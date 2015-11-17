SpeckJS

About

SpeckJS is an npm module that parses JavaScript and outputs unit-tests. SpeckJS currently supports Tape, Jasmine, and Mocha/Chai.

SpeckJS comes with plugins for Grunt, Gulp and Atom.

Our goal with SpeckJS is to make it as easy as possible to get started using Test-Driven Development on a new project, to quickly add unit-tests to your existing project, or anywhere in between. We know the value of well-tested code, and SpeckJS is here to make that simpler than ever.

How to Use

Installation

npm install speckjs

The first line of a SpeckJS comment is the title , describing your test block.

// test > sum function

Next, use SpeckJS' domain-specific language (DSL) to create an assertion of what you wish to test. Here's the format of the DSL:

// # < actual > < assertion-type > < expected > ( < description > )

You can add as many (or as few) assertions as you'd like.

// # sum( 1 , 2 ) == 3 ( returns the sum of both params) // # sum( 3 , 4 ) == 7 ( returns the sum of both params)

That's it! Here's a complete SpeckJS comment for the simple sum function:

// test > sum function // # sum( 1 , 2 ) == 3 ( returns the sum of both params) // # sum( 3 , 4 ) == 7 ( returns the sum of both params)

Comments can also be written using block style comments:

/* test > sum function */

Supported Assertion Types

These are the assertion types currently supported, and you can extend this list to include others in parsing/comment-conversion.js .

== : equal === : deep equal !== : not equal !=== : not deep equal

Using the API

Require the module:

var speck = require ( 'speckjs' );

The API is comprised of a single function, build(file, options) :

file (Object, required) name (String) content (String)

options (Object, optional) testFW (String) onBuild (Function)



By default, build returns a file (String) of all the unit-tests as indicated from the SpeckJS comments in the original file that was loaded. Here are a few examples of how you can use build :

var file = { name : 'demo.js' , content : scriptContent }; var option1 = { testFW : 'jasmine' }; var option2 = { testFW : 'jasmine' , onBuild : function ( data ) { console .log(data); } } var result0 = speck.build(file); var result1 = speck.build(file, option1); speck.build(file, option2);

Support

SpeckJS is also available as a plugin for the following platforms: