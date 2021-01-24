List of SPDX licenses
The lists of licenses are just JSON files and can be used anywhere.
Using SPDX License List version 3.11 (2020-11-25)
$ npm install spdx-license-list
const spdxLicenseList = require('spdx-license-list');
console.log(spdxLicenseList.MIT);
/*
{
name: 'MIT License',
url: 'http://www.opensource.org/licenses/MIT',
osiApproved: true
}
*/
const mitLicense = require('spdx-license-list/licenses/MIT');
console.log(mitLicense.licenseText);
//=> 'MIT License\r\n\r\nCopyright (c) <year> <copyright holders> …'
You can also get a version with the licence text included:
const spdxLicenseList = require('spdx-license-list/full');
console.log(spdxLicenseList.MIT);
/*
{
name: 'MIT License',
url: 'http://www.opensource.org/licenses/MIT',
osiApproved: true,
licenseText: '…'
}
*/
Or just the license IDs as a
Set:
const spdxLicenseList = require('spdx-license-list/simple');
console.log(spdxLicenseList);
//=> Set {'Glide', 'Abstyles', …}
Type:
object
The licenses are indexed by their identifier and contains a
name property with the full name of the license,
url with the URL to the license, and
osiApproved boolean for whether the license is OSI Approved.