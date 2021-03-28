The first step to optimising your webpack build speed, is to know where to focus your attention.
This plugin measures your webpack build speed, giving an output like this:
npm install --save-dev speed-measure-webpack-plugin
or
yarn add -D speed-measure-webpack-plugin
SMP requires at least Node v6. But otherwise, accepts all webpack versions (1, 2, 3, and 4).
Change your webpack config from
const webpackConfig = {
plugins: [new MyPlugin(), new MyOtherPlugin()],
};
to
const SpeedMeasurePlugin = require("speed-measure-webpack-plugin");
const smp = new SpeedMeasurePlugin();
const webpackConfig = smp.wrap({
plugins: [new MyPlugin(), new MyOtherPlugin()],
});
and you're done! SMP will now be printing timing output to the console by default.
Check out the examples folder for some more examples.
Pass these into the constructor, as an object:
const smp = new SpeedMeasurePlugin(options);
options.disable
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If truthy, this plugin does nothing at all.
{ disable: !process.env.MEASURE } allows opt-in measurements with
MEASURE=true npm run build.
options.outputFormat
Type:
String|Function
Default:
"human"
Determines in what format this plugin prints its measurements
"json" - produces a JSON blob
"human" - produces a human readable output
"humanVerbose" - produces a more verbose version of the human readable output
options.outputTarget
Type:
String|Function
Default:
console.log
options.pluginNames
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
By default, SMP derives plugin names through
plugin.constructor.name. For some
plugins this doesn't work (or you may want to override this default). This option
takes an object of
pluginName: PluginConstructor, e.g.
const uglify = new UglifyJSPlugin();
const smp = new SpeedMeasurePlugin({
pluginNames: {
customUglifyName: uglify,
},
});
const webpackConfig = smp.wrap({
plugins: [uglify],
});
options.loaderTopFiles
Type:
Number
Default:
0
You can configure SMP to include the files that take the most time per loader, when using
outputFormat: 'humanVerbose'. E.g., to show the top 10 files per loader:
const smp = new SpeedMeasurePlugin({
outputFormat: "humanVerbose",
loaderTopFiles: 10,
});
options.compareLoadersBuild
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
This option gives you a comparison over time of the module count and time spent, per loader. This option provides more data when
outputFormat: "humanVerbose".
Given a required
filePath to store the build information, this option allows you to compare differences to your codebase over time. E.g.
const smp = new SpeedMeasurePlugin({
compareLoadersBuild: {
filePath: "./buildInfo.json",
},
});
options.granularLoaderData (experimental)
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
By default, SMP measures loaders in groups. If truthy, this plugin will give per-loader timing information.
This flag is experimental. Some loaders will have inaccurate results:
thread-loader)
file-loader)
We will find solutions to these issues before removing the (experimental) flag on this option.
This tends to be down to webpack reading in from the file-system, but in general it's anything outside of what SMP can actually measure.
It means vanilla JS files, which webpack can handle out of the box.
Contributors are welcome! 😊
Please check out the CONTRIBUTING.md.
SMP follows semver. If upgrading a major version, you can consult the migration guide.
