Simple Natural Language Processing
npm install speakeasy-nlp
*.classify : Roughly determines the action, subject, and owner (posessive object) of a sentence. As of 0.2.2 it also includes verbs, nouns, and adjectives
*.sentiment: A collection of methods to approximate the positive/negative affect of a statement (relative to the whole statement)
*.closest : Uses levenshtein distance to find the best match for a word given an array
var speak = require("./speakeasy-nlp");
// Analyze sentences at a basic level
// ------------------------------------- //
speak.classify("What is your name?") //=> { action: "what", owner: "listener", subject: "name" }
speak.classify("Do you know what time it is?") //=> { action: "what", owner: "it", subject: "time" }
// Sentiment analysis
// ------------------------------------- //
speak.sentiment.negativity("I hate your guts") //=> { score: 1, words: [hate] }
speak.sentiment.positivity("I love you") //=> { score: 1, words: [love] }
speak.sentiment.analyze("I love you, but you smell something aweful")
// (Negative scores dictate a stronger influence of negative words)
//=> { score: -1, positive: { ... }, negative: { ... } }
// Closest word
// ------------------------------------- //
speak.closest("node", ["foo", "nodejs", "baz"]) //=> "nodejs"
The goal of this project is not to be the next final solution for natural language processing. There are plenty of other projects that do a significantly better job of this. SpeakEasy spawned out of another of my projects, Nodebot, as a method of processing user input to simulate the illusion of intelligence.
SpeakEasy's goal is to provide a library for NodeJS to perform simple language processing actions that perform well for 70%-80% of all cases.
speakeasy is released under the MIT License.