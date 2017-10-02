SpeakingURL

Generate a slug with a lot of options; create a so-called Semantic URL or 'Clean URL' or 'Pretty URL' or 'nice-looking URL' or 'Speaking URL' or 'user-friendly URL' or 'SEO-friendly URL' from a string. This module aims to transliterate the input string.

For use in browser and server - no dependencies!

Installation

npm install speakingurl --save

yarn add speakingurl --dev

bower install --save speakingurl

component install pid/speakingurl

gem 'speakingurl-rails'

copy the file speakingurl.min.js to your script directory

available versions:

Usage

input : {string} to convert

options {object|string} config object or separator string (see below)

options {object} separator {string} default: '-' char that replaces the whitespaces lang {string|boolean} default: 'en' // ISO 639-1 Codes language specific transliteration ( 'ar' // Arabic 'az' // Azerbaijani* 'cs' // Czech 'de' // German 'dv' // Divehi 'en' // English 'es' // Spanish 'fa' // Persian 'fi' // Finnish 'fr' // French 'ge' // Georgian 'gr' // Greek* 'hu' // Hungarian 'it' // Italian 'lt' // Lithuanian* 'lv' // Latvian 'my' // Burmese 'mk' // Macedonian* 'nl' // Dutch 'pl' // Polish 'pt' // Portuguese 'ro' // Romanian 'ru' // Russian 'sv' // Swedish 'sk' // Slovak 'sr' // Serbian* 'tr' // Turkish 'uk' // Ukranian 'vn' // Vietnamese symbols {boolean} default: true false -> don't convert symbols true -> convert symbols according to the 'lang' setting maintainCase {boolean} default: false true -> maintain case chars false -> convert all chars to lower case titleCase {boolean|array} default: false true -> convert input string to title-case array -> titlecase = true, but omit the words from in the array truncate {number} default: 0 0 -> don't trim length >= 1 -> trim to max length while not breaking any words uric {boolean} default: false true -> additionally allow chars: ";", "?", ":", "@", "&", "=", "+", "\$", ",", "/" false uricNoSlash {boolean} default: false true -> additionally allow chars: ";", "?", ":", "@", "&", "=", "+", "\$", "," mark {boolean} default: false true -> additionally allow chars: "-", "_", ".", "!", "~", "*", "'", "(", ")" custom {object|array} default: {} object -> custom map for translation, overwrites all i.e. { '&': '#', '*': ' star ' } array -> add chars to allowed charMap (see example)

options {string} separator

notes: default only Base64 chars are allowed (/A-Za-z0-9_-/), setting uric , uricNoSlash or/and mark to true will add the specified chars to the list of allowed characters. The separator-character is always allowed.

var getSlug = require ( 'speakingurl' );

Browser

< script src = "bower_components/speakingurl/speakingurl.min.js" > </ script >

Ruby on Rails

/ /= require speakingurl

Examples

var slug; slug = getSlug( "Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !" ); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( "Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !" , '*' ); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( "Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !" , { separator : '_' }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( "Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !" , { uric : true }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( "Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !" , { uricNoSlash : true }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( "Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !" , { mark : true }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( "Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !" , { truncate : 20 }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( "Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !" , { maintainCase : true }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( "Äpfel & Birnen!" , { lang : 'de' }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( "မြန်မာ သာဓက" , { lang : 'my' }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( 'މިއަދަކީ ހދ ރީތި ދވހކވ' , { lang : 'dv' }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( "Apple & Pear!" , { lang : 'en' }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( 'Foo & Bar * Baz' , { custom : { '&' : ' doo ' }, uric : true }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( 'Foo ♥ Bar' ); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( 'Foo & Bar | (Baz) * Doo' , { custom : { '*' : 'Boo' }, mark : true }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( 'Foo and Bar or Baz' , { custom : { 'and' : 'und' , 'or' : '' } }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( '[Knöpfe]' , { custom : [ '[' , ']' ] }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( 'NEXUS4 only $299' ); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( 'NEXUS4 only €299' , { maintainCase : true }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( 'Don\'t drink and drive' , { titleCase : true }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( 'Don\'t drink and drive' , { titleCase : [ 'and' ] }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( 'Foo & Bar ♥ Foo < Bar' , { lang : false }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( 'Foo & Bar ♥ Foo < Bar' , { symbols : false }); console .log(slug); slug = getSlug( 'ä♥ä' , { lang : 'tr' , symbols : false }); console .log(slug);

options : {object|string} config object or separator string (see above)

Create your own specially configured function.

var options = { maintainCase : true , separator : '_' }; var mySlug = require ( 'speakingurl' ).createSlug(options); var slug = mySlug( "Schöner Titel läßt grüßen!? Bel été !" ); console .log(slug);

Create your own specially configured function with title-case feature.

var options = { titleCase : [ "a" , "an" , "and" , "as" , "at" , "but" , "by" , "en" , "for" , "if" , "in" , "nor" , "of" , "on" , "or" , "per" , "the" , "to" , "vs" ] }; var mySlug = require ( 'speakingurl' ).createSlug(options); var slug = mySlug( 'welcome to the jungle' ); console .log(slug);

Changelog

see CHANGELOG.md

Tests

npm test

Contribution

fork pid/speakingurl on Github git clone git@github.com:<YOUR_USER>/speakingurl.git cd speakingurl npm install add your stuff add tests add example for new feature add release info to CHANGELOG.md add description/example to README.md gulp commit files (speakingurl.min.js,...) if everything works fine, commit, push to your repository create pull request

Release

gulp bumpup --patch gulp gulp release

Release to RubyGems.org

gulp gem build speakingurl-rails.gemspec gem push speakingurl-rails-x.x.x.gem

References

Use in other environments

Ports

Java https://github.com/Weltraumschaf/speakingurl thanks to@Weltraumschaf

Credits

The BSD 3-Clause License (BSD3)

Copyright (c) 2013-2017 Sascha Droste pid@posteo.net All rights reserved.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.

Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution.

Neither the name of the author nor the names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.