Spectrum (Developer Release)

Full Gamut Ethereum Lightsuite

Spectrum is an open source react-redux app for developing dapp UIs.

Spectrum is designed to make life easy for dapp and contract developers by abstracting away the repetitive parts of Ethereum development (keystores, tokens, networks managemnt and more). When developing a on Spectrum, you can focus on writing the UI for your contracts by leveraging a library of re-usable web3-specific components and applying your branding using the beautiful Semantic UI LESS framework.

Spectrum builds to a static JS bundle, which can be served anywhere; it doesn't even need a server.

Features

Spectrum is a platform that provides a growing base of functionality for you to use in your own applications

Create, Edit, Remove Networks

Create, Edit, Remove ERC20 Tokens

Create, Edit, Remove Accounts

Import v3 wallet

Account Types v3 (encrypted json) Ledger nano ~ Offline Multisig (+ deploy, manage users, sign other's multisig transaction)

Send Base Tokens (ETH, KETH, ETC)

Send Token (any ERC20 token)

Modular Dapplets ~ Generic Transaction Signer ETC Redemption DigiAssets (closed source ATM)

1st class mobile support (progressive web app)

Offline mode (don't need an internet connection)

~ QR code reading & writing (android/desktop)

Optimized bundles

Service worker for push-updates

~ QR code scanner working on dev version of chrome android

Developing

Spectrum is in early developer release mode. We will be adding more resources as time goes on, but if you're feeling adventurous, you experiment with Spectrum today.

Ensure you have the following installed:

node 8.x

npm 5.x

Then clone this repo, and

npm install npm start

Please read the Contribution Guide before submitting PRs.

Config

See spectrum.config.js . By default, and for development use an empty config object ( {} ).

For specific builds (including a standalone dapplet), you can customise the config file with the following options:

let config = { keystoreTypes : [ 'v3' , 'ledger' , 'cold' , ... ], availableNetworks : [ 'eth-mainnet' , 'eth-kovan' , ... ], enabledNetworks : [ 'eth-mainnet' , 'eth-kovan' , ... ], defaultNetsoks : [ 'eth-mainnet' , 'eth-kovan' , ... ], publicPath : '/path/' , menuStyle : 'hidden' , persistCore : true , themeFolder : 'some_node_module/semantic-ui' , dappletName : 'Digix KYC System' , dappletIcon : 'id card' , dappletPath : '/kyc' , } if ( typeof window !== 'undefined' ) { config = Object .assign(config, { dapplet : () => require ( '@digix/marketplace-ui' ).default, reducers : { digixMarketplace : { src : require ( '@digix/marketplace-ui/src/reducer' ).default, persist : true , }, kycSystem : { src : require ( '@digix/kyc-system/spectrum/reducer' ).default, persist : [ 'userInfo' , 'kycForm' , 'authToken' ], }, }, }); } module .exports = config;

Scripts

See package.json for scripts:

npm start Start webpack dev server

Start webpack dev server npm run build Build static files to ./docs/

Build static files to npm run test Run jest & cucumber tests

Run jest & cucumber tests npm run test:jest Jest Snapshot & Enzyme Unittests

Jest Snapshot & Enzyme Unittests npm run test:watch Watch Just Tests

Watch Just Tests npm run test:cucumber WebdriverIO Acceptance Tests

WebdriverIO Acceptance Tests npm run stats Bundle analyzer

Bundle analyzer npm run lint Code validator

Code validator npm run serve Serve static files from ./docs/ in localhost:8080

Serve static files from in localhost:8080 TODO npm run deploy

License

BSD-3-clause, 2017

Distributions must include the "Powered by Spectrum" link in the Main Menu or Footer.