stt

speech-to-text

by Andrew
2.9.1 (see all)

A speech to text module.

Readme

Speech To Text

A speech recognition module to convert speech into text.

Install

npm install speech-to-text

Typical Usage

Here is the module being used in a React component

  componentDidMount() {
    const onAnythingSaid = text => {
      this.setState({ interimText: text });
    };

    const onEndEvent = () => {
      if (this.state.listening) {
        this.startListening();
      }
    };

    const onFinalised = text => {
      this.setState({
        finalisedText: [text, ...this.state.finalisedText],
        interimText: ''
      });
    };

    try {
      this.listener = new SpeechToText(onFinalised, onEndEvent, onAnythingSaid);
    } catch (error) {
      this.setState({ error: error.message });
    }
  }

Above demo here.

API

The constructor

  • onFinalised - a callback that will be passed the finalised transcription from the cloud. Slow, but accuate.
  • onEndEvent - a callback that will be called when the end event is fired (speech recognition engine disconnects).
  • onAnythingSaid - (optional) a callback that will be passed interim transcriptions. Fairly immediate, but less accurate than finalised text.
  • language - (optional) the language to interpret against. Default is US English, and the supported languages are listed here.

The constructor will throw an error if speech recognition is not supported by the browser. Currently only Chrome is supported.

if (!('webkitSpeechRecognition' in window)) {
  throw new Error("This browser doesn't support speech recognition. Try Google Chrome.");
}

startListening

Initiates listening to speech input.

stopListening

Does just that. Stops listening.

License

MIT

Alternatives

@google-cloud/speechNode.js client for Google Cloud Speech: Speech to text conversion powered by machine learning.
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
26K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
watson-speechLibrary for using the IBM Watson Speech to Text and Text to Speech services in web browsers.
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
voskOffline speech recognition API for Android, iOS, Raspberry Pi and servers with Python, Java, C# and Node
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
197
@ibm-watson/speech-to-text-nodejs:microphone: Sample Node.js Application for the IBM Watson Speech to Text Service
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
48
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ann
annyang:speech_balloon: Speech recognition for your site
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
1K
