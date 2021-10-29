Speech Markdown grammar, parser, and formatters for use with JavaScript.

Supported platforms:

amazon-alexa

amazon-polly

amazon-polly-neural

google-assistant

microsoft-azure

samsung-bixby

Find the architecture here

Quick start

SSML - Amazon Alexa

Convert Speech Markdown to SSML for Amazon Alexa

const smd = require ( 'speechmarkdown-js' ); const markdown = `Sample [3s] speech [250ms] markdown` ; const options = { platform : 'amazon-alexa' }; const speech = new smd.SpeechMarkdown(); const ssml = speech.toSSML(markdown, options);

The resulting SSML is:

< speak > Sample < break time = "3s" /> speech < break time = "250ms" /> markdown </ speak >

SSML - Google Assistant

Convert Speech Markdown to SSML for Google Assistant

const smd = require ( 'speechmarkdown-js' ); const markdown = `Sample [3s] speech [250ms] markdown` ; const options = { platform : 'google-assistant' }; const speech = new smd.SpeechMarkdown(); const ssml = speech.toSSML(markdown, options);

The resulting SSML is:

< speak > Sample < break time = "3s" /> speech < break time = "250ms" /> markdown </ speak >

Plain Text

Convert Speech Markdown to Plain Text

const smd = require ( 'speechmarkdown-js' ); const markdown = `Sample [3s] speech [250ms] markdown` ; const options = {}; const speech = new smd.SpeechMarkdown(); const text = speech.toText(markdown, options);

The resulting text is:

Sample speech markdown

More

Options

You can pass options into the constructor:

const smd = require ( 'speechmarkdown-js' ); const markdown = `Sample [3s] speech [250ms] markdown` ; const options = { platform : 'amazon-alexa' }; const speech = new smd.SpeechMarkdown(options); const ssml = speech.toSSML(markdown);

Or in the methods toSSML and toText :

const smd = require ( 'speechmarkdown-js' ); const markdown = `Sample [3s] speech [250ms] markdown` ; const options = { platform : 'amazon-alexa' }; const speech = new smd.SpeechMarkdown(); const ssml = speech.toSSML(markdown, options);

Available options are:

platform (string) - Determines the formatter to use to render SSML. Valid values are: "amazon-alexa" "amazon-polly" "amazon-polly-neural" "google-assistant" "microsoft-azure" "samsung-bixby"

includeFormatterComment (boolean) - Adds an XML comment to the SSML output indicating the formatter used. Default is false .

includeSpeakTag (boolean) - Determines if the <speak> tag will be rendered in the SSML output. Default is true .

includeParagraphTag (boolean) - Determines if the <p> tag will be rendered in the SSML output. Default is false .

preserveEmptyLines (boolean) - keep empty lines in markdown in SSML. Default is true .

escapeXmlSymbols (boolean) - Currently only for amazon-alexa . Escape XML text. Default is false .

voices (object) - give custom names to voices and use that in your markdown: { "platform" : "amazon-alexa" , "voices" : { "Scott" : { "voice" : { "name" : "Brian" }}, "Sarah" : { "voice" : { "name" : "Kendra" }} } } { "platform" : "google-assistant" , "voices" : { "Brian" : { "voice" : { "gender" : "male" , "variant" : 1 , "language" : "en-US" }}, "Sarah" : { "voice" : { "gender" : "female" , "variant" : 3 , "language" : "en-US" }}, } }

Working on this project?

Grammar

The biggest place we need help right now is with the completion of the grammar and formatters.

Short Format

break

break emphasis - strong

emphasis - strong emphasis - moderate

emphasis - moderate emphasis - none

emphasis - none emphasis - reduced

emphasis - reduced ipa

ipa sub

Standard Format

address

address audio

audio break (time)

break (time) break (strength)

break (strength) characters / chars

characters / chars date

date defaults (section)

defaults (section) disappointed

disappointed disappointed (section)

disappointed (section) dj (section)

dj (section) emphasis

emphasis excited

excited excited (section)

excited (section) expletive / bleep

expletive / bleep fraction

fraction interjection

interjection ipa

ipa lang

lang lang (section)

lang (section) mark

mark newscaster (section)

newscaster (section) number

number ordinal

ordinal telephone / phone

telephone / phone pitch

pitch rate

rate sub

sub time

time unit

unit voice

voice voice (section)

voice (section) volume / vol

volume / vol whisper

Available scripts

clean - remove coverage data, Jest cache and transpiled files,

- remove coverage data, Jest cache and transpiled files, build - transpile TypeScript to ES5,

- transpile TypeScript to ES5, build:browser - creates single file ./dist.browser/speechmarkdown.js file for use in browser,

- creates single file file for use in browser, build:minify - creates single file ./dist.browser/speechmarkdown.min.js file for use in browser,

- creates single file file for use in browser, build:watch - interactive watch mode to automatically transpile source files,

- interactive watch mode to automatically transpile source files, lint - lint source files and tests,

- lint source files and tests, test - run tests,

- run tests, test:watch - interactive watch mode to automatically re-run tests

License

Licensed under the MIT. See the LICENSE file for details.