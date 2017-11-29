A small Javascript library for quickly manipulating and converting colors.
Spectra can be wrapped around many different types of objects to create a Spectra color that can be manipulated.
var color = Spectra({r: 255, g: 25, b: 75});
color.red() // 255
The project was created to have a highly functional and lightweight way to deal with colors using Javascript, without any dependencies.
Simply download spectra.min.js and include it before your source files.
The bower package is at
spectrajs.
bower install spectrajs
This module also works with Node. Simply run
npm install spectra and use
var Spectra = require('spectra') to set it up.
Refer to http://avp.github.io/spectra for reference on how to use Spectra.
There are Jasmine tests included in the
tests folder. Simply run
grunt test from the root of the repository to run the tests. This also checks JSHint. Alternatively, run
grunt to keep watch over source and test files, and automatically rerun the tests when the files change.
Test coverage information can be generated by running
grunt karma. Coverage information will be located in
test/coverage after generation.
To minify Spectra, run
grunt build.
View CONTRIBUTING.md for guidelines on how to contribute.