Speech Markdown grammar, parser, and formatters for use with JavaScript.
Supported platforms:
Find the architecture here
Convert Speech Markdown to SSML for Amazon Alexa
const smd = require('speechmarkdown-js');
const markdown = `Sample [3s] speech [250ms] markdown`;
const options = {
platform: 'amazon-alexa'
};
const speech = new smd.SpeechMarkdown();
const ssml = speech.toSSML(markdown, options);
The resulting SSML is:
<speak>
Sample <break time="3s"/> speech <break time="250ms"/> markdown
</speak>
Convert Speech Markdown to SSML for Google Assistant
const smd = require('speechmarkdown-js');
const markdown = `Sample [3s] speech [250ms] markdown`;
const options = {
platform: 'google-assistant'
};
const speech = new smd.SpeechMarkdown();
const ssml = speech.toSSML(markdown, options);
The resulting SSML is:
<speak>
Sample <break time="3s"/> speech <break time="250ms"/> markdown
</speak>
Convert Speech Markdown to Plain Text
const smd = require('speechmarkdown-js');
const markdown = `Sample [3s] speech [250ms] markdown`;
const options = {};
const speech = new smd.SpeechMarkdown();
const text = speech.toText(markdown, options);
The resulting text is:
Sample speech markdown
You can pass
options into the constructor:
const smd = require('speechmarkdown-js');
const markdown = `Sample [3s] speech [250ms] markdown`;
const options = {
platform: 'amazon-alexa'
};
const speech = new smd.SpeechMarkdown(options);
const ssml = speech.toSSML(markdown);
Or in the methods
toSSML and
toText:
const smd = require('speechmarkdown-js');
const markdown = `Sample [3s] speech [250ms] markdown`;
const options = {
platform: 'amazon-alexa'
};
const speech = new smd.SpeechMarkdown();
const ssml = speech.toSSML(markdown, options);
Available options are:
platform (string) - Determines the formatter to use to render SSML. Valid values are:
includeFormatterComment (boolean) - Adds an XML comment to the SSML output indicating the formatter used. Default is
false.
includeSpeakTag (boolean) - Determines if the
<speak> tag will be rendered in the SSML output. Default is
true.
includeParagraphTag (boolean) - Determines if the
<p> tag will be rendered in the SSML output. Default is
false.
preserveEmptyLines (boolean) - keep empty lines in markdown in SSML. Default is
true.
escapeXmlSymbols (boolean) - Currently only for
amazon-alexa. Escape XML text. Default is
false.
voices (object) - give custom names to voices and use that in your markdown:
{
"platform": "amazon-alexa",
"voices": {
"Scott": {"voice": {"name": "Brian"}},
"Sarah": {"voice": {"name": "Kendra"}}
}
}
{
"platform": "google-assistant",
"voices": {
"Brian": {"voice": {"gender": "male", "variant": 1, "language": "en-US"}},
"Sarah": {"voice": {"gender": "female", "variant": 3, "language": "en-US"}},
}
}
The biggest place we need help right now is with the completion of the grammar and formatters.
clean - remove coverage data, Jest cache and transpiled files,
build - transpile TypeScript to ES5,
build:browser - creates single file
./dist.browser/speechmarkdown.js file for use in browser,
build:minify - creates single file
./dist.browser/speechmarkdown.min.js file for use in browser,
build:watch - interactive watch mode to automatically transpile source files,
lint - lint source files and tests,
test - run tests,
test:watch - interactive watch mode to automatically re-run tests
Licensed under the MIT. See the LICENSE file for details.