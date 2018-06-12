openbase logo
speakeasy-nlp

by Nate Hunzaker
0.2.13 (see all)

A simple natural language tool written for NodeJS

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

392

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

SpeakEasy

Simple Natural Language Processing

Circle CI

npm install speakeasy-nlp

Current commands:

  1. *.classify : Roughly determines the action, subject, and owner (posessive object) of a sentence. As of 0.2.2 it also includes verbs, nouns, and adjectives
  2. *.sentiment: A collection of methods to approximate the positive/negative affect of a statement (relative to the whole statement)
  3. *.closest : Uses levenshtein distance to find the best match for a word given an array

var speak = require("./speakeasy-nlp");

// Analyze sentences at a basic level
// ------------------------------------- //
speak.classify("What is your name?")             //=> { action: "what", owner: "listener", subject: "name" }
speak.classify("Do you know what time it is?")   //=> { action: "what", owner: "it", subject: "time" }

// Sentiment analysis
// ------------------------------------- //
speak.sentiment.negativity("I hate your guts")   //=> { score: 1, words: [hate] }
speak.sentiment.positivity("I love you")         //=> { score: 1, words: [love] }

speak.sentiment.analyze("I love you, but you smell something aweful")  
// (Negative scores dictate a stronger influence of negative words)
//=> { score: -1, positive: { ... }, negative: { ... } }

// Closest word
// ------------------------------------- //
speak.closest("node", ["foo", "nodejs", "baz"])     //=> "nodejs"

Philosophy

The goal of this project is not to be the next final solution for natural language processing. There are plenty of other projects that do a significantly better job of this. SpeakEasy spawned out of another of my projects, Nodebot, as a method of processing user input to simulate the illusion of intelligence.

SpeakEasy's goal is to provide a library for NodeJS to perform simple language processing actions that perform well for 70%-80% of all cases.

License

speakeasy is released under the MIT License.

Alternatives

Tutorials

