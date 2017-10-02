Generate a slug with a lot of options; create a so-called Semantic URL or 'Clean URL' or 'Pretty URL' or 'nice-looking URL' or 'Speaking URL' or 'user-friendly URL' or 'SEO-friendly URL' from a string. This module aims to transliterate the input string.
For use in browser and server - no dependencies!
npm install speakingurl --save
yarn add speakingurl --dev
bower install --save speakingurl
component install pid/speakingurl
# Add to Gemfile
gem 'speakingurl-rails'
copy the file speakingurl.min.js to your script directory
available versions:
input: {string} to convert
options {object|string} config object or separator string (see below)
options {object}
separator {string} default: '-'
lang {string|boolean} default: 'en' // ISO 639-1 Codes
symbols {boolean} default: true
maintainCase {boolean} default: false
titleCase {boolean|array} default: false
truncate {number} default: 0
uric {boolean} default: false
uricNoSlash {boolean} default: false
mark {boolean} default: false
custom {object|array} default: {}
options {string} separator
notes: default only Base64 chars are allowed (/A-Za-z0-9_-/), setting
uric,
uricNoSlash or/and
mark to
true will add the specified chars to the list of allowed characters. The separator-character is always allowed.
var getSlug = require('speakingurl');
<script src="bower_components/speakingurl/speakingurl.min.js"></script>
# Add to application.js
//= require speakingurl
var slug;
slug = getSlug("Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !");
console.log(slug); // Output: schoener-titel-laesst-gruessen-bel-ete
slug = getSlug("Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !", '*');
console.log(slug); // Output: schoener*titel*laesst*gruessen*bel*ete
slug = getSlug("Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !", {
separator: '_'
});
console.log(slug); // Output: schoener_titel_laesst_gruessen_bel_ete
slug = getSlug("Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !", {
uric: true
});
console.log(slug); // Output: schoener-titel-laesst-gruessen?-bel-ete
slug = getSlug("Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !", {
uricNoSlash: true
});
console.log(slug); // Output: schoener-titel-laesst-gruessen?-bel-ete
slug = getSlug("Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !", {
mark: true
});
console.log(slug); // Output: schoener-titel-laesst-gruessen!-bel-ete-!
slug = getSlug("Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !", {
truncate: 20
});
console.log(slug); // Output: schoener-titel
slug = getSlug("Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !", {
maintainCase: true
});
console.log(slug); // Output: Schoener-Titel-laesst-gruessen-Bel-ete
slug = getSlug("Äpfel & Birnen!", {
lang: 'de'
});
console.log(slug); // Output: aepfel-und-birnen
slug = getSlug("မြန်မာ သာဓက", {
lang: 'my'
});
console.log(slug); // Output: myanma-thadak
slug = getSlug('މިއަދަކީ ހދ ރީތި ދވހކވ', {
lang: 'dv'
});
console.log(slug); // Output: miadhakee hd reethi dvhkv
slug = getSlug("Apple & Pear!", {
lang: 'en' // lang: "en" is default, just to clarify
});
console.log(slug); // Output: apple-and-pear
slug = getSlug('Foo & Bar * Baz', {
custom: {
'&': ' doo '
},
uric:true
});
console.log(slug); // Output: foo-doo-bar-baz
slug = getSlug('Foo ♥ Bar');
console.log(slug); // Output: foo-love-bar
slug = getSlug('Foo & Bar | (Baz) * Doo', {
custom: {
'*': 'Boo'
},
mark:true
});
console.log(slug); // Output: foo-and-bar-or-(baz)-boo-doo
slug = getSlug('Foo and Bar or Baz', {
custom: {
'and': 'und',
'or': ''
}
});
console.log(slug); // Output: foo-und-bar-baz
slug = getSlug('[Knöpfe]', {
custom: [
'[',
']'
]
});
console.log(slug); // Output: [knoepfe]
slug = getSlug('NEXUS4 only $299');
console.log(slug); // Output: nexus-4-only-usd299
slug = getSlug('NEXUS4 only €299', {
maintainCase: true
});
console.log(slug); // Output: NEXUS-4-only-EUR299
slug = getSlug('Don\'t drink and drive', {
titleCase: true
});
console.log(slug); // Output: Don-t-Drink-And-Drive
slug = getSlug('Don\'t drink and drive', {
titleCase: ['and']
});
console.log(slug); // Output: Don-t-Drink-and-Drive
slug = getSlug('Foo & Bar ♥ Foo < Bar', {
lang: false
});
console.log(slug); // Output: foo-bar-foo-bar
slug = getSlug('Foo & Bar ♥ Foo < Bar', {
symbols: false
});
console.log(slug); // Output: foo-bar-foo-bar
slug = getSlug('ä♥ä', {
lang: 'tr',
symbols: false
});
console.log(slug); // Output: a
options: {object|string} config object or separator string (see above)
Create your own specially configured function.
var options = {
maintainCase: true,
separator: '_'
};
var mySlug = require('speakingurl').createSlug(options);
// in browser:
// var mySlug = createSlug(options);
var slug = mySlug("Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !");
console.log(slug); // Output: Schoener_Titel_laesst_gruessen_Bel_ete
Create your own specially configured function with title-case feature.
var options = {
titleCase: [
"a","an","and","as","at","but",
"by","en","for","if","in","nor",
"of","on","or","per","the","to","vs"
]
};
var mySlug = require('speakingurl').createSlug(options);
// in browser:
// var mySlug = createSlug(options);
var slug = mySlug('welcome to the jungle');
console.log(slug); // Output: Welcome-to-the-Jungle
see CHANGELOG.md
npm test
# fork pid/speakingurl on Github
$ git clone git@github.com:<YOUR_USER>/speakingurl.git
$ cd speakingurl
$ npm install
# add your stuff
# add tests
# add example for new feature
# add release info to CHANGELOG.md
# add description/example to README.md
$ gulp
$ commit files (speakingurl.min.js,...)
# if everything works fine, commit, push to your repository
# create pull request
$ gulp bumpup --patch # --minor # --major
$ gulp
$ gulp release
$ gulp
$ gem build speakingurl-rails.gemspec
$ gem push speakingurl-rails-x.x.x.gem
The BSD 3-Clause License (BSD3)
Copyright (c) 2013-2017 Sascha Droste pid@posteo.net All rights reserved.
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.