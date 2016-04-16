openbase logo
specificity-graph

by Jonas Ohlsson Aden
0.1.7 (see all)

Generate interactive Specificity Graphs for your CSS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

290

GitHub Stars

694

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Specificity Graph (for CSS)

NPM version Build Status

Idea by Harry Roberts

The generated graph Generate an interactive line graph showing the specificity in your stylesheet. Uses d3, css-parser, and specificity.

Installation

npm install specificity-graph

Usage

specifity-graph can be used in different ways:

CLI

specificity-graph <cssFile> [options]

Creates a directory containing

  • json file with specificity data for your CSS
  • html file with interactive specificity graph for CSS
  • necessary JS files to run graph

Options

FlagDescription
-o --outputname for generated directory (default: specificity-graph)
-b --browserauto launch browser to view generated chart
-h --helpHelp

Node module

var specificityGraph = require('specificity-graph');

specificityGraph(directory, css, function(directory){
  console.log('specificity-graph files created in ' + directory);
});

Via JavaScript

First get the specificityGraph accessible in your code:

Using Browserify (or similar)

Just require('specificity-graph').

Standalone (no module loader)

Add <script src="specificity-graph-standalone.js"></script>, this will expose specificityGraph as a global variable.

Methods

  • specificityGraph.create(css, options)
  • specificityGraph.createFromData(specificityData, options),
  • specificityGraph.update(css)
Options
NameDescription
cssString with css to generate specificity graph for
specificityDataJSON object with css specificity data. CLI write a JSON in this format, as does the lib/lineChart's create function'
Create options
Create option nameDescription
svgSelectorSelector for svg element to draw specificity graph inside. Defaults to .js-graph.
widthdefault 1000. You should set a viewBox value on the SVG element to match width and height, f.e. viewbox='0 0 1000 4000'.
heightdefault 400
showTicksBoolean. Show scale and ticks. Default false.
xProp(possible values: 'selectorIndex', 'line'). What to base the x dimension, 'location in stylesheet' in graph on: index of selector in CSS, or line number for selector in CSS. Default 'selectorIndex'.
yPropdefault 'specificity'

