Spectrum is an open source react-redux app for developing dapp UIs.
Spectrum is designed to make life easy for dapp and contract developers by abstracting away the repetitive parts of Ethereum development (keystores, tokens, networks managemnt and more). When developing a on Spectrum, you can focus on writing the UI for your contracts by leveraging a library of re-usable web3-specific components and applying your branding using the beautiful Semantic UI LESS framework.
Spectrum builds to a static JS bundle, which can be served anywhere; it doesn't even need a server.
Spectrum is a platform that provides a growing base of functionality for you to use in your own applications
~ QR code scanner working on dev version of chrome android
Spectrum is in early developer release mode. We will be adding more resources as time goes on, but if you're feeling adventurous, you experiment with Spectrum today.
Ensure you have the following installed:
Then clone this repo, and
npm install
npm start
Please read the Contribution Guide before submitting PRs.
See
spectrum.config.js. By default, and for development use an empty config object (
{}).
For specific builds (including a standalone dapplet), you can customise the config file with the following options:
let config = {
keystoreTypes: [ 'v3', 'ledger', 'cold', ... ], // whitelist of available keystore types
availableNetworks: [ 'eth-mainnet', 'eth-kovan', ... ], // whistlist of networks available
enabledNetworks: [ 'eth-mainnet', 'eth-kovan', ... ], // whistlist of auto-connected networks
defaultNetsoks: [ 'eth-mainnet', 'eth-kovan', ... ], // whistlist of default-selected networks
publicPath: '/path/', // string to prefix the app path (if serving from a non-root path)
menuStyle: 'hidden', // (or `hamburger`, `hidden`) menu appearance
persistCore: true, // save the accounts and config in localStorage between reloads (potential security issues!)
themeFolder: 'some_node_module/semantic-ui', // location of semantic-ui variables & overrides to be used as theme
// dapplet settings
dappletName: 'Digix KYC System', // title to apepar in the menu
dappletIcon: 'id card', // icon to appear in the menu
dappletPath: '/kyc', // default path for dapplet route, leave undefiend for base path
}
if (typeof window !== 'undefined') { // for in-browser only
config = Object.assign(config, {
dapplet: () => require('@digix/marketplace-ui').default, // function returning dapplet root component
reducers: { // dapplet reducers will be added based on the keys passed here
digixMarketplace: {
src: require('@digix/marketplace-ui/src/reducer').default, // reducer file
persist: true, // all state under `digixMarketplace` will be persisted in localStorage
},
kycSystem: {
src: require('@digix/kyc-system/spectrum/reducer').default, // reducer file
persist: ['userInfo', 'kycForm', 'authToken'], // whitelist of these state sub-keys will be included
},
},
});
}
module.exports = config;
See
package.json for scripts:
npm start Start webpack dev server
npm run build Build static files to
./docs/
npm run test Run jest & cucumber tests
npm run test:jest Jest Snapshot & Enzyme Unittests
npm run test:watch Watch Just Tests
npm run test:cucumber WebdriverIO Acceptance Tests
npm run stats Bundle analyzer
npm run lint Code validator
npm run serve Serve static files from
./docs/ in localhost:8080
npm run deploy
BSD-3-clause, 2017
Distributions must include the "Powered by Spectrum" link in the Main Menu or Footer.