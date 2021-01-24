openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sll

spdx-license-list

by Sindre Sorhus
6.4.0 (see all)

List of SPDX licenses

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

122K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

spdx-license-list

List of SPDX licenses

The lists of licenses are just JSON files and can be used anywhere.

Using SPDX License List version 3.11 (2020-11-25)

Install

$ npm install spdx-license-list

Usage

const spdxLicenseList = require('spdx-license-list');

console.log(spdxLicenseList.MIT);
/*
{
    name: 'MIT License',
    url: 'http://www.opensource.org/licenses/MIT',
    osiApproved: true
}
*/

const mitLicense = require('spdx-license-list/licenses/MIT');

console.log(mitLicense.licenseText);
//=> 'MIT License\r\n\r\nCopyright (c) <year> <copyright holders> …'

You can also get a version with the licence text included:

const spdxLicenseList = require('spdx-license-list/full');

console.log(spdxLicenseList.MIT);
/*
{
    name: 'MIT License',
    url: 'http://www.opensource.org/licenses/MIT',
    osiApproved: true,
    licenseText: '…'
}
*/

Or just the license IDs as a Set:

const spdxLicenseList = require('spdx-license-list/simple');

console.log(spdxLicenseList);
//=> Set {'Glide', 'Abstyles', …}

API

spdxLicenseList

Type: object

The licenses are indexed by their identifier and contains a name property with the full name of the license, url with the URL to the license, and osiApproved boolean for whether the license is OSI Approved.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial