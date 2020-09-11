openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spe

spectragram

by Λdrian Q
2.0.1 (see all)

A jQuery plugin using the Instagram Basic Display API to fetch and display user photo feeds inside a list or any container you define.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

101

GitHub Stars

463

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Gallery, Vanilla JavaScript Instagram API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Spectragram

spectragram.js is a jQuery plugin using the Instagram API to fetch and display user, popular or tags photo feeds inside a list or any container you define.

Visit Project Page

Download spectragram.js (minified 3kb)

Instagram Platform Changes

Please upgrade in order to make your Instagram feed work again.

Features

  • Get the most recent media published by one user from the Instagram Basic Display API.
  • Display the results on list items or any other HTML tag you define,
  • Define the size of the pictures (small, medium, large).
  • Use your own Instagram application AccessToken.

Before You Start

In order to use the plugin you will need:

Register an app and get an Access Token

Please follow the instructions to get an Access Token from the Wiki.

Plugin Simple Usage

  1. Be sure to have jQuery script included and then include the spectragram.min.js script right before the </body> tag.
 <script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
 <script type="text/javascript" src="js/spectragram.min.js"></script>
  1. Set your Instagram accessToken:
jQuery.fn.spectragram.accessData = {
    accessToken: 'your-instagram-access-token'
};
  1. Call spectagram function on the container element and pass it your custom options:
$('ul').spectragram({
    size: 'small'
});

This example will show 25 or less photos in a list, "small" sized.

Configuration

.spectragram( Options )

Options

An object to configure the properties of spectragram:

NameRequiredTypeDefaultDescription
accessTokenYesStringnullThis is your Instagram Application AccessToken.
maxNoNumber25A number between 1 and 25 of photos to show.
sizeNoStringlargeThe size of the photos. 'small', 'medium' or 'large'.
wrapEachWithNoString'<li></li>'The HTML tag to wrap every result.
completeNoFunctionnullA callback function to execute after the display of the photos.

Example

jQuery.fn.spectragram.accessData = {
    accessToken: 'your-instagram-access-token'
};

$('ul').spectragram({
    complete : myCallbackFunc(),
    max: 4,
    size: "medium",
    wrapEachWith: "<li></li>"
});

License

Licensed under the MIT license. You are free to use this plugin in commercial projects as long as the copyright header is left intact.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Further notes

Maintained by Adrian Quevedo.

This code is provided with no warranty. While I strive to maintain backwards compatibility, the code is still under active development. As this is the case, some revisions may break compatibility with earlier versions of the library. Please keep this in mind when using the plugin.

This plugin uses the Instagram Basic Display API and is not endorsed or certified by Instagram or Facebook, inc. All Instagram© trademarks displayed on this plugin are property of Facebook, Inc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

mp
magnific-popupLight and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
jc
jquery-colorboxA light-weight, customizable lightbox plugin for jQuery
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
10K
fot
fotoramaA simple, stunning, powerful jQuery gallery.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1K
sf
slider-fotoramaA simple, stunning, powerful jQuery gallery.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
40
jp
jquery.photoswipeThe jQuery plugin for PhotoSwipe
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
23
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial