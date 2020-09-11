spectragram.js is a jQuery plugin using the Instagram API to fetch and display user, popular or tags photo feeds inside a list or any container you define.
On June 1 2015, Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, will stop allowing many third parties to access the images in its feeds.
This means you will no longer be able to fetch photos form other users with spectragram after May 31.
Please follow this instructions to make it work with your own sandboxed feed:
How to get Instagram API access token and fix your broken feed Update: Not longer valid.
On April 4 2018, some endpoints this plugin use were deprecated: Instagram Platform Changelog
Instagram Legacy API Will be disabled. Facebook announced the API will work until March 31, 2020. Update will be deprecated on June 29, 2020.
Spectragram.js has been updated to use the new Instagram Basic Display API, please follow the new Token process.
Please upgrade in order to make your Instagram feed work again.
In order to use the plugin you will need:
Please follow the instructions to get an Access Token from the Wiki.
</body> tag.
<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/spectragram.min.js"></script>
accessToken:
jQuery.fn.spectragram.accessData = {
accessToken: 'your-instagram-access-token'
};
$('ul').spectragram({
size: 'small'
});
This example will show 25 or less photos in a list, "small" sized.
.spectragram( Options )
An object to configure the properties of spectragram:
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Default
|Description
|accessToken
|Yes
|String
null
|This is your Instagram Application AccessToken.
|max
|No
|Number
25
|A number between 1 and 25 of photos to show.
|size
|No
|String
large
|The size of the photos. 'small', 'medium' or 'large'.
|wrapEachWith
|No
|String
'<li></li>'
|The HTML tag to wrap every result.
|complete
|No
|Function
null
|A callback function to execute after the display of the photos.
jQuery.fn.spectragram.accessData = {
accessToken: 'your-instagram-access-token'
};
$('ul').spectragram({
complete : myCallbackFunc(),
max: 4,
size: "medium",
wrapEachWith: "<li></li>"
});
Licensed under the MIT license. You are free to use this plugin in commercial projects as long as the copyright header is left intact.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
Maintained by Adrian Quevedo.
This code is provided with no warranty. While I strive to maintain backwards compatibility, the code is still under active development. As this is the case, some revisions may break compatibility with earlier versions of the library. Please keep this in mind when using the plugin.
This plugin uses the Instagram Basic Display API and is not endorsed or certified by Instagram or Facebook, inc. All Instagram© trademarks displayed on this plugin are property of Facebook, Inc.