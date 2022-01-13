Automatically generates an RPM Spec file for your Node.js project
npm install --global speculate
package.json
Let's start with a simple Node.js project:
my-cool-api
├── package.json
└── server.js
0 directories, 2 files
First run npm install to install your dependencies:
npm install
This creates the
node_modules directory:
my-cool-api
├── node_modules
├── package.json
└── server.js
1 directory, 2 files
Run the
speculate command from inside the project directory:
speculate
You've now got an RPM Spec file and a systemd service definition for your project. You'll also notice that your application has been packaged into a
tar.gz archive, ready to be built with an RPM building tool like
rpmbuild or
mock:
my-cool-api
├── SOURCES
│ └── my-cool-api.tar.gz
├── SPECS
│ └── my-cool-api.spec
├── node_modules
├── my-cool-api.service
├── package.json
└── server.js
3 directories, 5 files
Speculate is designed to be used at build time, just before you package your application into an RPM. Because of this, we recommend adding the generated files to your
.gitignore file:
*.service
SOURCES
SPECS
Speculate assumes that you've already installed your npm dependencies when it is run. This means that you don't need to worry about running
npm install inside a clean RPM-building environment like mock.
The generated spec file instructs your RPM building tool to run
npm rebuild as part of the build process. This ensures that any native modules are rebuilt for your target environment, even if they were originally installed on a different platform.
If for some reason you do not want to rebuild your native modules, you can explicity tell speculate not to rebuild by adding the following to your
package.json:
{
"spec": {
"rebuild": false
}
}
A typical speculate build looks like this:
npm install
npm test
speculate
# build the RPM (using rpmbuild, mock etc.)
To avoid the need to install speculate globally, we recommend installing it locally and creating an npm script in your
package.json file:
npm install --save-dev speculate
{
"scripts": {
"spec": "speculate"
}
}
You can then run
npm run spec to generate your spec file in an environment where speculate isn't installed globally (like your CI server.)
To minimise the final RPM size, your development dependencies (dependencies added with the --save-dev flag) are automatically pruned so that they're not shipped with your production code.
If for some reason you need to package your dev dependencies with your production code you can explicity tell speculate not to prune by adding the following to your
package.json:
{
"spec": {
"prune": false
}
}
npm start script
The systemd service file that Speculate generates uses the
npm start script to start your application. Make sure that you've defined this script in your
package.json file.
{
"scripts": {
"start": "node server.js"
}
}
Similar to
npm, if you specify a
files directive in your
package.json then
speculate will only include those files or directories plus
package.json and
node_modules in the source tarball:
{
"files": [
"lib",
"routes",
"index.js"
]
}
Alongside this, the
main attribute is also included in the
files listing, although the service is still started using
npm start:
{
"main": "server.js",
"files": [
"lib",
"routes",
"index.js"
]
}
If you have only a
main directive, speculate will assume you are using it for its original purpose and not create an archive only including that one file.
By default, the spec file that speculate generates isn't tied to a particular Node version. It simply requires the
nodejs package. It's up to you to make the package available when you install the RPM using
yum.
We strongly recommend that you use the Nodesource binary distributions to install a modern version of Node.js for both your RPM building environment and your target server. Follow the setup instructions for Enterprise Linux and then run
yum install nodejs.
If you're using multiple node repositories or a repository with multiple versions of node, you can specify an RPM version requirement with the
nodeVersion property in your
package.json file:
{
"spec": {
"nodeVersion": "< 5.0.0"
}
}
The
nodeVersion property must conform to the RPM version syntax. Take particular note of the
epoch (
[epoch:]version[-release]) as a range without an epoch may not result in the desired dependency:
"nodeVersion": "< 7.0.0"
---
Available Packages
nodejs.x86_64 6.2.2-1nodesource.el7.centos nodesource # <- matches as no epoch specified
nodejs.x86_64 1:6.3.0-1nodesource.el7.centos nodesource
nodejs.x86_64 2:6.11.0-1nodesource.el7.centos nodesource # <- Latest but epoch of '2'
Speculate creates the following directories for your application:
|Directory
|Purpose
/usr/lib/:projectName
|This is where your application is stored
/var/log/:projectName
|This is created for any log files that your application needs to write to
Speculate is configured using the
spec property inside your existing
package.json file.
To add a dependency to the generated spec file, list the package dependencies in the
requires array:
{
"spec": {
"requires": [
"vim",
"screen"
]
}
}
If you have any build dependencies (such as
python for
node-gyp), instead of having them available outside the build environment you can instead add them to the
buildRequires array:
{
"spec": {
"buildRequires": [
"python"
]
}
}
If you have scripts that need to be executable when they're installed on your target server, add them to the
executable array. You can list both files and entire directories:
{
"spec": {
"executable": [
"./other-scripts/my-script.js",
"./scripts"
]
}
}
If you need to perform any actions after installing your package (such as moving files on the target server) you can specify these inline using the
post property:
{
"spec": {
"post": [
"mv /usr/lib/my-cool-api/rc.local /etc/rc.local"
]
}
}
If you need to specify environment variables during startup (NODE_ENV for example) you can specify these inline using the spec.environment property:
{
"spec": {
"environment": {
"NODE_ENV": "production",
"NODE_INSTANCE": "%i"
}
}
}
If you need to set specific systemd service options - in the
[Service] section of the .service file, you can specify these using the spec.serviceOptions property:
{
"spec": {
"serviceOptions": {
"CPUSchedulingPriority": 50,
"LimitNOFILE": 10000
}
}
}
You can set specific systemd unit options - in the
[Unit] section of the .service file, you can specify these using the spec.unitOptions property:
{
"spec": {
"unitOptions": {
"After": "my-cooler-api.service",
"Before": "my-coolest-api.service",
"Requires": "my-very-cool-api.service",
}
}
}
If you do not require any specific unit options Speculate will use default options:
[Unit]
Description=My Cool API
After=network.target nss-lookup.target
By default speculate will set the RPM release number to 1, if you want to override this you can do so by using the
--release flag:
speculate --release=7
By default speculate will set the name from
package.json, if you want to override this you can do so by using the
--name flag:
speculate --name=my-cool-api
This is useful if you are using private NPM packages which start with an
@.
Running rpmbuild on an npm package with a hyphen in its version number throws an error. If your package's version number contains hyphens (e.g. it is a prerelease), you may wish to replace them so that the rpm can be built. You can tell speculate to replace these with tildes by adding the
replaceHyphens property to your package's spec block:
{
"spec": {
"replaceHyphens": true
}
}
Or you can explicitly tell speculate to replace hyphens with tildes
"~", underscores
"_" or plus signs
"+":
{
"spec": {
"replaceHyphens": "_"
}
}