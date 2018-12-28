A speech recognition module to convert speech into text.
npm install speech-to-text
Here is the module being used in a React component
componentDidMount() {
const onAnythingSaid = text => {
this.setState({ interimText: text });
};
const onEndEvent = () => {
if (this.state.listening) {
this.startListening();
}
};
const onFinalised = text => {
this.setState({
finalisedText: [text, ...this.state.finalisedText],
interimText: ''
});
};
try {
this.listener = new SpeechToText(onFinalised, onEndEvent, onAnythingSaid);
} catch (error) {
this.setState({ error: error.message });
}
}
Above demo here.
The constructor will throw an error if speech recognition is not supported by the browser. Currently only Chrome is supported.
if (!('webkitSpeechRecognition' in window)) {
throw new Error("This browser doesn't support speech recognition. Try Google Chrome.");
}
Initiates listening to speech input.
Does just that. Stops listening.
MIT