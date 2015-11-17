SpeckJS is an npm module that parses JavaScript and outputs unit-tests. SpeckJS currently supports Tape, Jasmine, and Mocha/Chai.
SpeckJS comes with plugins for Grunt, Gulp and Atom.
Our goal with SpeckJS is to make it as easy as possible to get started using Test-Driven Development on a new project, to quickly add unit-tests to your existing project, or anywhere in between. We know the value of well-tested code, and SpeckJS is here to make that simpler than ever.
$ npm install speckjs
The first line of a SpeckJS comment is the
title, describing your test block.
// test > sum function
Next, use SpeckJS' domain-specific language (DSL) to create an assertion of what you wish to test. Here's the format of the DSL:
// # <actual> <assertion-type> <expected> (<description>)
You can add as many (or as few) assertions as you'd like.
// # sum(1, 2) == 3 (returns the sum of both params)
// # sum(3, 4) == 7 (returns the sum of both params)
That's it! Here's a complete SpeckJS comment for the simple sum function:
// test > sum function
// # sum(1, 2) == 3 (returns the sum of both params)
// # sum(3, 4) == 7 (returns the sum of both params)
Comments can also be written using block style comments:
/*
test > sum function
# sum(1, 2) == 3 (returns the sum of both params)
# sum(3, 4) == 7 (returns the sum of both params)
*/
These are the assertion types currently supported, and you can extend this list to include others in
parsing/comment-conversion.js.
== : equal
=== : deep equal
!== : not equal
!=== : not deep equal
Require the module:
var speck = require('speckjs');
The API is comprised of a single function,
build(file, options):
By default,
build returns a file (String) of all the unit-tests as indicated from the SpeckJS comments in the original file that was loaded. Here are a few examples of how you can use
build:
// file object to be passed as an argument
var file = {
name: 'demo.js',
content: scriptContent
};
// options hash selecting Jasmine as testing framework over default Tape
var option1 = {
testFW: 'jasmine'
};
// options hash selecting Jasmine and specifying a callback
var option2 = {
testFW: 'jasmine',
onBuild: function(data) {
console.log(data);
}
}
// Returns Tape test file
var result0 = speck.build(file);
// Returns Jasmine test file
var result1 = speck.build(file, option1);
// Runs callback with new Jasmine test file
speck.build(file, option2);
SpeckJS is also available as a plugin for the following platforms: