CLI interacts with the SpeedCurve API using your SpeedCurve API key. This key can either be set as the SPEEDCURVE_API_KEY environment variable, e.g. SPEEDCURVE_API_KEY=xxx speedcurve deploy or can be specified using the --key flag e.g. speedcurve deploy --key=xxx .

See speedcurve --help for a list of all commands and options.

Available commands

speedcurve deploy

Create a deploy and trigger testing for one or more sites.

speedcurve deploy Requesting deploys for 3 sites... ✔ Deploy 481509 triggered 6 tests for Stuff ✔ Deploy 481513 triggered 6 tests for Radio NZ ✔ Deploy 481511 triggered 6 tests for NZ Herald speedcurve deploy --note 'v2.11.8' --detail 'Inline critical CSS, bootstrap app on DOMContentLoaded' speedcurve deploy --site 1043801 --site 'BBC News' speedcurve deploy --url 110912 speedcurve deploy --wait speedcurve deploy --check-budgets

speedcurve deploy-status <deployId>

Get the status of a deploy.

speedcurve deploy-status 472470 ✔ Deploy complete. 36 tests completed. speedcurve deploy-status --json 472470

speedcurve list-sites

List all of the sites in a team. Useful for finding the ID of a site to deploy.

speedcurve list -sites speedcurve list -sites --json

speedcurve tests

Fetch synthetic test results as JSON for a site and all of its URLs.

# Get test results for all URLs in a site. Sites can be specified by name or ID speedcurve tests # Specify which URL(s) to get test resuts for . URLs can be specified by label or ID speedcurve tests # Control how many days of data to fetch , and filter to specific regions or browsers speedcurve tests

speedcurve budgets

Get the status of all synthetic performance budgets.

# Human-readable output speedcurve budgets ✔ Start Render Time in Article Render Times is under budget Start Render Time (Syn), Radio NZ, Article is currently 1.1 s ( 45 % under budget) Start Render Time (Syn), Stuff, Article is currently 1.5 s ( 25 % under budget) Start Render Time (Syn), NZ Herald, Article is currently 2 s ( 0 % under budget) ✖ Start Render Time in Home Render Times is over budget Start Render Time (Syn), Radio NZ, Home is currently 4.9 s ( 145 % over budget) Start Render Time (Syn), Stuff, Home is currently 1.7 s ( 15 % under budget) Start Render Time (Syn), NZ Herald, Home is currently 1 s ( 50 % under budget) # JSON output speedcurve budgets

Create a new URL within an existing site, or update an existing URL.

speedcurve create-url --site 'BBC News' --url 'https://www.bbc.com/news' --label 'Home' ✔ URL 395928 was created speedcurve update-url --urlId 395928 --label 'Index' ✔ URL 395928 was updated

Node.js API documentation

See the API reference.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome! Please read CONTRIBUTING.md first.