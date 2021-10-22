A Writable stream instance that accepts PCM audio data and outputs it
to the speakers. The output is backed by
mpg123's audio output modules, which
in turn use any number of audio backends commonly found on Operating Systems
these days.
Simply compile and install
node-speaker using
npm:
npm install speaker
On Debian/Ubuntu, the ALSA backend is selected by default, so be sure
to have the
alsa.h header file in place:
sudo apt-get install libasound2-dev
Here's an example of piping
stdin to the speaker, which should be 2 channel,
16-bit audio at 44,100 samples per second (a.k.a CD quality audio).
const Speaker = require('speaker');
// Create the Speaker instance
const speaker = new Speaker({
channels: 2, // 2 channels
bitDepth: 16, // 16-bit samples
sampleRate: 44100 // 44,100 Hz sample rate
});
// PCM data from stdin gets piped into the speaker
process.stdin.pipe(speaker);
require('speaker') directly returns the
Speaker constructor. It is the only
interface exported by
node-speaker.
Creates a new
Speaker instance, which is a writable stream that you can pipe
PCM audio data to. The optional
options object may contain any of the
Writable
base class options, as well as any of these PCM formatting options:
channels - The number of audio channels. PCM data must be interleaved. Defaults to
2.
bitDepth - The number of bits per sample. Defaults to
16 (16-bit).
sampleRate - The number of samples per second per channel. Defaults to
44100.
signed - Boolean specifying if the samples are signed or unsigned. Defaults to
true when bit depth is 8-bit,
false otherwise.
float - Boolean specifying if the samples are floating-point values. Defaults to
false.
samplesPerFrame - The number of samples to send to the audio backend at a time. You likely don't need to mess with this value. Defaults to
1024.
device - The name of the playback device. E.g.
'hw:0,0' for first device of first sound card or
'hw:1,0' for first device of second sound card. Defaults to
null which will pick the default device.
Fired when the backend
open() call has completed. This happens once the first
write() call happens on the speaker instance.
Fired after the speaker instance has had
end() called, and after the audio data
has been flushed to the speakers.
Fired after the "flush" event, after the backend
close() call has completed.
This speaker instance is essentially finished after this point.
node-speaker is backed by
mpg123's "output modules", which in turn use one of
many popular audio backends like ALSA, OSS, SDL, and lots more. The default
backends for each operating system are described in the table below:
|Operating System
|Audio Backend
|Description
|Linux
alsa
|Output audio using Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA).
|Mac OS X
coreaudio
|Output audio using Mac OS X's CoreAudio.
|Windows
win32
|Audio output for Windows (winmm).
|Solaris
sun
|Audio output for Sun Audio.
To manually override the default backend, pass the
--mpg123-backend switch to
npm/
node-gyp:
npm install speaker --mpg123-backend=openal