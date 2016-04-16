Specificity Graph (for CSS)

Idea by Harry Roberts

Generate an interactive line graph showing the specificity in your stylesheet. Uses d3, css-parser, and specificity.

Installation

npm install specificity-graph

Usage

specifity-graph can be used in different ways:

CLI

specificity-graph <cssFile> [options]

Creates a directory containing

json file with specificity data for your CSS

file with specificity data for your CSS html file with interactive specificity graph for CSS

file with interactive specificity graph for CSS necessary JS files to run graph

Options

Flag Description -o --output name for generated directory (default: specificity-graph ) -b --browser auto launch browser to view generated chart -h --help Help

Node module

var specificityGraph = require ( 'specificity-graph' ); specificityGraph(directory, css, function ( directory ) { console .log( 'specificity-graph files created in ' + directory); });

Via JavaScript

First get the specificityGraph accessible in your code:

Using Browserify (or similar)

Just require('specificity-graph') .

Standalone (no module loader)

Add <script src="specificity-graph-standalone.js"></script> , this will expose specificityGraph as a global variable.

Methods

specificityGraph.create(css, options)

specificityGraph.createFromData(specificityData, options) ,

, specificityGraph.update(css)

Options

Name Description css String with css to generate specificity graph for specificityData JSON object with css specificity data. CLI write a JSON in this format, as does the lib/lineChart 's create function'

Create options