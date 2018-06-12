SpeakEasy

Simple Natural Language Processing

npm install speakeasy-nlp

Current commands:

*.classify : Roughly determines the action, subject, and owner (posessive object) of a sentence. As of 0.2.2 it also includes verbs, nouns, and adjectives *.sentiment : A collection of methods to approximate the positive/negative affect of a statement (relative to the whole statement) *.closest : Uses levenshtein distance to find the best match for a word given an array

var speak = require ( "./speakeasy-nlp" ); speak.classify( "What is your name?" ) speak.classify( "Do you know what time it is?" ) speak.sentiment.negativity( "I hate your guts" ) speak.sentiment.positivity( "I love you" ) speak.sentiment.analyze( "I love you, but you smell something aweful" ) speak.closest( "node" , [ "foo" , "nodejs" , "baz" ])

Philosophy

The goal of this project is not to be the next final solution for natural language processing. There are plenty of other projects that do a significantly better job of this. SpeakEasy spawned out of another of my projects, Nodebot, as a method of processing user input to simulate the illusion of intelligence.

SpeakEasy's goal is to provide a library for NodeJS to perform simple language processing actions that perform well for 70%-80% of all cases.

License