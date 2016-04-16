Idea by Harry Roberts
Generate an interactive line graph showing the specificity in your stylesheet. Uses d3, css-parser, and specificity.
npm install specificity-graph
specifity-graph can be used in different ways:
specificity-graph <cssFile> [options]
Creates a directory containing
json file with specificity data for your CSS
html file with interactive specificity graph for CSS
|Flag
|Description
|-o --output
|name for generated directory (default:
specificity-graph)
|-b --browser
|auto launch browser to view generated chart
|-h --help
|Help
var specificityGraph = require('specificity-graph');
specificityGraph(directory, css, function(directory){
console.log('specificity-graph files created in ' + directory);
});
First get the
specificityGraph accessible in your code:
Just
require('specificity-graph').
Add
<script src="specificity-graph-standalone.js"></script>,
this will expose
specificityGraph as a global variable.
specificityGraph.create(css, options)
specificityGraph.createFromData(specificityData, options),
specificityGraph.update(css)
|Name
|Description
|css
|String with css to generate specificity graph for
|specificityData
|JSON object with css specificity data. CLI write a JSON in this format, as does the
lib/lineChart's create function'
|Create option name
|Description
|svgSelector
|Selector for
svg element to draw specificity graph inside. Defaults to
.js-graph.
|width
|default
1000. You should set a viewBox value on the SVG element to match
width and
height, f.e.
viewbox='0 0 1000 4000'.
|height
|default
400
|showTicks
Boolean. Show scale and ticks. Default
false.
|xProp
|(possible values:
'selectorIndex',
'line'). What to base the x dimension, 'location in stylesheet' in graph on: index of selector in CSS, or line number for selector in CSS. Default
'selectorIndex'.
|yProp
|default
'specificity'