So you have a date object in JavaScript. And you want to turn it into a string. Perhaps you want to format it a particular way, say YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss .

Speed-date is a super-fast date formatter optimized for formatting lots of dates with the same format.

Installation

npm install speed-date

Usage

var speedDate = require ( 'speed-date' ); var theDate = new Date ( 2006 , 1 , 3 , 12 , 34 , 56 ); var formatter = speedDate( 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss' ); formatter(theDate); speedDate( 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss' , theDate); speedDate.cached( 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss' , theDate);

Full API

When called with just format , generates a formatter function that takes date objects.

When called with both format and date , creates a formatter function and applies it with the given date.

Behaves the same as speedDate , but the generated formatter function is stored and reused if the same format is used again. Only use this if you know you're only going to be using a few different possible formats (they're never cleaned up internally).

Exactly the same as above, but always interprets the date as UTC. Obviousy, in this mode, Z and ZZ tokens will always be +00:00 and +0000 respectively. Similarly speedDate.UTC.cached(format[, date]) .

But how fast is it actually?

Well, run npm run benchmark to find out for yourself how it stacks up against Moment for various formatting tokens. On the whole speed-date is ~15-20x faster than Moment with repeated use of the same formatter function. Check out benchmark results for an example run.

Is there any error handling or input validation?