spectragram.js is a jQuery plugin using the Instagram API to fetch and display user, popular or tags photo feeds inside a list or any container you define.

Instagram Platform Changes

Please upgrade in order to make your Instagram feed work again.

Features

Get the most recent media published by one user from the Instagram Basic Display API.

Display the results on list items or any other HTML tag you define,

Define the size of the pictures (small, medium, large).

Use your own Instagram application AccessToken.

Before You Start

In order to use the plugin you will need:

A Facebook Developer Account.

A public Instagram Account with media, and its user login credentials.

Register an app and get an Access Token

Please follow the instructions to get an Access Token from the Wiki.

Plugin Simple Usage

Be sure to have jQuery script included and then include the spectragram.min.js script right before the </body> tag.

< script src = "http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "js/spectragram.min.js" > </ script >

Set your Instagram accessToken :

jQuery.fn.spectragram.accessData = { accessToken : 'your-instagram-access-token' };

Call spectagram function on the container element and pass it your custom options:

$( 'ul' ).spectragram({ size : 'small' });

This example will show 25 or less photos in a list, "small" sized.

Configuration

.spectragram( Options )

Options

An object to configure the properties of spectragram:

Name Required Type Default Description accessToken Yes String null This is your Instagram Application AccessToken. max No Number 25 A number between 1 and 25 of photos to show. size No String large The size of the photos. 'small', 'medium' or 'large'. wrapEachWith No String '<li></li>' The HTML tag to wrap every result. complete No Function null A callback function to execute after the display of the photos.

Example

jQuery.fn.spectragram.accessData = { accessToken : 'your-instagram-access-token' }; $( 'ul' ).spectragram({ complete : myCallbackFunc(), max : 4 , size : "medium" , wrapEachWith : "<li></li>" });

License

Licensed under the MIT license. You are free to use this plugin in commercial projects as long as the copyright header is left intact.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Further notes

Maintained by Adrian Quevedo.

This code is provided with no warranty. While I strive to maintain backwards compatibility, the code is still under active development. As this is the case, some revisions may break compatibility with earlier versions of the library. Please keep this in mind when using the plugin.

This plugin uses the Instagram Basic Display API and is not endorsed or certified by Instagram or Facebook, inc. All Instagram© trademarks displayed on this plugin are property of Facebook, Inc.