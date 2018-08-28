A JavaScript module for calculating and comparing the specificity of CSS selectors. The module is used on the Specificity Calculator website.
Specificity Calculator is built for CSS Selectors Level 3. Specificity Calculator isn’t a CSS validator. If you enter invalid selectors it will return incorrect results. For example, the negation pseudo-class may only take a simple selector as an argument. Using a psuedo-element or combinator as an argument for
:not() is invalid CSS so Specificity Calculator will return incorrect results.
The module is provided in two formats: an ECMAScript (ES) module in
dist/specificity.mjs, and a Universal Module Definition (UMD) in
dist/specificity.js. This enables support for the following runtime environments:
Browser
Node.js
<script type="module">
import { calculate } from './specificity/dist/specificity.mjs';
calculate('ul#nav li.active a');
</script>
Bundlers like Webpack and Rollup import from the
module field in
package.json, which is set to the ES module artefact,
dist/specificity.mjs.
import { calculate } from 'specificity';
calculate('ul#nav li.active a');
The UMD artefact,
dist/specificity.js, sets a global variable,
SPECIFICITY.
<script src="./specificity/dist/specificity.js"></script>
<script>
SPECIFICITY.calculate('ul#nav li.active a');
</script>
The
main field in
package.json has an extensionless value,
dist/specificity. This allows Node.js to use either the ES module, in
dist/specificity.mjs, or the CommonJS module, in
dist/specificity.js.
When Node.js is run with the
--experimental-modules flag or an ES module loader, it will use the ES module artefact.
import { calculate } from 'specificity';
calculate('ul#nav li.active a');
Otherwise, Node.js will use the UMD artefact, which contains a CommonJS module definition.
const { calculate } = require('specificity');
calculate('ul#nav li.active a');
The
calculate function returns an array containing a result object for each selector input. Each result object has the following properties:
selector: the input
specificity: the result as a string e.g.
0,1,0,0
specificityArray: the result as an array of numbers e.g.
[0, 1, 0, 0]
parts: array with details about each part of the selector that counts towards the specificity
calculate('ul#nav li.active a');
/*
[
{
selector: 'ul#nav li.active a',
specificity: '0,1,1,3',
specificityArray: [0, 1, 1, 3],
parts: [
{ selector: 'ul', type: 'c', index: 0, length: 2 },
{ selector: '#nav', type: 'a', index: 2, length: 4 },
{ selector: 'li', type: 'c', index: 5, length: 2 },
{ selector: '.active', type: 'b', index: 8, length: 7 },
{ selector: 'a', type: 'c', index: 13, length: 1 }
]
}
]
*/
You can use comma separation to pass in multiple selectors:
calculate('ul#nav li.active a, body.ie7 .col_3 h2 ~ h2');
/*
[
{
selector: 'ul#nav li.active a',
specificity: '0,1,1,3',
...
},
{
selector: 'body.ie7 .col_3 h2 ~ h2',
specificity: '0,0,2,3',
...
}
]
*/
Specificity Calculator also exports a
compare function. This function accepts two CSS selectors or specificity arrays,
a and
b.
-1 if
a has a lower specificity than
b
1 if
a has a higher specificity than
b
0 if
a has the same specificity than
b
compare('div', '.active'); // -1
compare('#main', 'div'); // 1
compare('span', 'div'); // 0
compare('span', [0, 0, 0, 1]); // 0
compare('#main > div', [0, 1, 0, 1]); // 0
You can pass the
compare function to
Array.prototype.sort to sort an array of CSS selectors by specificity.
import { compare } from 'specificity';
['#main', 'p', '.active'].sort(compare); // ['p', '.active', '#main']
Run
npm install specificity to install the module locally, or
npm install -g specificity for global installation. Run
specificity without arguments to learn about its usage:
$ specificity
Usage: specificity <selector>
Computes specificity of a CSS selector.
Pass a selector as the first argument to get its specificity computed:
$ specificity "ul#nav li.active a"
0,1,1,3
To install dependencies, run:
npm install
Then to test, run:
npm test