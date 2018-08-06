openbase logo
spd

spdx

by Kyle E. Mitchell
0.5.2 (see all)

SPDX License Expression Syntax parser

Deprecated!
see spdx-expression-parse, spdx-satisfies, &c.

Readme

Use Other Packages

Development on spdx.js has moved to separate, smaller packages.

spdx-expression-parse and spdx-satisfies are direct successors to spdx.js.

You may also be interested in spdx-compare, spdx-correct, and other packages on the npm public registry. kemitchell writes a lot of them.

var spdx = require('spdx')

Simple License Expressions

var assert = require('assert')
assert(spdx.valid('Invalid-Identifier') === null)
assert(spdx.valid('GPL-2.0'))
assert(spdx.valid('GPL-2.0+'))
assert(spdx.valid('LicenseRef-23'))
assert(spdx.valid('LicenseRef-MIT-Style-1'))
assert(spdx.valid('DocumentRef-spdx-tool-1.2:LicenseRef-MIT-Style-2'))

Composite License Expressions

Disjunctive OR Operator

assert(spdx.valid('(LGPL-2.1 OR MIT)'))
assert(spdx.valid('(LGPL-2.1 OR MIT OR BSD-3-Clause)'))

Conjunctive AND Operator

assert(spdx.valid('(LGPL-2.1 AND MIT)'))
assert(spdx.valid('(LGPL-2.1 AND MIT AND BSD-2-Clause)'))

Exception WITH Operator

assert(spdx.valid('(GPL-2.0+ WITH Bison-exception-2.2)'))

Order of Precedence and Parentheses

assert.deepEqual(
  spdx.parse('(LGPL-2.1 OR BSD-3-Clause AND MIT)'),
  { left: { license: 'LGPL-2.1' },
    conjunction: 'or',
    right: {
      left: { license: 'BSD-3-Clause' },
      conjunction: 'and',
      right: { license: 'MIT' } } })

assert.deepEqual(
  spdx.parse('(MIT AND (LGPL-2.1+ AND BSD-3-Clause))'),
  { left: { license: 'MIT' },
    conjunction: 'and',
    right: {
      left: {
        license: 'LGPL-2.1',
        plus: true },
      conjunction: 'and',
      right: { license: 'BSD-3-Clause' } } })

Strict Whitespace Rules

assert(!spdx.valid('MIT '))
assert(!spdx.valid(' MIT'))
assert(!spdx.valid('MIT  AND  BSD-3-Clause'))

Identifier Lists

assert(Array.isArray(spdx.licenses))
assert(spdx.licenses.indexOf('ISC') > -1)
assert(spdx.licenses.indexOf('Apache-1.7') < 0)
assert(spdx.licenses.every(function(element) {
  return typeof element === 'string' }))

assert(Array.isArray(spdx.exceptions))
assert(spdx.exceptions.indexOf('GCC-exception-3.1') > -1)
assert(spdx.exceptions.every(function(element) {
  return typeof element === 'string' }))

The Specification

assert.equal(spdx.specificationVersion, '2.0')

The Software Package Data Exchange (SPDX) specification is the work of the Linux Foundation and its contributors, and is licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License 3.0 Unported (SPDX: "CC-BY-3.0"). "SPDX" is a United States federally registered trademark of the Linux Foundation.

