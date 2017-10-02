openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spe

spectrum

by Thomas Yandell
1.0.1 (see all)

💠 Full Gamut Ethereum Lightsuite

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

530

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Spectrum (Developer Release)

Full Gamut Ethereum Lightsuite

Build Status Coverage Status

Spectrum is an open source react-redux app for developing dapp UIs.

Spectrum is designed to make life easy for dapp and contract developers by abstracting away the repetitive parts of Ethereum development (keystores, tokens, networks managemnt and more). When developing a on Spectrum, you can focus on writing the UI for your contracts by leveraging a library of re-usable web3-specific components and applying your branding using the beautiful Semantic UI LESS framework.

Spectrum builds to a static JS bundle, which can be served anywhere; it doesn't even need a server.

Features

Spectrum is a platform that provides a growing base of functionality for you to use in your own applications

  • Create, Edit, Remove Networks
  • Create, Edit, Remove ERC20 Tokens
  • Create, Edit, Remove Accounts
  • Import v3 wallet
  • Account Types
    • v3 (encrypted json)
    • Ledger nano
    • ~ Offline
    • Multisig (+ deploy, manage users, sign other's multisig transaction)
  • Send Base Tokens (ETH, KETH, ETC)
  • Send Token (any ERC20 token)
  • Modular Dapplets
    • ~ Generic Transaction Signer
    • ETC Redemption
    • DigiAssets (closed source ATM)
  • 1st class mobile support (progressive web app)
  • Offline mode (don't need an internet connection)
  • ~ QR code reading & writing (android/desktop)
  • Optimized bundles
  • Service worker for push-updates

~ QR code scanner working on dev version of chrome android

Developing

Spectrum is in early developer release mode. We will be adding more resources as time goes on, but if you're feeling adventurous, you experiment with Spectrum today.

Ensure you have the following installed:

  • node 8.x
  • npm 5.x

Then clone this repo, and

npm install
npm start

Please read the Contribution Guide before submitting PRs.

Config

See spectrum.config.js. By default, and for development use an empty config object ({}).

For specific builds (including a standalone dapplet), you can customise the config file with the following options:

let config = {
  keystoreTypes: [ 'v3', 'ledger', 'cold', ... ], // whitelist of available keystore types
  availableNetworks: [ 'eth-mainnet', 'eth-kovan', ... ], // whistlist of networks available
  enabledNetworks: [ 'eth-mainnet', 'eth-kovan', ... ], // whistlist of auto-connected networks
  defaultNetsoks: [ 'eth-mainnet', 'eth-kovan', ... ], // whistlist of default-selected networks
  publicPath: '/path/', // string to prefix the app path (if serving from a non-root path)
  menuStyle: 'hidden', // (or `hamburger`, `hidden`) menu appearance
  persistCore: true, // save the accounts and config in localStorage between reloads (potential security issues!)
  themeFolder: 'some_node_module/semantic-ui', // location of semantic-ui variables & overrides to be used as theme
  // dapplet settings
  dappletName: 'Digix KYC System', // title to apepar in the menu
  dappletIcon: 'id card', // icon to appear in the menu
  dappletPath: '/kyc', // default path for dapplet route, leave undefiend for base path
}

if (typeof window !== 'undefined') { // for in-browser only
  config = Object.assign(config, {
    dapplet: () => require('@digix/marketplace-ui').default, // function returning dapplet root component
    reducers: { // dapplet reducers will be added based on the keys passed here
      digixMarketplace: {
        src: require('@digix/marketplace-ui/src/reducer').default, // reducer file
        persist: true, // all state under `digixMarketplace` will be persisted in localStorage
      },
      kycSystem: {
        src: require('@digix/kyc-system/spectrum/reducer').default, // reducer file
        persist: ['userInfo', 'kycForm', 'authToken'], // whitelist of these state sub-keys will be included
      },
    },
  });
}

module.exports = config;

Scripts

See package.json for scripts:

  • npm start Start webpack dev server
  • npm run build Build static files to ./docs/
  • npm run test Run jest & cucumber tests
  • npm run test:jest Jest Snapshot & Enzyme Unittests
  • npm run test:watch Watch Just Tests
  • npm run test:cucumber WebdriverIO Acceptance Tests
  • npm run stats Bundle analyzer
  • npm run lint Code validator
  • npm run serve Serve static files from ./docs/ in localhost:8080
  • TODO npm run deploy

License

BSD-3-clause, 2017

Distributions must include the "Powered by Spectrum" link in the Main Menu or Footer.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial