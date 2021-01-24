List of SPDX licenses

The lists of licenses are just JSON files and can be used anywhere.

spdx.json contains just license metadata

spdx-full.json includes the license text too

spdx-simple.json only contains the license IDs

Using SPDX License List version 3.11 (2020-11-25)

Install

$ npm install spdx-license- list

Usage

const spdxLicenseList = require ( 'spdx-license-list' ); console .log(spdxLicenseList.MIT);

const mitLicense = require ( 'spdx-license-list/licenses/MIT' ); console .log(mitLicense.licenseText);

You can also get a version with the licence text included:

const spdxLicenseList = require ( 'spdx-license-list/full' ); console .log(spdxLicenseList.MIT);

Or just the license IDs as a Set :

const spdxLicenseList = require ( 'spdx-license-list/simple' ); console .log(spdxLicenseList);

API

spdxLicenseList

Type: object